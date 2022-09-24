Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Be Remarkable: Meet the Bryan lawman who is a passionate advocate for the special needs community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “With Jason, what you see is what you get. Good guy all the way around.”. That’s how Sue Calhoun describes Bryan Police Department Lieutenant Jason James, a long-time advocate for the special needs community in the Brazos Valley. Lt. James has put in countless...
KBTX.com
Flip your flapjack to perfection on Nat’l Pancake Day
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday, September 26 is National Pancake Day! What better way to celebrate than by firing up the griddle and making some mouth-watering flapjacks!. The owner of Hullabaloo Diner, Richard Risbon, joined The Three to teach Abigail Metsch and Jatrissa Wooten how to make the perfect pancake!
fox44news.com
Bryan Police confirm Snapchat threat as ‘not credible’
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Snapchat threat toward Sam Rayburn Intermediate School has confirmed to not be credible. The Bryan Police Department was notified Friday of the threat. Several officers responded to the campus, and the threat was deemed “not credible.” The department says it will continue to investigate the source of the threats.
KBTX.com
Texas history comes alive with Boonville Days
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Step back in time this weekend and get a taste of Texas history at the 17th annual Boonville Days. Maria Lazo and Garret Leopold from Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the heritage festival on Saturday, Oct. 1.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY
Parking in a public park after hours led to the arrest of an Austin man Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 11:20, Officer Grayson Marburger made contact with subjects at Jackson Street Park, who were in violation of the city ordinance for park hours. After investigation, Johnathan Winfield, 19 of Austin, was found to be in possession of a vape pen, which contained THC Oil. Winfield was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Navasota Examiner
Victim air-lifted following fight
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a fight at Grimes County Fairgrounds just after midnight, Sunday, Sept. 25. The Lion’s Club building was rented for a private event Saturday, Sept. 24. Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell stated the initial report was gunshots fired as attendees were leaving the event...
News Channel 25
Calvary Cemetery in Marlin gets needed attention
MARLIN, Texas — Jay Grams took photos at Calvary Cemetery on Wednesday, you can see the grass covering headstones standing about two feet tall. "I don’t want to get anyone in trouble, I’m not trying to start trouble I just want it to be maintained properly," said Grams of the photos.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Program finds homes for neglected horses
In a first-of-its kind statewide program, Texas 4-H members are matched with abandoned and neglected horses to give these rescued animals a chance at a second life. The Homes for Horses program pairs at-risk horses with youth throughout the state. The 4-H members work with the horses during the year, which helps develop their horsemanship skills, and also improves their horses’ behavior and well-being through training.
KBTX.com
Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers, Texas A&M Agrilife provide car seat safety inspections
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Parents left the Brazos Center Saturday morning with better peace of mind when they travel with their children. Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers and Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Passenger Safety teamed up to provide car seat inspections for the community. Saturday’s event capped off National Child Passenger...
Navasota Examiner
Navasota Police investigating afternoon shooting
Navasota Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting on West Virginia Street in Navasota. At approximately 12:20 p.m., officers were notified of shots fired at the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers arrived within minutes, and three males were immediately detained. No injuries were reported, however, a portion of the roadway was closed while an investigation was conducted.
KBTX.com
Navasota Police investigating shots fired call, three people detained
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Navasota Police Department is investigating after receiving reports of shots fired in the 700 Block of W Virginia Street. Police say they arrived on the scene after the call came in on Sunday afternoon around 12:20 p.m. where they detained three males. Navasota Police say there...
KBTX.com
Police: Social media threat aimed at Bryan ISD intermediate school deemed not credible
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Rayburn Intermediate School went into a temporary perimeter seal Friday afternoon after a threat on social media was made. A perimeter seal prevents people from leaving or entering the school, but classes continue as normal. School release was delayed slightly, but the perimeter seal was lifted and students were released, said Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Clay Falls.
kwhi.com
WALLER SCHOOL BUS COLLIDES WITH AN 18 WHEELER
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a traffic crash involving a Waller ISD school bus and an 18-wheeler earlier this (Monday) morning. The bus was carrying 28 Waller High School students and traveling westbound on FM 1488. It stopped to turn left onto Kickapoo Road when the 18-wheeler crossed into the lane that the bus was in, and the two vehicles collided.
KBTX.com
Brazos County Commissioners set to discuss allocating $42.5 million in ARPA funds
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County leaders are set to discuss allocating $42.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds Tuesday in a regular meeting of county commissioners and Wednesday in a special workshop. The American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion initiative from the federal government that was designed...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA POLICE ARREST SUSPECTS IN SUNDAY SHOOTING INCIDENT
Navasota Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting incident on Sunday afternoon. Police received reports of shots being fired around 12:20pm in the 700 Block of West Virginia Street in Navasota. Within several minutes, officers arrived on the scene and detained three male subjects. Navasota Patrol Officers...
KBTX.com
Holy Trinity Worship Ministries host “Clothed in Righteousness” clothing drive
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Clothes, shoes, toys and other goods were available to the community to take home with them as Holy Trinity Ministries hosted their 2nd “Clothed in Righteousness” clothing drive. The clothing drive was hosted at Tanglewood Park Saturday morning. “Clothed in Righteousness” Executive Director Chenika...
KWTX
College Station police arrest three in theft of catalytic converters
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested three men and recovered nine stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop Friday. Drevonne Bell, 21, of Houston, was arrested on four arrest warrants. He was charged with failing to identify himself, providing a fictitious name, and theft of property over $30K and under $150K.
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA POLICE DETAIN THREE AFTER SHOTS FIRED
An update to this story is posted here. Original Story @ 7 a.m. Monday: Three men were detained after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Navasota. The police department responded just after 12:15 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Officers arrived shortly on...
KBTX.com
NASA Spacecraft set to collide with an asteroid tonight in a historic mission
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A NASA mission that sounds like something out of a science fiction movie is scheduled to take place Monday, Sept. 26. For the first time in human history, mankind may deliberately move a natural celestial object in space. Justin Spilker, an Assistant Professor of Astronomy...
KBTX.com
Get your kids excited about reading this school year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early literacy is critical to a child’s academic development. That’s why Friends of the Library BCS is encouraging parents to read to their children. Friends President Summer Adams says parents should try speaking to their children in full sentences early on, even when they’re just babies. She recommends reading books to your children to help them develop a desire to read on their own. She says picture books, alphabet books, and rhyming books are a great place to start. “Ask them questions while you read and get them involved in a conversation,” Adams said.
