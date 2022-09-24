ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Comments / 0

Related
pullmanradio.com

WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall

A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewiston, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Lewiston, ID
Big Country News

28-Year-Old WSU Student Arrested on Several Charges After Allegedly Punching a Driver in Downtown Pullman During Road Rage Incident

PULLMAN - A 28-year-old Washington State University student has been arrested on a variety of charges after he allegedly assaulted a driver during a road rage incident in downtown Pullman. Pullman Police responded to the WSU Brelsford Visitor Center for an assault report around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. The alleged...
PULLMAN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Big Country News

This Weekend Marks One Year Since Fatal Shooting on Pullman's College Hill, PPD Investigation Nearing Completion

PULLMAN - This weekend marks one year since the fatal shooting on Pullman’s College Hill that killed 23-year-old Liban Barre. The Pullman man was killed by gunfire during the early morning hours of September 25th. The shooting occurred near a large College Hill party. Former Washington State University football player Brandon Gray was also shot and suffered serious injuries.
PULLMAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Big Country News

Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests to Host Week-long Online Auction of Government Vehicles Beginning October 1

KAMIAH - Beginning Saturday, October 1, 2022, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Fleet Management will hold an online public auction of government vehicles. The auction will run through Saturday, October 8, 2022. The auction will be held online at the General Services Administration auction website (www.gsaauctions.gov). Anyone interested in bidding on...
OROFINO, ID
Big Country News

Gritman Medical Center to expand downtown Moscow Location

MOSCOW - Construction has begun on the patient care expansion at Gritman Medical Center that will increase access to services at the downtown medical office building and make it easier for patients to receive their care all in one place. The 2022-23 patient care expansion includes expanded, state-of-the-art homes for...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests

Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
COTTONWOOD, ID
Big Country News

29-Year-Old Sentenced to Up to 10 Years in Prison for Causing Side-by-Side Crash That Killed Bovill Man

LATAH COUNTY - The 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to causing the side-by-side crash that killed Nolan Meece of Bovill has been sent to prison. Tyler Beyer, of Bovill, was recently sentenced to up to 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge. Two years of the sentence is fixed and Judge Judge has retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in a year. Beyer was also ordered to pay a 5,000 dollar penalty which will go to Meece’s parents.
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy