Comments / 18

Unvaxxed Metalhead
3d ago

Miley Cyrus and Kesha.. when you're a "rock band" and either or both of those two losers are on the bill, maybe you're not a rock band.

DeeDee
3d ago

I hope they show the entire concert on Paramount plus like they did the previous one in London.

Outsider.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Posts Heartfelt Message to Taylor Hawkins’ Son

The Foo Fighters paid tribute to their fallen brother and long-time drummer Taylor Hawkins. The star-studded event at Wembley Stadium in London paid suitable tribute to the late rocker after he tragically passed away earlier this year. The show featured a revolving door of megastars. Including Paul McCartney, Lars Ulrich,...
MUSIC
PopCrush

Post Malone Falls Through Hole in Stage, Reportedly Cracks Ribs During Performance: VIDEO

Post Malone took a nasty fall during a recent show and reportedly cracked multiple ribs in the process. On Sunday (Sept. 18), video surfaced from Post Malone's Twelve Carat Toothache Tour stop in St. Louis, Mo. on Sept. 17, at the Enterprise Center. During the viral clip, Post makes his way across the stage but does not notice a hole. He mistakingly steps into the hole, with his upper body and head smacking the stage with immense impact. Post wallows in pain on the stage, grabbing at his rib area. Medics and arena staff then rush over to assist him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Chokes Back Tears During Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015

Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Parade

Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs

Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors

Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops

Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
MUSIC
Los Angeles Times

At superstar stadium spectacle, Lady Gaga crashes through the surface

Did she know he’d be there? Or was his presence a genuine surprise?. Either way, Lady Gaga catching sight of her producer BloodPop in the crowd Saturday night at Dodger Stadium appeared to throw her off the script she’s been working from on her latest tour, the Chromatica Ball, which due to multiple pandemic-related delays finally launched in July, more than two years after the release of the album it was meant to accompany.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Hints At The End Of His Career: “The Clock’s Ticking… I’m Not Gonna Ever Beat My Head Against The Wall”

And that’s according to Blake Shelton himself. The country music star and longtime The Voice judge has built himself quite the career in the country music. Cranking out radio hit after hit, #1 album after #1 album, he’s got a number of Ol’ Red Bars, he’s got a big-ass house in Los Angeles now… for a while, he was the biggest thing in country music.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Mosquito

Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
MUSIC
WEKU

Hollywood star and blacklist victim Marsha Hunt dies at 104

TORONTO — Marsha Hunt, one of the last surviving actors from Hollywood's so-called Golden Age of the 1930s and 1940s who worked with performers ranging from Laurence Olivier to Andy Griffith in a career disrupted for a time by the McCarthy-era blacklist, has died. She was 104. Hunt, who...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

