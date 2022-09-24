Study shows energy in the atmosphere needed for thunderstorms has increased over the years in central Illinois

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Grab the extra layer out the door this morning, as temperatures have dipped into to the low to mid 40s. Rinse and repeat the forecast for the daytime hours today, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds will be breezy at times and will continue to keep temperatures on the cool side. The coldest air since late-April will arrive tonight, as the majority of central Illinois is projected to fall into the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible, and it may be a good idea to bring in or cover any sensitive plants before the temperatures fall.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO