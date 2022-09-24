Read full article on original website
Orofino Chief of Police Jeff Wilson to Retire at End of September
OROFINO - On Friday, September 30, the Orofino Police Department is inviting the public to celebrate and congratulate Chief of Police Jeff Wilson as he heads into retirement. Wilson has been the Police Chief of Orofino for 15 years and has been in law enforcement for almost 30 years including spending time with the Lewiston Police in the 1990's.
Idaho County man Arrested on Felony Strangulation, Domestic Battery Charges
GRANGEVILLE - According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, at around 12:50 a.m. on September 23, Idaho County Dispatch received a call to 911 and the dispatcher heard screaming before the call suddenly disconnected. The dispatcher and deputies the worked to find a location and the persons involved. The location...
Fire Damages Part of Edison Center Off Bishop Boulevard in Pullman
PULLMAN - A fire that damaged an unoccupied portion of the Edison Center off of Bishop Boulevard in Pullman on Monday was caused by spontaneous combustion, according to Pullman Fire Marshal Darren Jones and Assistant Fire Marshal Tony Nuttman. Pullman firefighters were dispatched to the Edison Center at around 9:50...
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
28-Year-Old WSU Student Arrested on Several Charges After Allegedly Punching a Driver in Downtown Pullman During Road Rage Incident
PULLMAN - A 28-year-old Washington State University student has been arrested on a variety of charges after he allegedly assaulted a driver during a road rage incident in downtown Pullman. Pullman Police responded to the WSU Brelsford Visitor Center for an assault report around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon. The alleged...
Lewiston Fire Units Extinguish Vehicle, Brush Fire on Down River Road Monday Afternoon
LEWISTON - On Monday, September 26, 2022 at approximately 4:18 p.m., Lewiston Fire units were dispatched to a vehicle fire on Down River Road in north Lewiston, just east of the Idaho/Washington State line. According to a release from the Lewiston Fire Department, first arriving crews found a truck that...
Asotin County Awarded $683,100 in Grants for Restoration Projects to Improve Salmon Recovery
OLYMPIA - On Monday, the Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board announced it has awarded nearly $76 million in grants to 30 of the state's 39 counties to help ensure the survival of salmon in Washington. The grants will be used for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded...
Local Residents Lose 'Tens of Thousands of Dollars' to Scam
CLARKSTON - The Asotin County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Monday after recently receiving several reports of scams targeting residents of Asotin County. According to police, local residents who have fallen victim to the scams have had "tens of thousands of dollars" stolen from them. The Sheriff's Office says the...
Woman Air Lifted to Spokane Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Pullman-Albion Road
PULLMAN - On the afternoon of Monday, September 26, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pullman-Albion Road, approximately one mile west of Pullman, WA. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, based on initial information investigators...
Pullman High School students stage walkout after rape allegations
Pullman High School students staged a walkout and marched to downtown Pullman on Friday after the school’s response to an alleged rape of a female student. Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth said an active investigation involving a Pullman High School student existed, but was not able to provide more information under department policy.
This Weekend Marks One Year Since Fatal Shooting on Pullman's College Hill, PPD Investigation Nearing Completion
PULLMAN - This weekend marks one year since the fatal shooting on Pullman’s College Hill that killed 23-year-old Liban Barre. The Pullman man was killed by gunfire during the early morning hours of September 25th. The shooting occurred near a large College Hill party. Former Washington State University football player Brandon Gray was also shot and suffered serious injuries.
Hells Gate State Park Haunted Campground Trunk or Treat Event
LEWISTON - On Saturday, October 29, 2022, little (and big) ghouls and ghosts can come to the Hells Gate State Park Campground to trunk or treat at the reserved campsites that will be decorated for Halloween. Campers have reserved sites in the Aspen and Birch Loops to spookily decorate for the event.
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests to Host Week-long Online Auction of Government Vehicles Beginning October 1
KAMIAH - Beginning Saturday, October 1, 2022, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Fleet Management will hold an online public auction of government vehicles. The auction will run through Saturday, October 8, 2022. The auction will be held online at the General Services Administration auction website (www.gsaauctions.gov). Anyone interested in bidding on...
20-Year-Old Lewiston Man Hospitalized After Single Vehicle Crash on Gifford-Reubens Road
NEZ PERCE COUNTY - On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at approximately 5:33 p.m., law enforcement and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Gifford-Reubens Road, near milepost 7 in Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 20-year-old Lewiston man was...
Weippe Woman Air Lifted to Hospital After Striking Low Boy Trailer That Drifted Into Her Lane on Highway 11
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Thursday, September 22, 2022 at approximately 4:34 p.m., law enforcement and medical personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on State Highway 11, near milepost 3.25 in Clearwater County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 2009 Peterbilt semi pulling a Low...
Tri-State Memorial Hospital RN Amanda Hart Honored with DAISY Award
CLARKSTON - Amanda Hart, RN at Tri-State Family Practice & Internal Medicine, was recently honored with a DAISY Award for going above and beyond to care for her patients, the hospital announced Monday. The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem) Award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates...
Gritman Medical Center to expand downtown Moscow Location
MOSCOW - Construction has begun on the patient care expansion at Gritman Medical Center that will increase access to services at the downtown medical office building and make it easier for patients to receive their care all in one place. The 2022-23 patient care expansion includes expanded, state-of-the-art homes for...
Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests
Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
17-Year-Old Air Lifted to Spokane Following Head-on Collision on Endicott Road Wednesday Morning
ENDICOTT, WA - On the morning of Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Whitman County deputies and emergency crews from the Colfax, Endicott and Lacrosse Fire Departments were dispatched to the report of a head-on collision on Endicott Rd, approximately one mile east of Endicott, WA. According to a release from the...
29-Year-Old Sentenced to Up to 10 Years in Prison for Causing Side-by-Side Crash That Killed Bovill Man
LATAH COUNTY - The 29-year-old man who pleaded guilty to causing the side-by-side crash that killed Nolan Meece of Bovill has been sent to prison. Tyler Beyer, of Bovill, was recently sentenced to up to 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge. Two years of the sentence is fixed and Judge Judge has retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in a year. Beyer was also ordered to pay a 5,000 dollar penalty which will go to Meece’s parents.
