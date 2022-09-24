Study shows energy in the atmosphere needed for thunderstorms has increased over the years in central Illinois

Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Cool Fall weather continues
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Grab the extra layer out the door this morning, as temperatures have dipped into to the low to mid 40s. Rinse and repeat the forecast for the daytime hours today, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds will be breezy at times and will continue to keep temperatures on the cool side. The coldest air since late-April will arrive tonight, as the majority of central Illinois is projected to fall into the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible, and it may be a good idea to bring in or cover any sensitive plants before the temperatures fall.
25newsnow.com
A quiet and cool week ahead
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Over the next couple of days, a dominant high pressure system from central Canada will build into the Midwest by Wednesday. Ahead of its arrival, it will continue breezy northwesterly winds for the first half of the week. As a result, highs will gradually fall from the upper 60s Monday to the low 60s Wednesday.
Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
This is why gas prices in Illinois spiked over the last week
What is to blame for the sudden rise in gas prices?
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Violent weekend in Chicago; another mayor denounces SAFE-T Act
It was another violent weekend in Chicago. Police report 38 people were shot and seven proved to be fatal. This follows one of the most violent weekends of the year last week when more than 60 people were shot, including a 3-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.
wjbc.com
Illinois gas prices rise for the first time in 14 weeks
BLOOMINGTON – Average gasoline prices in Illinois have risen for the first time in 14 weeks, up 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92 a gallon. “One of the longest gas price declines on record has finally come to an end after 14 weeks, with gas prices shooting up in several regions amidst myriad refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes and in between,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Illinois
Whenever some mentions a "bad" town one always comes to mind, but is the town that comes to your mind on today's list? The site Road snacks claim to have the stats. If your small town shows up on this list let us know if you agree!. The recent study...
MyStateline.com
When can Northern Illinois expect its first freeze?
Temperatures across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are getting cooler and cooler by the day. And it’s only a matter of time before we wake up and see frost on our windshields and lawns. With that topic in mind, our average first Fall freeze is only a few weeks away.
25newsnow.com
State Farm deploying response vehicles as Hurricane Ian inches closer to United States
(25 News Now) - Bloomington-based State Farm is deploying their mobile catastrophe response vehicles to Florida and other potentially impacted states in anticipation of Hurricane Ian’s landfall. Landfall for Ian is expected mid-late this week on Florida’s Gulf Coast. The Associated Press is reporting that as of Monday,...
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
starvedrock.media
See the former jobs of the governor of Illinois
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Illinois using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Chicago Forecast: Temperatures Return to 70s With Possible Late Evening Showers
Mild temperatures are moving their way back into the Chicago area on Saturday after a few days of weather that perfectly fits the new fall season. Cloud cover began to clear Saturday morning as a small system of intermittent showers from overnight moved eastward of the area, clearing the way for sunny skies and warmer temperatures for most of Saturday.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Bivalent Booster Shot Latest
Chicago and Cook County are now in a new COVID community level, but could another shift be happening?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Where to Get Updated COVID Booster, Eligibility, Possible Side Effects and More. For the vast majority of the pandemic,...
Where does Illinois land on the list of Best States for Fishing?
Illinois is known for being a great place to get pizza, watch a pro sports game, and enjoy city life. But is the Land of Lincoln one of the best states to go fishing in? Find out where Illinois is on the Best & Worst States for Fishing list. According...
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Illinois
Mary "Mother" Jones, a beloved union advocate and activist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is buried in a small cemetery along I-55 between St. Louis and Springfield, Illinois.
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
Herald & Review
Illinois farmers anticipate ‘average’ crop
It may be a ho-hum harvest for Illinois farmers, but likely not a bad year overall. As they ease their combines into the fields, few major problems lurk. Agronomists see a decent, if not great, crop. “Overall, corn has looked good this year,” said Bob Lawless, an agronomist with Golden...
Illinois Clockwatchers: Here’s When We Set Our Clocks Back
Whether you're one of those people who's absolutely delighted about changing the clocks back because you're really looking forward to an added hour of sleep, or you firmly hate the idea because it means the days are going to get shorter sooner and darker earlier, it's almost time to fall back.
suntimesnews.com
Illinois reports 17,373 new cases of COVID-19
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 17,373 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Friday, compared to 17,584 new cases the previous week. That’s an decrease of 211 new cases or 1.2 percent. Meanwhile the IDPH reported that more than...
As REAL ID Deadline Draws Closer, Here's What Illinois Residents Need to Know
As Illinois residents renew their driver’s licenses in coming months, they’ll be faced with the decision on whether to obtain a REAL ID-compliant card, as the federally-mandated identification will be required in a wide variety of circumstances beginning next year. The REAL ID Act institutes a strict set...
