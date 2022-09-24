Read full article on original website
Gloucester County girls soccer for Sept. 26: Our Lady of Mercy, West Deptford among winners
Carley Volkmann scored four goals to lead Our Lady of Mercy past Woodstown 5-0 in Newfield. Our Lady of Mercy (4-3-1) sported a 1-0 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half with four scores. Savanna Fries also had a goal while Elizabeth Giamboy made 12 saves. Woodstown...
Gloucester County field hockey for Sept. 26: Delsea wins in OT; Clearview tops Gateway
Gabriella Szwed broke a scoreless tie with a goal in overtime to lift Delsea to a 1-0 victory over Woodstown in Franklinville. Jordyn Conrad assisted on the goal in support of Jordyn Rosenberg, who made two saves to earn the shutout for Delsea (6-2-1). Woodstown dropped to 3-2-1. Salem 6,...
Salem County girls soccer for Sept. 26: Salem over Cumberland Christian
Laura Hassler scored three goals to lead the offensive attack for Salem in a 6-1 victory over Cumberland County in Salem. Hannah Sharp added two goals and two assists as Salem (3-3) scored five goals in the first half. Cumberland Christian (0-1) finished with eight shots on goal but Marcela...
Camden County girls soccer for Sept. 26: Collingswood, Bishop Eustace earn shutout victories
Kylee Ferranto scored one goal and added an assist as Haddon Heights held on for a 2-1 victory over Audubon in Haddon Heights. Ferranto gave Haddon Heights (3-5) the lead heading into halftime before Katherine Campbell added an insurance goal. Audubon (5-2) got on the board in the second half...
Burlington co. girls soccer for Sept. 26: Maple Shade tops Pemberton, Holy Cross wins
Junior Billie Ormsby had a goal and an assist as Maple Shade shut out Pemberton 2-0 in Maple Shade. Sophomore Hadley Schaal had a goal while junior goalie Caitlyn Ortiz made two saves for Maple Shade (6-1-1), which is unbeaten in five straight matches. Pemberton fell to 3-5. Holy Cross...
Burlington County field hockey for Sep 26: Burlington Twp., Maple Shade, Triton roll
Freshman Olivia Ent had a goal and assist to help lift Burlington Township to a 4-0 win over Timber Creek in Burlington Township. Seniors Kailey Mayoros, Kylie Krawiec and Megan LeHenaff had a goal apiece for Burlington Township (5-4) while sophomore Mia Ceja chipped in with an assist. Senior goalie...
Salem County boys soccer for Sept. 26: Pennsville defeats Paulsboro
Dylan Waller led the way with two goals and one assist as Pennsville took down Paulsboro 7-1 in Pennsville. Stone Mumink scored two goals while Michael Angelo added a goal and an assist for Pennsville (5-2). Paulsboro (0-5) was able to get on the board in the second half when...
Salem County field hockey for Sept. 26: Bower leads Salem past Deptford
Marissa Bower had a team-high two goals and contributed an assist to lead Salem to a 6-0 victory over Deptord in Deptford. Abby Hempel and Rhionna Timmons added a goal and an assist apiece for Salem (4-3). Molly Vengenock and Samantha Dale also scored in the victory and Abby Boggs...
Monmouth County field hockey roundup for Sept. 26: Monmouth gets win
Olivia Farley scored two goals to lead Monmouth past Red Bank Regional 5-2 in Little Silver. Red Bank Regional (1-4) sported a 2-1 lead at halftime before Monmouth (4-5) took control in the second half with four unanswered goals. Alyson Amadruto, Alexandra Parent, and Kelly Dopazo also netted one for...
Cumberland County girls soccer for Sept. 26: Bridgeton over Penns Grove
Adelina Wilks scored five goals as Bridgeton took down Penns Grove 5-1 in Bridgeton. Emily Perez made 11 saves for Bridgeton (3-4) in net to make it difficult for Penns Grove (0-7). Ocean City 4, Millville 0. Ariel Dowe scored the lone goal for Penns Grove while Mariam Rodriguez-Balbuena was...
Ocean County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Brick Township, Red Bank Regional win
Desirae Majett scored two goals to lead Brick Township past Long Branch 6-0 in Long Branch. Brick Township (1-6) jumped ahead early with four goals in the first half before netting two more in the second. Erika Pokorny also had a goal and two assists. A’layah Vincent finished with 10...
Camden County field hockey roundup for Monday Sept. 26: Flynn sparks Audubon
Ashley Flynn had a hand in all three goals, as she scored two and assisted on the other in Audubon’s 3-2 win over Gloucester Catholic in Audubon. Emily Bobo also scored and Maddy Kerns recorded an assist as Audubon evened its record at 3-3. Casey Green and Sienna Giannotti...
Atlantic County girls soccer roundup for Monday Sept. 26: Egg Harbor prevails
Junior Gabriella Piantadosi scored her fifth goal of the season and the 25th of her career as Egg Harbor snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over Hammonton in Hammonton. Jailynn Mulhern and Maddie Eye also scored for Egg Harbor, which took a 2-1 lead in the first...
Warren County field hockey recap for Sept. 26: No. 12 Phillipsburg beats Belvidere
Gracie Merrick starred for Phillipsburg, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 6-3 win over Belvidere in Phillipsburg. Avery Ritt also had two goals for Phillipsburg, which led 3-1 at halftime. Jill Miller and Sammy Helman recorded one goal each in the victory. Kayla Connors paced Belvidere with...
Cumberland County field hockey for Sept. 26: Schalick defeats Cumberland
Cumberland is 3-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you...
Cape May County girls soccer roundup for Monday Sept. 26: No. 18 Ocean City wins
Mckenna Chisholm scored a goal and collected two assists as Ocean City, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Millville 4-0 in Ocean City. Naomi Nnewihe added a goal and an assist, while Tori Vliet made seven saves to earn the shutout. Ocean City remained unbeaten at 6-0-1. Millville...
Monmouth County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26
Brody Levy’s overtime goal lifted Donovan Catholic past Red Bank Catholic 2-1 in Toms River. Saeed Torress got Red Bank Catholic (0-7) on the board with a first-half goal before Matt Fletcher tied things up in the second. Peyton Calvetto recorded an assist on the game-winner while Harrison Hopkins...
Ocean County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Donovan Catholic earns victory
Loss to Collingswood continues work in progress for Williamstown field hockey team
They next play. The next day. The next game. That is the focus of the Braves field hockey team. After the best season in the Williamstown program’s history, the team knew this September would be a work in progress. Monday afternoon, Collingswood left the Braves home turf with a 4-1 nonleague win. At game’s end, the process of looking forward had already begun.
Sparta over West Morris - Boys soccer recap
Ty Kelly and Patrick Connors each scored to lead Sparta to a 2-0 win over West Morris, in Chester. Chris Munoz made four saves to earn the shutout for Sparta (3-3). West Morris fell to 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
