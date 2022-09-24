Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vail drops ropes on Sun Down Bowl, the last of Back Bowls to open
Vail Mountain dropped the ropes Tuesday on Sun Down Bowl, the last piece of the Back Bowls to open for the season. While there has been ample snow this season, a haul rope to be used for the new Sun Down Express lift had been laying on the runs, creating an obvious hazard. The recent hanging of those cables has now made the area safe for skiers and riders.
PHOTOS: Haul rope now up on new Sun Down Express chairlift at Vail
Crews have been working on the haul rope splice portion of the new Sun Down Express chairlift on Vail Mountain in recent days. After the installation of the haul rope line is complete, chairs will be hung on the lift. The lift will be a four-person detachable quad from Leitner-Poma,...
VIDEO: Sun Down Bowl run under the new lift line at Vail
Vail Daily newspaper reporter John LaConte takes a cruise through Sun Down Bowl, checking out the new lift (not yet running), which will be called Sun Down Express No. 17.
VIDEO: Catch a helmet, make a friend in Beaver Creek
Join host Sean Naylor for a lap down Yarrow between snowstorms as he gives updates on weekend snow conditions and helps prevent a yard sale on the groomer.
December saw a 13-year-high for potentially deadly natural avalanches — and an all-time record for human-caused ones — across Colorado
Anne Gasper and her team traversed the mountainside of Vail Pass and headed into the heart of avalanche territory on a recent January afternoon. Gasper, the lead snow ranger for the Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area, was rushing to post as much signage as she could about avalanche conditions — and speaking with anyone recreating in the area.
Eat Chat Connect event at CMC Edwards Jan. 10
Child and adolescent sexual development is natural and healthy and can lead to questions and concerns regarding consent and developing healthy relationships. Mountain Youth, together with Bright Future Foundation and Vail Psychologist, will host an Eat Chat Connect event to support conversations about consent and building healthy adolescent relationships. Data from the 2021 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey (HKCS) found that 20% of respondents who “dated or went out with someone during the past 12 months, had been controlled or emotionally hurt by someone they were dating or going out with.” This event will showcase two local experts who will provide tools and resources to parents and their youth on how to talk about consent, the importance of developing positive youth-adult and peer-peer relationships, and how we can work together to create a “consent culture.”
Thursday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Mikaela can’t be beat
A local demonstrator who has been using a bright yellow chicken suit to attract eyes to his protest signs has been issued a ticket for trespassing on Vail Resorts property.
Letter: A pretty cool start to the new year
On Jan. 1, our car’s AWD became overly ambitious and beached itself on a pile of snow in East Vail. We wanted to thank the Town Council member, who along with his spouse, pulled over — delaying a no-doubt awesome meal at Apres Cafe — and provided his exceptional Good Samaritan snow shoveling services.
Puck diplomacy: Vail International Hockey trip helps players grow on and off the ice
Vail International Hockey’s recent 19-day trip to Eastern Europe and Scandinavia exposed 34 area players to a lot more than Olympic-sized rinks and international competition. “Day by day, hour by hour, minute by minute, the food, the culture, it’s just been memories,” said Jorge Sinaloa, one of the players...
Prep notebook: weekend roundup of basketball, wrestling and skiing
The Battle Mountain girls basketball team notched a 40-27 road win over Grand Junction on Saturday, pushing the Huskies’ record to 3-4 on the year. “We jumped out to an early lead with some on-ball pressure and took advantage of turnovers early by getting layups,” stated head coach Daniel Caballero afterwards, who was pleased to see the team take care of the ball and receive contributions from everyone on the roster.
The knowns, unknowns of how Universal Preschool will look in Eagle County￼
Changes are coming this year to early childhood education as Colorado prepares to roll out Universal Preschool in the fall. While not completely “universal,” as the name might suggest, the program will provide tuition credits for all 4-year-olds (and some 3-year-olds) attending preschool across the state. The program...
Vail’s early snowpack is the best it’s been in more than a decade
It’s been more than a decade since the early snowpack numbers in Vail and Eagle County told a positive story. This year’s snowpack so far, along with continued cool weather, is laying down a solid base for the spring runoff season. By the numbers. Here’s a look at...
Letter: Get some photography back in the Vail Daily
Chris Dillmann is what brings most people to the Vail Daily. Why aren’t there at least three paid photographers on staff? People these days gravitate to pictures way more than text, initially, fortunate or not. Get some photography back in the Daily! Those old photos that are published from...
Legendary longtime Aspen local John Callahan, who led a life of adventure, dies at 95
John E. Callahan, a longtime ski instructor, Mountain Rescue pioneer, and active community member, died at the age of 95 on Sunday. “We’re all lucky. All four of us were there and held his hand as he passed away,” said Pat Callahan, 57, his son. His siblings John Callahan, Anne Marie McPhee, and Nancy Humphreys were with him.
Minturn Saloon reopening process will likely include a historic designation
By now it’s no surprise to learn that the Minturn Saloon’s new owners have encountered some issues in attempting to reopen the beloved establishment. The Saloon closed during the spring of 2022 for what was only expected to be a few months, but turned into more time as additional problems were discovered with the building, namely the roof.
Salomone: Say hello to hard water
Ice fishing is an alternative to searching for open water on the river and in the same way Mother’s Day caddis doesn’t last forever, neither does the ice. When the conditions are good, I choose to drill a hole, drop a line and soak up some winter sun while fishing through hard water.
Vail looks to create artists in residency program with proposed studio in Ford Park￼
Vail is on its way to bringing an Artist in Residency program to the town, which it hopes will further its mission of enhancing its cultural vitality. On Tuesday, members of the Vail Town Council expressed their support for a first look and proposed design of the Artist in Residency Studio in Ford Park.
Letter: Thanks for your help catching our puppy
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, our puppy’s collar came off and she started running up Red Sandstone Road. I want to thank the lady so much who helped me catch our black lab puppy in front of Sandstone 70s. We really appreciate your kind gesture. Julie and Del Zopf. Vail.
Vail Symposium says goodbye to Kris Sabel after successful 6-year run
The Vail Symposium is celebrating the retirement of its former executive director Kris Sabel this week, recognizing his contributions over six years with one of the valley’s oldest nonprofit organizations. Sabel joined the small but mighty Vail Symposium team in 2016 after 15 years as the executive director of...
A year of learning, sharing for Glenwood Springs Middle School’s Autumn Rivera as Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year
Teachers are dedicated professionals, but they’re not robots. And neither are students. That was one of the major points Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Glenwood Springs Middle School sixth-grade science teacher Autumn Rivera, emphasized during a whirlwind year in which she said she learned as much as she was able to share.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0