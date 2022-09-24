Driver Suffers Major Injuries in Crash at West Jensen Avenue Intersection. The driver of a Ford SUV, age 31, suffered serious injuries when his vehicle was struck by a Chevy SUV west of Fresno on September 19 in an intersection crash. The accident occurred at the West Jensen Avenue intersection with South Brawley Avenue. The incident report filed by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that a female Chevy driver, age 29, ran a stop sign at the intersection and T-boned the SUV in the side.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO