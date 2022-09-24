ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail drops ropes on Sun Down Bowl, the last of Back Bowls to open

Vail Mountain dropped the ropes Tuesday on Sun Down Bowl, the last piece of the Back Bowls to open for the season. While there has been ample snow this season, a haul rope to be used for the new Sun Down Express lift had been laying on the runs, creating an obvious hazard. The recent hanging of those cables has now made the area safe for skiers and riders.
December saw a 13-year-high for potentially deadly natural avalanches — and an all-time record for human-caused ones — across Colorado

Anne Gasper and her team traversed the mountainside of Vail Pass and headed into the heart of avalanche territory on a recent January afternoon. Gasper, the lead snow ranger for the Vail Pass Winter Recreation Area, was rushing to post as much signage as she could about avalanche conditions — and speaking with anyone recreating in the area.
Eat Chat Connect event at CMC Edwards Jan. 10

Child and adolescent sexual development is natural and healthy and can lead to questions and concerns regarding consent and developing healthy relationships. Mountain Youth, together with Bright Future Foundation and Vail Psychologist, will host an Eat Chat Connect event to support conversations about consent and building healthy adolescent relationships. Data from the 2021 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey (HKCS) found that 20% of respondents who “dated or went out with someone during the past 12 months, had been controlled or emotionally hurt by someone they were dating or going out with.” This event will showcase two local experts who will provide tools and resources to parents and their youth on how to talk about consent, the importance of developing positive youth-adult and peer-peer relationships, and how we can work together to create a “consent culture.”
Letter: A pretty cool start to the new year

On Jan. 1, our car’s AWD became overly ambitious and beached itself on a pile of snow in East Vail. We wanted to thank the Town Council member, who along with his spouse, pulled over — delaying a no-doubt awesome meal at Apres Cafe — and provided his exceptional Good Samaritan snow shoveling services.
Prep notebook: weekend roundup of basketball, wrestling and skiing

The Battle Mountain girls basketball team notched a 40-27 road win over Grand Junction on Saturday, pushing the Huskies’ record to 3-4 on the year. “We jumped out to an early lead with some on-ball pressure and took advantage of turnovers early by getting layups,” stated head coach Daniel Caballero afterwards, who was pleased to see the team take care of the ball and receive contributions from everyone on the roster.
Letter: Get some photography back in the Vail Daily

Chris Dillmann is what brings most people to the Vail Daily. Why aren’t there at least three paid photographers on staff? People these days gravitate to pictures way more than text, initially, fortunate or not. Get some photography back in the Daily! Those old photos that are published from...
Salomone: Say hello to hard water

Ice fishing is an alternative to searching for open water on the river and in the same way Mother’s Day caddis doesn’t last forever, neither does the ice. When the conditions are good, I choose to drill a hole, drop a line and soak up some winter sun while fishing through hard water.
Letter: Thanks for your help catching our puppy

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, our puppy’s collar came off and she started running up Red Sandstone Road. I want to thank the lady so much who helped me catch our black lab puppy in front of Sandstone 70s. We really appreciate your kind gesture. Julie and Del Zopf. Vail.
A year of learning, sharing for Glenwood Springs Middle School’s Autumn Rivera as Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year

Teachers are dedicated professionals, but they’re not robots. And neither are students. That was one of the major points Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Glenwood Springs Middle School sixth-grade science teacher Autumn Rivera, emphasized during a whirlwind year in which she said she learned as much as she was able to share.
