Read full article on original website
Unvaxxed Metalhead
3d ago
Miley Cyrus and Kesha.. when you're a "rock band" and either or both of those two losers are on the bill, maybe you're not a rock band.
Reply
4
DeeDee
3d ago
I hope they show the entire concert on Paramount plus like they did the previous one in London.
Reply(2)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wolfgang Van Halen Posts Heartfelt Message to Taylor Hawkins’ Son
The Foo Fighters paid tribute to their fallen brother and long-time drummer Taylor Hawkins. The star-studded event at Wembley Stadium in London paid suitable tribute to the late rocker after he tragically passed away earlier this year. The show featured a revolving door of megastars. Including Paul McCartney, Lars Ulrich,...
loudersound.com
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
EW.com
Dave Chappelle says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock showed 'he's just as ugly as the rest of us'
Dave Chappelle has weighed in on Will Smith's infamous slapping of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars ceremony, which shattered the beloved Hollywood persona that the King Richard star had built up over a decades-long career. During a stop on Chappelle and Rock's joint comedy tour in Liverpool, England, on...
Post Malone Falls Through Hole in Stage, Reportedly Cracks Ribs During Performance: VIDEO
Post Malone took a nasty fall during a recent show and reportedly cracked multiple ribs in the process. On Sunday (Sept. 18), video surfaced from Post Malone's Twelve Carat Toothache Tour stop in St. Louis, Mo. on Sept. 17, at the Enterprise Center. During the viral clip, Post makes his way across the stage but does not notice a hole. He mistakingly steps into the hole, with his upper body and head smacking the stage with immense impact. Post wallows in pain on the stage, grabbing at his rib area. Medics and arena staff then rush over to assist him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Willie Nelson Chokes Back Tears During Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015
Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith ‘Died Knowing That They Were Beloved’ and ‘Finally Embraced’ Their Impact
Before Mike Nesmith's death, he "finally embraced" what The Monkees meant to so many people and "died knowing that they were beloved," according to his manager.
The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Said His Daughter Freaked Out When Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo Wrote a Song for the Group
Micky Dolenz said Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and a number of other rock stars happily contributed songs to the Prefab Four's 50th-anniversary album.
Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs
Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
RELATED PEOPLE
Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors
Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
Priscilla Presley Says Elvis Couldn’t Stand One Certain Type Of Music
Elvis Presley was one of the best. As one of the most famous musicians in the world, he liked to look out for new talents in the music industry. However, there was apparently one type of music that Elvis couldn’t stand. His ex-wife Priscilla Presley opened up about Elvis’ music tastes in her memoir.
Gnarly Video Shows Post Malone Falling Onstage And Majorly Injuring Himself Before Being Helped By Medics
Post Malone suffered a major injury when he fell on stage during a concert, and the video is painful to watch.
Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops
Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
At superstar stadium spectacle, Lady Gaga crashes through the surface
Did she know he’d be there? Or was his presence a genuine surprise?. Either way, Lady Gaga catching sight of her producer BloodPop in the crowd Saturday night at Dodger Stadium appeared to throw her off the script she’s been working from on her latest tour, the Chromatica Ball, which due to multiple pandemic-related delays finally launched in July, more than two years after the release of the album it was meant to accompany.
Stevie Nicks Called This Famous Musician She Dated ‘Very, Very Male Chauvinistic’ – and It Wasn’t Lindsey Buckingham
Here's which famous man Stevie Nicks referred to as "very, very male chauvinistic."
Blake Shelton Hints At The End Of His Career: “The Clock’s Ticking… I’m Not Gonna Ever Beat My Head Against The Wall”
And that’s according to Blake Shelton himself. The country music star and longtime The Voice judge has built himself quite the career in the country music. Cranking out radio hit after hit, #1 album after #1 album, he’s got a number of Ol’ Red Bars, he’s got a big-ass house in Los Angeles now… for a while, he was the biggest thing in country music.
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mosquito
Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
Trace Adkins Wants Blake Shelton To Play His ‘Stupid’ Younger Brother on ‘Monarch’
Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon star in the forthcoming FOX series Monarch. The show is about a country music family. It’s going to feature a ton of cameos from some of the biggest stars in the industry. But there’s one star that hasn’t been announced, and Trace Adkins says he had an idea for him the whole time.
Why John Bonham’s Wife Told Him to ‘Keep Away’ From Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant
Robert Plant recruited John Bonham for Led Zeppelin, but the singer said Bonham’s wife told him to “keep away from Plant” for one simple reason.
Hollywood star and blacklist victim Marsha Hunt dies at 104
TORONTO — Marsha Hunt, one of the last surviving actors from Hollywood's so-called Golden Age of the 1930s and 1940s who worked with performers ranging from Laurence Olivier to Andy Griffith in a career disrupted for a time by the McCarthy-era blacklist, has died. She was 104. Hunt, who...
Pitchfork
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 18