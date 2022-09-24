ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Good Sports: The #1 fan for Merced College football

By Alec Nolan via
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UG8FN_0i87DwHD00

Sixteen years -- that's how long Morgan Boyle's been coming out to watch his favorite team at Merced College.

"Even when I was a position coach, he enjoyed me ripping on guys and you'd hear him laughing from afar," says Merced College Football Coach Justin Pinasco.

Despite having cerebral palsy, which limits his mobility, Morgan's commitment is unmatched.

"He's usually waiting at the gate for guys when we come in," Pinasco said.

It all started when Morgan's dad, Dennis, brought his then-12-year-old son out to the track to get some exercise.

While dad walked, Morgan watched -- his eyes locked on the Blue Devil's practice across the way.

"Before I knew it, as I was walking the track, he had a group of guys around him talking to him, seeing how he was doing and everything," Dennis said.

From that moment on, Morgan was hooked.

"Took him under their wing and took him in as one of their family," Dennis said. "He started out as everyone's little brother. Now, he's everyone's older brother."

Taking his role to heart, Morgan expects the best each and every snap -- something Coach Pinasco is careful to remind his players of.

To make sure he was gameday ready this season, the team fitted him with a new helmet and jersey.

NATS - Morgan cheering, gifted new gear from Coach Pinasco

"I think it goes both ways on who's getting what out of what," Pinasco said.

Although Morgan can't run alongside his brothers, he knows he's got teammates that can do it for him.

"The players are my legs," he said. "They run for me, they hit, they tackle, every play."

A blue devil brother through and through.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Football
Merced, CA
Sports
City
Merced, CA
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Sports
AdWeek

Brianna Mellon Leaving Fresno ABC Station KFSN

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fresno sports anchor Brianna Mellon is leaving ABC owned station KFSN after three years. Mellon joined the station in 2019. She said...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno teen impresses with audition on The Voice

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A teenager from Fresno blew away two superstar judges with her blind audition on The Voice. During last week’s episode, 19-year Alyssa Witrado performed ‘Don’t Speak’ by Gwen Stefani, who is a judge on the show. Stefani and fellow judge Camila Cabello turned their chairs almost immediately after hearing Witrado sing, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Do you know how Fresno was founded?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lot of people live in Fresno…but many might not know how the city was first founded The City of Fresno was first founded by the Pacific Railroad Company in 1872, according to historical records. Historians say, Leland J. Stanford, a director of the railroad was on a scouting expedition and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Annual Pistachio Party in Clovis this Friday

CLOVIS (KSEE/KGPE) – The Old Town Farmers Market and American Pistachio Party present their annual Pistachio Party celebration on Friday, September 30. This year marks the 11th anniversary of their event. The Pistachio Party will feature pistachio samplings and food demonstrations offered by the chefs at the Institute of Technology culinary school. As well as […]
CLOVIS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Sports#American Football#Merced College Football#Morgan S Dad#The Blue Devil#Nats Morgan
kingsriverlife.com

Great Food Search “Fresno Street Eats” Are Hard to Beat

We used to make fun of them, call them “roach coaches.” Then came the Pandemic, and they grew in size and number, and became important providers of food. Yes, I’m talking about food trucks. Earlier this year, Lorie Lewis Ham, our editor, wrote about Mike Osegueda, creator...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Sanger teenager could be in Fresno

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a high school student who was reported missing earlier this week in Sanger. Officials with the Sanger Police Department said 17-year-old Lauren Emily Johnson was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Bethel Avenue. Investigators believe that Johnson may […]
SANGER, CA
benitolink.com

Violence breaks out at Hollister High School football game

Information provided by San Benito County Sheriff’s Facebook page. Tonight, at approximately 8:30 p.m., a group of juveniles arrived at the Hollister High School football game and began challenging people to fight. There were deputy sheriffs assigned to the game. While they were responding, along with security, a fight...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Full concert line-up for this year’s Big Fresno Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair will be returning to action this October. The fair will kick off on October 6 and will last through the 16. This year’s concert series at the Paul Paul Theater will feature a range of musical and comedic talent, including Ice Cube, Dwight Yoakam, Dana Carvey, Banda […]
FOX40

Body found in Modesto could be missing Ceres woman

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman reported missing in Ceres has potentially been found dead around 3 pm in Modesto Saturday. While checking the area of Maze Blvd. and Carpenter Road, Modesto Police and Ceres Police located a woman in a parked vehicle in an area parking lot. According to the Modesto Police Department, The […]
MODESTO, CA
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Tahoe Joe's not as we remembered

There was a time when Tahoe Joe's, a small regional chain, was worthy enough to rank on our annual best restaurants list. In addition to that, they had a happy hour that packed in people with $3 beer or house wine and $3 hamburgers. It didn't seem possible to make money at these price points.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is connected to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over 30 years ago, American serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested for murdering and dismembering more than a dozen young men and boys. Dahmer’s killings began in 1978 with the murder of 18-year-old Steven Mark Hicks, a hitchhiker who he had picked up, and continued until his arrest on […]
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
56K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy