Good Sports: The #1 fan for Merced College football

Sixteen years -- that's how long Morgan Boyle's been coming out to watch his favorite team at Merced College.

"Even when I was a position coach, he enjoyed me ripping on guys and you'd hear him laughing from afar," says Merced College Football Coach Justin Pinasco.

Despite having cerebral palsy, which limits his mobility, Morgan's commitment is unmatched.

"He's usually waiting at the gate for guys when we come in," Pinasco said.

It all started when Morgan's dad, Dennis, brought his then-12-year-old son out to the track to get some exercise.

While dad walked, Morgan watched -- his eyes locked on the Blue Devil's practice across the way.

"Before I knew it, as I was walking the track, he had a group of guys around him talking to him, seeing how he was doing and everything," Dennis said.

From that moment on, Morgan was hooked.

"Took him under their wing and took him in as one of their family," Dennis said. "He started out as everyone's little brother. Now, he's everyone's older brother."

Taking his role to heart, Morgan expects the best each and every snap -- something Coach Pinasco is careful to remind his players of.

To make sure he was gameday ready this season, the team fitted him with a new helmet and jersey.

"I think it goes both ways on who's getting what out of what," Pinasco said.

Although Morgan can't run alongside his brothers, he knows he's got teammates that can do it for him.

"The players are my legs," he said. "They run for me, they hit, they tackle, every play."

A blue devil brother through and through.