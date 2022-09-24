Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
DHS: First human case this year of West Nile virus detected in Sheboygan Co.
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has confirmed the first human case this year of West Nile virus (WNV) in a Sheboygan County resident. West Nile virus is spread to humans, horses, birds, and other animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most...
Fox11online.com
VIDEO: A moose takes a dip in a northern Wisconsin lake
TOWN OF OMA (WLUK) -- Quite a sight on a lake in northern Wisconsin. Thanks to the bar and grill Yukon Fifty-One for sharing this video. The bar is located on Highway 51, on Pine Lake between Hurley and Mercer. Taken any good pictures or videos of wildlife lately? Share...
wearegreenbay.com
Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies — Healthcare Management Solutions and Long Term...
Minnesota and Iowa Homeowners Could Be Out Thousands Because of Huge Mistake
WARNING! Before that freeze happens in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, or Illinois, there is one thing that you MUST take care of that will take you less than a minute and could save you thousands and thousands of dollars. You've probably heard by now that winter weather is on the way....
wearegreenbay.com
COVID-19 boosters, at-home tests available for no cost as flu season approaches
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – With flu season approaching quickly, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) are reminding Wisconsinites that their COVID-19 at-home tests and booster shots are still available with no out-of-pocket cost. According to a release, doses of the updated...
Nature.com
These scientists traced a new coronavirus lineage to one office — through sewage
You have full access to this article via your institution. Virologist Dave O’Connor admits that he was getting desperate when he started asking dog owners for poo samples. For much of 2022, O’Connor, at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and his colleagues have been tracking a heavily mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Early this year, they discovered the variant in Wisconsin waste water drawn from more than 100,000 people.
boreal.org
Oldest canoe ever found in Great Lakes region excavated in Wisconsin
Maritime archaeologists in Wisconsin have recovered a canoe that they say is around 3,000 years old, making it the oldest boat ever found in the Great Lakes region. The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) said the canoe was found in Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin Thursday. The canoe is carved from a single piece of white oak and measures about 14.5 feet long.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Wisconsin
If you are looking for new, exciting places for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing places that are worth discovering, even if just for a 2-3 day getaway. Here's what made it on the list.
voiceofalexandria.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Wisconsin
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Wisconsin using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
A second ancient canoe is found in Wisconsin — this time tracing back to 1000 B.C.
The dugout canoe discovered most recently in a lake is believed to be the earliest direct evidence of water transportation used by native tribes in the Great Lakes region.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Hobbit Home’: Wisconsin house literally nestled in the hillside
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the more artistically unique homes in all of Wisconsin is looking for new dwellers, and it is truly a must-see. This distinctive home is built partially underground, and is dubbed the ‘Hobbit Home.’ No, it was not designed by J. R. R. Tolkien, but rather by well-known architect Mike McGuire.
Carcass of a possible feral swine found near Lake Koocanusa
A carcass of a possible feral swine was found over the summer on US Forest Service land west of Lake Koocanusa.
Moose dies after getting hit by vehicle in Upper Peninsula
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A moose was killed after it was hit by a vehicle in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that the moose was hit by a vehicle on M-28 near Whitefish Road in Alger County’s Onota Township around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. Two people from Illinois sustained minor injuries.
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
REPORT: Colorado's 'mother wolf' missing, likely dead
According to a report from the Coloradoan, the mother wolf of the North Park wolf pack hasn't been seen since February. An expert interviewed by reporter Miles Blumhardt indicates that the wolf is probably dead, with a likely scenario being that this happened legally at the hands of a human after entering Wyoming.
seehafernews.com
Banned Books Week Observed in Wisconsin Libraries
Controversial books are nothing new, but the incidence of book challenges and bans has increased substantially in recent years. This week marks the American Library Association’s annual Banned Books Week, and this year’s theme is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”. The ALA has conducted polling on...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsinites see second largest week-to-week increase in gas prices this year
APPLETON, Wis. — Wisconsinites were treated to an unwelcomed surprise at gas pumps Monday. The average price of a gallon of regular, unleaded gas in Wisconsin rose roughly 35 cents. It’s the second largest week-to-week increase in Wisconsin this year, Nick Jarmusz, a spokesperson for American Automobile Association, said....
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: The first freeze is coming
(FOX 9) - Last week we saw highs in the 90s, and now this week, the first fall freeze is likely for at least some of us. Welcome to Minnesota! Now, it may seem a bit early for this, but it's not. It probably just feels that way because of how incredibly warm the first two-thirds of September was. For areas generally north of Interstate 94, this is right on target.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin gas prices move past national average
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Gas prices are on the rise in Green Bay, and Wisconsin drivers say the increase in prices is affecting how they travel. “I drove to work the other day and prices have gone up fifty cents since Friday morning,” said Steven Ryba, a Green Bay resident.
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
