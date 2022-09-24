Read full article on original website
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno: The Bloodline Battles Braun Strowman and the New Day
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * ‘White Rabbit’ played once again. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya...
Shawn Michaels Thinks Chyna Would “Be Phenomenal” In Today’s WWE
In a recent New York Post interview, Shawn Michaels commented about his perspective on fellow DX member Chyna and how she would be received if she was performing in the current era. As one of D-Generation X’s founding members, Chyna was posthoumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside other members of the stable in 2019. In hindsight, Chyna’s accomplishments and performance are considered ahead of her time by many, and Michaels agreed.
Update On AEW Exits Of Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black
As previously reported, it’s believed that Buddy Matthews is on his way out of AEW as like Malakai Black, he said he needed time away to “recalibrate.” Black has reportedly been granted his release and it’s rumored that last week was Matthews’ last night with AEW.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Enjoyed Seeing Braun Strowman Destroy Maximum Male Models
On a recent podcast episode of Wrestling with Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. was painfully honest on his opinions regarding Maximum Male Models (via Wrestling Inc). He had unvarnished commendations to offer figures like Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman, but made no bones about his dislike for MMM. You can read a highlight and listen to the full episode below.
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 09.24.22 – Sami Zayn Talks Being an Honorary Uce and More!
-My recap of The Steiner Family on Table for 3 can be found here. Now, we get a recap of what went down last night on SmackDown. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Jerry Lawler will be joining the show later.
Backstage Notes From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
PWInsider has several notes from tonight’s Impact Wrestling taping, which will include the last two episodes before Bound for Glory. – Joe Hendry and Delirious are backstage. Joe Hendry recently signed with the company. Delirious is expected to wrestle. – Allie Katch is also backstage. She will have a...
Bhupinder Gujjar Teases ‘Something Big’ For Impact Wrestling In India
Impact Wrestling is set to bring “something big” to India, according to Bhupinder Gujjar. The Impact roster member posted to his Twitter account on Saturday with a picture of himself standing in front of a screen displaying Pehlwani Patakha, the name of the company’s Hindi-language series that showcases highlights from the weekly show as well as big moments from Impact’s history.
WWE News: Seth Rollins and Riddle Brawl After Raw, Judgment Day Beats Up AJ Styles
– Seth Rollins and Riddle ended up brawling once tonight’s episode of Raw went off the air. WWE posted the following video of Rollins attacking Riddle at ringside after the show, which led to a pull-apart brawl:. – Sami Zayn was able to get a win over AJ Styles...
Spoilers From Last Night’s Impact Taping
Impact Wrestling held a taping for several episodes of its weekly show on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Ace Austin & Chris Bey (W/Juice Robinson) def. Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel. * Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers def....
Cody Rhodes On The Status Of His Recovery, Says He “Has The Strength Of An 11 Year-Old’
Cody Rhodes is still on the mend, and he recently gave an update on his recovery. Rhodes is currently out of action due to surgery to fix a torn pectoral muscle suffered before his match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. TMZ caught up with Rhodes and asked him about the injury; you can see some highlights below:
Streaming Additions Announced For WWE Network & Peacock This Week
WWE announced the following lineup of programs available on Peacock and WWE Network this week, including new episodes of NXT and NXT Level Up. You can see the full announcement with the schedule below:. This Week’s Schedule. ** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network. Monday, Sept....
WWE Set To Produce Belts Branded For SEC Schools
Sports Business Journal reports that WWE is set to produce championship belts branded for SEC schools. This comes after Bianca Belair held up a custom Tennessee belt on ESPN’s College Gameday. WWE secured licenses to produce custom side plates with logos for all fourteen SEC teams for custom title...
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 9.26.22
Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We are less than two weeks away from Extreme Rules and the card could use some work. There are some more matches that could be added to the card and the show could use some more extreme. That shouldn’t be difficult to figure out and I’m curious to see what they do. Let’s get to it.
Two Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. They include:. * Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford vs. Shawn Dean & Skye Blue. * Ortiz vs. Serpentico.
WWE News: Update on WWE’s Most Extreme Moments on FOX, More Raw Video Highlights
– As previously reported, the FOX Network is going air WWE’s Top 10 Most Extreme Moments during the first weekend in October. PWInsider has an update on the top 10 television markets and air times for the WWE show this weekend:. * New York City – FOX 5 –...
Mickie James Praises Promo Ability of Eddie Kingston
In a tweet over the weekend, Mickie James praised the promo ability of Eddie Kingston leading up to his match with Sammy Guevera on AEW Rampage. She wrote: “I just watched this promo from Eddie Kingston to Sammy and it had me on the edge of my seat & emotional. It made me feel. Every word he was saying I was there with him. That’s not an easy task anymore. He’s always been incredible but now he’s truly on another level. That’s all.”
Jimmy Korderas Recalls How the WWE Royal Rumble 2005 Finish Was Supposed to End
– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recalled the finish to the Royal Rumble match at the 2005 event, where both John Cena and Batista went over the top rope at much the same time. This led to an improvised finish with Vince McMahon coming out and inadvertently tearing both of his quad muscles. Below are some highlights of Korderas discussing the finish:
Backstage Update on Drew McIntyre Not Appearing at WWE Live Events as Advertised
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was advertised for two of WWE’s live events this weekend in Stockton and Fresno, California and was scheduled to face Sheamus at a Street Fight for those live events. However, McIntyre did not work last night’s Stockton event. According to PWInsider, the word making the rounds backstage in WWE is that McIntyre was pulled from this weekend’s events as he’s been very ill with a bad case of food poisoning.
Eric Bischoff On Dean Malenko Being Underrated In WCW, Why He Loved Malenko’s Character
In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed why he loved Dean Malenko’s character in WCW, Malenko being underrated, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below. Eric Bischoff on why he loved Dean Malenko’s character in WCW: “I just loved Dean’s character. I...
WWE Live Results 9.24.22 From Vancouver: Roman Reigns Battles AJ Styles, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Vancouver, British Columbia last night with Roman Reigns taking on AJ Styles and more. You can see the full results from the WWE live show below, per PWInsider:. *The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy. *Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory.
