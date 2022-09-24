Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Best Restaurants at Charlotte Douglas International AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
3 local school districts move football games due to threats from Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Gaston County, and Richmond County schools announced changes to their football game schedules in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. CMS said it will be moving all of its varsity football games this week. The district says all scheduled varsity games on Friday, Sept. 30 have been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29 with the threat of rain from Ian.
fortmillsun.com
New Elementary & Middle Schools Planned in New Deal to Use Fort Mill Impact Fees￼
Two new elementary schools and one middle school are needed in the coming years to address Fort Mill’s growth. And high schools facilities need more seat space. The announcement came last week amid a deal for the school district to get their hands on over $50 million in impact fees already collected. On Monday night, the York County Council passed a resolution that should allow the district to use the fees for “construction of future school facilities,” according to Joe Burke, Chief Communications Officer.
WBTV
New policy requires ID, chaperones for kids under 18 to get into Scarowinds
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scarowinds now requires an ID for entry and an adult chaperone if you are under 18 years old. Carowinds told WBTV they put the new rules in place Friday night. A chaperone needs to be 21 years old and can take no more than four kids...
Action 9 helps retired CMS employee get more than $14,000 for short-term disability
CHARLOTTE — A retired guidance counselor said she worked for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for almost 16 years when she started having health issues and needed to take time off. She wasn’t worried about losing income because she had short-term disability, but the woman contacted Channel 9 after she spent about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UNC Charlotte apologizes for handcuffing man with kirpan
UNC Charlotte is apologizing after a man on campus who was carrying an article of faith was briefly handcuffed by officers this week.
University apologizes for handcuffing student of Sikh faith after 911 knife call
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Charlotte has apologized after a person who follows the Sikh religion was handcuffed for having a knife in the student union, university officials said. According to a message sent to the UNC Charlotte community Friday, campus police responded to a...
City council approves resolution to name I-85 bridge after CMPD officer killed in line of duty
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council unanimously approved a resolution in support of the NCDOT naming a bridge after a fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer. The council voted Monday to name a bridge that crosses Interstate 85 after University Division Officer Mia Goodwin. The bridge is near W.T. Harris...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina taxpayers to pay $15M or $300K per job to keep ACC headquarters in state
(The Center Square) — The Atlantic Coast Conference will take advantage of $15 million in state funds to move its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, an incentive designed to keep 50 jobs in the state. That adds up to $300,000 in taxpayer money per job at the ACC’s headquarters....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Hurricane Ian expected to cause travel delays in Charlotte
A nationally known solar power company announced to employees it was closing its doors last week. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed by a bullet early Sunday morning. Former Mallard Creek football coach killed in shooting. Updated: 5...
Kannapolis police searching for kid who's great at coloring
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Creative kids unite! The Kannapolis Police Department is holding a children's coloring contest. Children who live in Kannapolis and are between the ages of 4 and 10 are asked to print the designated coloring page online here and color it using any type of coloring material they'd like.
WMAZ
Woman rushed to the hospital on her wedding day gets a special ceremony at NC hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's the day most girls dream about as a child, your wedding day. For Ashley Haas, her wedding date was especially meaningful. You see, Haas was set to get married on Aug.15, which is her father's birthday and the anniversary of her grandfather's passing. Novant Health...
Juvenile found responsible for telephone bomb threats to several North Carolina schools: PD
The threats happened on Sept. 20 and 21; they included Jay M. Robinson High School and Cox Mill High School.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Authorities explain seriousness of charges when someone makes threats against schools
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Channel 9 is getting a new perspective following a series of bomb threats. Just this week, seven bomb threats were made at four Cabarrus County Schools over a three-day period. Now, two juveniles are facing charges in connection to those threats. RELATED COVERAGE:. On Friday,...
Denial of Mooresville apartment rezoning could impact residents of mobile-home park
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville commissioners have denied a rezoning request for a new residential project. The decision has been met with scrutiny from developers over its merits and the potential impact on residents of the mobile-home park currently at the site. At its meeting on Sept. 19, the town’s...
Carowinds strictly enforces chaperone policy this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People had their identifications in-hand and left their bags at-home for Carowinds on Friday night. The evening marked the start of a new chaperone safety policy put into effect after a chaotic night at the park’s SCarowinds event last week. The new Scarowinds policy requires...
Permit submitted for Texas-based Whataburger In Charlotte
A permit has been submitted for a Charlotte Whataburger, a wildly popular burger joint located mainly in Texas, city records show.
Developer breaks ground on active-adult community in Indian Land
Indian Land, S.C. — A group plotting residential projects that target residents ages 55 and older has broken ground on a community in the region. Arden announced that it has broken ground on Arden at Indian Land, a 128-unit active-adult project at 9885 Harrisburg Road. The building will be four stories and 152,000 square feet, including one- and two-bedroom units for rent. The project is expected to be completed and open in 2024.
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLT
In the city of Charlotte, NC, there is one main airport available to the public that allows you to fly pretty much anywhere in the world. This airport covers five thousand five hundred fifty-eight acres or about two thousand two hundred forty-nine hectares of land. This hub for commercial flights is known as Charlotte Douglas International Airport or CLT for short according to IATA airport codes. It has a website for anyone in the Charlotte area who might be interested in booking a flight from there and if you ever need to know the address for this airport, you just need to type in 5501 Josh Birmingham Parkway Charlotte, NC into Google Maps or some other GPS app.
country1037fm.com
Public Health Officials Issue A West Nile Warning For Mecklenburg County
According to MeckNc.gov, Public Health officials want to alert residents to be cautious of mosquito-borne illnesses while enjoying the warm weather. This comes as West Nile Virus (WNV) activity has increased across North Carolina. At this time in Mecklenburg County, there are two confirmed case of West Nile Virus in humans. There are a total of four confirmed cases in the state.
Mooresville solar company reportedly shuts down amid lawsuits, Generac dispute
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville-based Pink Energy appears to have closed its “doors completely and permanently,” according to a letter to employees yesterday published by an Indiana television station. The company had laid off 1,100 employees, about half of its workforce, since May. Those layoffs followed a raft...
Comments / 0