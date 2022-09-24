OROFINO - On Friday, September 30, the Orofino Police Department is inviting the public to celebrate and congratulate Chief of Police Jeff Wilson as he heads into retirement. Wilson has been the Police Chief of Orofino for 15 years and has been in law enforcement for almost 30 years including spending time with the Lewiston Police in the 1990's.

