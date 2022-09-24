Child and adolescent sexual development is natural and healthy and can lead to questions and concerns regarding consent and developing healthy relationships. Mountain Youth, together with Bright Future Foundation and Vail Psychologist, will host an Eat Chat Connect event to support conversations about consent and building healthy adolescent relationships. Data from the 2021 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey (HKCS) found that 20% of respondents who “dated or went out with someone during the past 12 months, had been controlled or emotionally hurt by someone they were dating or going out with.” This event will showcase two local experts who will provide tools and resources to parents and their youth on how to talk about consent, the importance of developing positive youth-adult and peer-peer relationships, and how we can work together to create a “consent culture.”

EDWARDS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO