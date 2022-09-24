Read full article on original website
Letcher County woman attempted to bring drugs into jail
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jennifer Hill was arrested on September 15 on Highway 15 in front of Hill Top Liquor store. According to the uniform citation, officers received a call that a man and woman had been asked to leave the Daniel Boone Motel but continued to stay on the premises.
Wise County Grand Jury Indicts Two Southwest Virginia Inmates On Murder Charges
This months Wise County, regular grand jury indicted more than 20 people on nearly 50 crimes, including aggravated murder, and strangulation. Among those indicted are two southwest Virginia prison inmates. 38 year old William Scott Pettigrew in Red Onion State Prison and 34 year old Justin William Crenshaw in Wallens Ridge State Prison both face one count each of aggravated murder and strangulation in two separate incidents inside the prisons. If convicted, each face a mandatory life sentence and a fine of up to one hundred thousand dollars for aggravated murder and five years for the strangulation charge.
Charleston man indicted for high-speed chase with baby in backseat pleads guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man indicted for allegedly leading police on a 20-mile-long high-speed chase with his baby in the backseat accepted a plea agreement in Kanawha County court on Monday. 20-year-old Dakota Taylor was indicted for strangulation, second offense domestic battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing from an officer, fleeing with reckless […]
Man killed by car in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver early Monday morning in the Logan County community of Braeholm. Sheriff Paul Clemens tells 13 News that George Jude Jr. was walking in the middle of Buffalo Creek Road when he was hit by a driver. Jude Jr. was 49 years […]
Woman arrested for domestic assault
GREENVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman was arrested in Logan County Sunday in relation to domestic case. Authorities with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirm that, on Sunday, September 25, 2022 Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy H.S. Workman responded to the Greenville area of Logan County regarding an altercation between a male and female.
Man Indicted On Federal Bank Robbery Charge
A man who was previously arrested last year for holding up a Floyd County Bank at gunpoint, was recently indicted on a federal bank robbery charge. 62-year-old Jeffrey Mullins, of Hagar Hill, was arrested following the robbery of Community Trust Bank, in Allen. At the time, officials said a masked...
Man caught with 1.5lbs of meth in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kentucky man is facing charges in Wayne County, West Virginia, after authorities found more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, while conducting a traffic stop in Wayne County, the WCSO Drug Enforcement Unit and Road Patrol deputies found a […]
Wayne County pursuit ends in crash
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges after a brief police chase ended in a crash in a Wayne County field. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, the incident began when deputies were called to the scene of an alleged domestic disturbance. Thompson says when deputies arrived on scene, they […]
Case for Huntington man accused of hitting teen, DUI goes to grand jury
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington man accused of hitting a 14-year-old while driving under the influence was in court today, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Matthew Jenkins is facing several charges related to the crash including DUI Causing Bodily Injury, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Obstructing an Officer. The victim, Christopher Andrews, tells […]
Man arrested after fleeing authorities on ATV
MAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Friday for several traffic violations relating to the illegal operation of an ATV. Reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on Friday, September 23, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy H.S. Workman were patrolling the South Man area of Logan County.
Boyd County man pleads guilty to kidnapping
ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Boyd County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to kidnapping a woman in May. According to Jonathan Smithers’ plea agreement, on May 1, Smithers assaulted a woman whom he was in a relationship with, and, while using a gun, forced the woman to accompany him to a store. There, he assaulted her with the gun and confined her to the vehicle they were in. Smithers then drove her to the Flatwoods area where he forced her to exit the vehicle, climb fences, trespass on private property and traverse random routes around the area for several hours.
Man accused of killing woman, burning her body will undergo psychological evaluation
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Court proceedings involving a man accused of shooting a woman to death and then setting her body on fire will not start until he undergoes a psychological evaluation. Peter VanMaasdam III appeared in Cabell County court on Wednesday, and, according to court records, he will undergo a psychological evaluation before a preliminary hearing […]
Name of 12-year-old drowning victim released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Family confirms the name of a boy who drowned during the weekend in the Ohio River as Christian Weaver, a 12–year-old seventh-grader at Huntington East Middle School. The family says his grandfather passed away the day before (Friday) from health issues. Weaver’s grandmother says Christian...
Roofing company in Ohio indicted for allegedly lying to customers
SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – A company from South Point, Ohio, is accused of lying to its customers, including a church and elderly residents. A grand jury has indicted Shield Roofing and Construction. Court documents claim the company allegedly deceived Union Baptist Church out of $6,700 dollars in cash. The documents also say, an elderly […]
Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer. In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.
Lewis County District Court
Donna K. Allen, 38, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Feb. 7, 2023. Matthew Bickel, 34, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Nov. 1. Danielle McCane, 36, public intoxication on controlled substances, second-degree disorderly conduct,...
Three Individuals Arrested On Drug-Related Charges In Flat Gap
Three individuals were arrested on drug trafficking charges after officials received a tip concerning the shipment of a large quantity of drugs. Officers with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home of 53-year-old Timothy Mormon, in Flat Gap, with a warrant. Mormon allegedly saw the officers as they approached his door and proceeded to flee into the house in what is believed to have been an attempt to dispose of drugs.
Three Arrested on Various Drug Charges
Three people were recently arrested on various drug trafficking charges, after law enforcement received a tip about a large shipment of drugs coming into the area. According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, Deputies received a tip about a shipment of drugs going to a residence in the Flat Gap area of Johnson Co. They would get a home search warrant for the home of 53 year-old Timothy Morman. When the Deputies arrived at the home, they reportedly discovered meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, LSD and marijuana, along with a number of firearms. Deputies also found, what they called a “secret room” inside the house that was only accessible through a crawlspace in the bathroom. Deputies reported they located two women inside that “secret room”. They were identified as 25 years-old Tiffany Roberts of Pikeville and 30 year-old Sabre Napier of Wittensville. Timothy Morman was arrested and was charged with trafficking in meth, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, LSD and marijuana, along with being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as receiving stolen property. and Sabre Napier were both arrested and were charged with complicity to the drug trafficking charges. All three were lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. The Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident.
PIKEVILLE, KY MAN ARRESTED FOR STABBING WOMAN DURING WEEKEND DOMESTIC INCIDENT
SEPTEMBER 21, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. MR. DOMESTIC STABBER: JIMMY ROBERTS. 64, OF PIKEVILLE, KY., WAS ARRESTED FOR STABBING HIS GIRLFRIEND AFTER HE CLAIMED HE WAS ATTACKED FIRST. A Pikeville man is facing the state’s highest felony assault charge after, according to the Pikeville Police Department, that...
Authorities: Child who fell in river found deceased
UPDATE: (6:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022): Authorities have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy who fell into the water near where the Ohio and Guyandotte rivers meet has been found deceased. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller, the boy’s body was found just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. His body was taken to […]
