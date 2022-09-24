ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Study shows energy in the atmosphere needed for thunderstorms has increased over the years in central Illinois

By Devan Masciulli
25newsnow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
25newsnow.com

Cool Fall weather continues

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Grab the extra layer out the door this morning, as temperatures have dipped into to the low to mid 40s. Rinse and repeat the forecast for the daytime hours today, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds will be breezy at times and will continue to keep temperatures on the cool side. The coldest air since late-April will arrive tonight, as the majority of central Illinois is projected to fall into the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible, and it may be a good idea to bring in or cover any sensitive plants before the temperatures fall.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

A quiet and cool week ahead

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Over the next couple of days, a dominant high pressure system from central Canada will build into the Midwest by Wednesday. Ahead of its arrival, it will continue breezy northwesterly winds for the first half of the week. As a result, highs will gradually fall from the upper 60s Monday to the low 60s Wednesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
City
Energy, IL
wjbc.com

Illinois gas prices rise for the first time in 14 weeks

BLOOMINGTON – Average gasoline prices in Illinois have risen for the first time in 14 weeks, up 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92 a gallon. “One of the longest gas price declines on record has finally come to an end after 14 weeks, with gas prices shooting up in several regions amidst myriad refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes and in between,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Illinois

Whenever some mentions a "bad" town one always comes to mind, but is the town that comes to your mind on today's list? The site Road snacks claim to have the stats. If your small town shows up on this list let us know if you agree!. The recent study...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com

When can Northern Illinois expect its first freeze?

Temperatures across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are getting cooler and cooler by the day. And it’s only a matter of time before we wake up and see frost on our windshields and lawns. With that topic in mind, our average first Fall freeze is only a few weeks away.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Illinois#Atmospheric Science#Thunderstorms#Climate Central#Potential Energy
Q985

Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed

Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Q985

A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”

It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
URBANA, IL
Herald & Review

Illinois farmers anticipate ‘average’ crop

It may be a ho-hum harvest for Illinois farmers, but likely not a bad year overall. As they ease their combines into the fields, few major problems lurk. Agronomists see a decent, if not great, crop. “Overall, corn has looked good this year,” said Bob Lawless, an agronomist with Golden...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Clockwatchers: Here’s When We Set Our Clocks Back

Whether you're one of those people who's absolutely delighted about changing the clocks back because you're really looking forward to an added hour of sleep, or you firmly hate the idea because it means the days are going to get shorter sooner and darker earlier, it's almost time to fall back.
ILLINOIS STATE
suntimesnews.com

Illinois reports 17,373 new cases of COVID-19

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 17,373 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, compared to 17,584 new cases the previous week. That’s an decrease of 211 new cases or 1.2 percent. Meanwhile the IDPH reported that more than...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy