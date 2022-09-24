ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WSOC Charlotte

3 local school districts move football games due to threats from Hurricane Ian

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Gaston County, and Richmond County schools announced changes to their football game schedules in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. CMS said it will be moving all of its varsity football games this week. The district says all scheduled varsity games on Friday, Sept. 30 have been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29 with the threat of rain from Ian.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
fortmillsun.com

New Elementary & Middle Schools Planned in New Deal to Use Fort Mill Impact Fees￼

Two new elementary schools and one middle school are needed in the coming years to address Fort Mill’s growth. And high schools facilities need more seat space. The announcement came last week amid a deal for the school district to get their hands on over $50 million in impact fees already collected. On Monday night, the York County Council passed a resolution that should allow the district to use the fees for “construction of future school facilities,” according to Joe Burke, Chief Communications Officer.
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Hurricane Ian expected to cause travel delays in Charlotte

A nationally known solar power company announced to employees it was closing its doors last week. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a bullet early Sunday morning. Former Mallard Creek football coach killed in shooting.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Kannapolis police searching for kid who's great at coloring

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Creative kids unite! The Kannapolis Police Department is holding a children's coloring contest. Children who live in Kannapolis and are between the ages of 4 and 10 are asked to print the designated coloring page online here and color it using any type of coloring material they'd like.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Carowinds strictly enforces chaperone policy this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People had their identifications in-hand and left their bags at-home for Carowinds on Friday night. The evening marked the start of a new chaperone safety policy put into effect after a chaotic night at the park’s SCarowinds event last week. The new Scarowinds policy requires...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Developer breaks ground on active-adult community in Indian Land

Indian Land, S.C. — A group plotting residential projects that target residents ages 55 and older has broken ground on a community in the region. Arden announced that it has broken ground on Arden at Indian Land, a 128-unit active-adult project at 9885 Harrisburg Road. The building will be four stories and 152,000 square feet, including one- and two-bedroom units for rent. The project is expected to be completed and open in 2024.
INDIAN LAND, SC
Tyler Mc.

History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLT

In the city of Charlotte, NC, there is one main airport available to the public that allows you to fly pretty much anywhere in the world. This airport covers five thousand five hundred fifty-eight acres or about two thousand two hundred forty-nine hectares of land. This hub for commercial flights is known as Charlotte Douglas International Airport or CLT for short according to IATA airport codes. It has a website for anyone in the Charlotte area who might be interested in booking a flight from there and if you ever need to know the address for this airport, you just need to type in 5501 Josh Birmingham Parkway Charlotte, NC into Google Maps or some other GPS app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Public Health Officials Issue A West Nile Warning For Mecklenburg County

According to MeckNc.gov, Public Health officials want to alert residents to be cautious of mosquito-borne illnesses while enjoying the warm weather. This comes as West Nile Virus (WNV) activity has increased across North Carolina. At this time in Mecklenburg County, there are two confirmed case of West Nile Virus in humans. There are a total of four confirmed cases in the state.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

