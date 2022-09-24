ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken, PA

Conshohocken, PA
Pennsylvania State
Ballston, NY
Villa Maria, PA
Pennsylvania Sports
Guilderland, NY
Ballston Lake, NY
NJ.com

HS football: Every undefeated team in N.J. through Week 4

October is right around the corner, which means this is the time of the year where teams want to ramp up and play their best football. We entered Week 4 with 65 unbeaten teams, and after the dust was settled following the week, 20 previously undefeated teams lost. That leaves us with 45 unbeaten teams, eight from the Big Central Conference, five from the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference, 19 from the Super Football Conference, four from the Shore Conference and nine from the West Jersey Football League.
Sydney
NJ.com

Loss to Collingswood continues work in progress for Williamstown field hockey team

They next play. The next day. The next game. That is the focus of the Braves field hockey team. After the best season in the Williamstown program's history, the team knew this September would be a work in progress. Monday afternoon, Collingswood left the Braves home turf with a 4-1 nonleague win. At game's end, the process of looking forward had already begun.
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Monmouth County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26

Brody Levy's overtime goal lifted Donovan Catholic past Red Bank Catholic 2-1 in Toms River. Saeed Torress got Red Bank Catholic (0-7) on the board with a first-half goal before Matt Fletcher tied things up in the second. Peyton Calvetto recorded an assist on the game-winner while Harrison Hopkins...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Sparta over West Morris - Boys soccer recap

Ty Kelly and Patrick Connors each scored to lead Sparta to a 2-0 win over West Morris, in Chester. Chris Munoz made four saves to earn the shutout for Sparta (3-3). West Morris fell to 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
CHESTER, NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

