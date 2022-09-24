ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KBTX.com

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley seeking support

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley is dedicated to helping youth of all backgrounds develop the qualities needed to become responsible citizens and leaders of our community and nation. While they seek to help our youth, they are in need of support. “For the...
CHARITIES
KBTX.com

Texas history comes alive with Boonville Days

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Step back in time this weekend and get a taste of Texas history at the 17th annual Boonville Days. Maria Lazo and Garret Leopold from Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the heritage festival on Saturday, Oct. 1.
BRYAN, TX
Texas State
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention seeking volunteers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention is a non-profit organization dedicated to suicide prevention in the Brazos Valley through awareness, advocacy, & education. The organization is hosting a volunteer orientation event via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28. “Interested in joining BVCOSP as...
CHARITIES
Talk 1340

How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Stay Home Alone in Texas?

When I was a kid, I'd beg my parents to stay home alone while they ran errands or went on dates. I'm pretty sure they stopped dragging me everywhere with them when I was about 10 or 11 years old. I didn't stay alone overnight and I was always instructed to keep the doors locked and not to answer the landline if anyone called.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Program finds homes for neglected horses

In a first-of-its kind statewide program, Texas 4-H members are matched with abandoned and neglected horses to give these rescued animals a chance at a second life. The Homes for Horses program pairs at-risk horses with youth throughout the state. The 4-H members work with the horses during the year, which helps develop their horsemanship skills, and also improves their horses’ behavior and well-being through training.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KXAN

How many hurricanes have hit Texas?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s hurricane record dates back to 1851. Hurricane tracking made great strides with the launch of weather satellites in the early 1960s, while recording and communication improved with the naming of storms beginning in the 1950s. Below is a breakdown...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures. As we head into October, cooler temperatures typically arrive in a hurry. Average high temperatures drop from the upper 80s at the beginning of the month to the upper 70s by the end of the month. Average low temperatures drop from the mid-60s to the mid-50s by the time we reach Halloween.
KBTX.com

Ian officially strengthens to a hurricane, rapid intensification continues

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday morning, Tropical Storm Ian officially strengthened into a Hurricane. The National Hurricane Center has forecasted the storm to intensify into major Hurricane Status by late Tuesday night, as the storm is currently moving over incredibly warm water that is providing energy to the storm. The...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fall-Like Weather Ahead with a Cold Front

A cold front will bring North Texas some fall-like temperatures for the last week of September. By Monday morning, lows will drop into the upper-50s to mid-60s across the region. There are even cooler mornings ahead by mid-week. On Monday afternoon, highs will climb into the mid to upper-80s. Our...
KBTX.com

Tropical Storm Ian expected to intensify into a hurricane by Monday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tropical Storm Ian was named Friday evening and the National Hurricane Center expects the storm to intensify into a hurricane by early Monday morning. It is forecasted to travel over the western portions of Cuba and northeastward into the gulf coast of Florida by Monday. September...
FLORIDA STATE

