ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 4

Related
Fox11online.com

VIDEO: A moose takes a dip in a northern Wisconsin lake

TOWN OF OMA (WLUK) -- Quite a sight on a lake in northern Wisconsin. Thanks to the bar and grill Yukon Fifty-One for sharing this video. The bar is located on Highway 51, on Pine Lake between Hurley and Mercer. Taken any good pictures or videos of wildlife lately? Share...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies — Healthcare Management Solutions and Long Term...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
wearegreenbay.com

COVID-19 boosters, at-home tests available for no cost as flu season approaches

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – With flu season approaching quickly, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) are reminding Wisconsinites that their COVID-19 at-home tests and booster shots are still available with no out-of-pocket cost. According to a release, doses of the updated...
WISCONSIN STATE
Nature.com

These scientists traced a new coronavirus lineage to one office — through sewage

You have full access to this article via your institution. Virologist Dave O’Connor admits that he was getting desperate when he started asking dog owners for poo samples. For much of 2022, O’Connor, at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and his colleagues have been tracking a heavily mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Early this year, they discovered the variant in Wisconsin waste water drawn from more than 100,000 people.
MADISON, WI
boreal.org

Oldest canoe ever found in Great Lakes region excavated in Wisconsin

Maritime archaeologists in Wisconsin have recovered a canoe that they say is around 3,000 years old, making it the oldest boat ever found in the Great Lakes region. The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) said the canoe was found in Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin Thursday. The canoe is carved from a single piece of white oak and measures about 14.5 feet long.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza Virus#Avian Influenza#Dnr#Midwestern States#Hpai#Wear#The U S Cente
wearegreenbay.com

‘Hobbit Home’: Wisconsin house literally nestled in the hillside

RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the more artistically unique homes in all of Wisconsin is looking for new dwellers, and it is truly a must-see. This distinctive home is built partially underground, and is dubbed the ‘Hobbit Home.’ No, it was not designed by J. R. R. Tolkien, but rather by well-known architect Mike McGuire.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Science
97X

Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path

Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
OutThere Colorado

REPORT: Colorado's 'mother wolf' missing, likely dead

According to a report from the Coloradoan, the mother wolf of the North Park wolf pack hasn't been seen since February. An expert interviewed by reporter Miles Blumhardt indicates that the wolf is probably dead, with a likely scenario being that this happened legally at the hands of a human after entering Wyoming.
COLORADO STATE
seehafernews.com

Banned Books Week Observed in Wisconsin Libraries

Controversial books are nothing new, but the incidence of book challenges and bans has increased substantially in recent years. This week marks the American Library Association’s annual Banned Books Week, and this year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”. The ALA has conducted polling on...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: The first freeze is coming

(FOX 9) - Last week we saw highs in the 90s, and now this week, the first fall freeze is likely for at least some of us. Welcome to Minnesota! Now, it may seem a bit early for this, but it's not. It probably just feels that way because of how incredibly warm the first two-thirds of September was. For areas generally north of Interstate 94, this is right on target.
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin gas prices move past national average

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Gas prices are on the rise in Green Bay, and Wisconsin drivers say the increase in prices is affecting how they travel. “I drove to work the other day and prices have gone up fifty cents since Friday morning,” said Steven Ryba, a Green Bay resident.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy