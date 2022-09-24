ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man who prompted shelter-in-place at Clovis school

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Law enforcement officials have named the person they were looking for when a a shelter-in-place was ordered at a Clovis elementary school last week. The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Joe Goldsmith. He is wanted for a parole violation, according to the U.S. Marshalls Service. On Thursday, Cedarwood Elementary School, […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Large debris fire fills air with burning toxins

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE) – A large plume of black smoke could be seen far into the distance on Sunday afternoon. The smoke was from a fire at a recycling plant on Chestnut Avenue near North Avenue. According to Fresno County Fire, firefighters were dispatched to the fire sometime after 2 p.m. Officials said […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Accident West of Fresno Injures Man in Intersection Crash

Driver Suffers Major Injuries in Crash at West Jensen Avenue Intersection. The driver of a Ford SUV, age 31, suffered serious injuries when his vehicle was struck by a Chevy SUV west of Fresno on September 19 in an intersection crash. The accident occurred at the West Jensen Avenue intersection with South Brawley Avenue. The incident report filed by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that a female Chevy driver, age 29, ran a stop sign at the intersection and T-boned the SUV in the side.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 victims in Mendota shooting

MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two men that were shot and killed in Mendota on Sunday, have been identified according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:30 a.m., Mendota Police officers say they responded to a report of shots fired near homes on the 600 block of S. Kate Street in Mendota. When officers […]
MENDOTA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Mother, daughter in Fresno double homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victims of Saturday morning’s shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old and her three-week-old infant daughter have been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department. According to officers, on Saturday 24, 2022, at 7:20 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Employee Slashed At River Park Target In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — An employee was slashed on his head with a sharp object Sunday morning at the Target at River Park in Fresno. Fresno Police responded just after 9:00 a.m. to the Target at the River Park Shopping Center near Blackstone and Nees Avenue for reports of an assault against a Target Employee.
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Tehachapi man found dead in desert was shot multiple times: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Pit maneuver stops police pursuit

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A chase ensued through Clovis and Fresno after a man fled from police on Sunday evening. According to the Clovis Police Department, they responded to a domestic disturbance call at a Clovis residence, where they came in contact with a male who was involved in the incident, but refused to cooperate with the police. […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man found on sidewalk with a gunshot wound, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE) – A man laying down on the sidewalk was found to be deceased in Central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of North Fulton St. on Saturday around 12:30 a.m. for a man lying on the sidewalk. When officers arrived, the 70-year-old victim […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Homeless Man Shot And Killed In Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Fresno Police says one person was killed Saturday morning near Van Ness and Belmont Avenue. Officers responded to the area for reports of a man laying down on the sidewalk. When they arrived, officers found a 70-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound...
FRESNO, CA
KGET

At least 3 students are confirmed to have overdosed at North High

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple students at North High School overdosed on opioids and were rushed to the hospital this week. Parents and students told 17News they are worried about the kids’ safety. So far, three students at North High confirmed to have overdosed while at school. Parents said there may be as many as […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Sanger teenager could be in Fresno

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a high school student who was reported missing earlier this week in Sanger. Officials with the Sanger Police Department said 17-year-old Lauren Emily Johnson was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex near 10th Street and Bethel Avenue. Investigators believe that Johnson may […]
SANGER, CA
crimevoice.com

Porterville PD Arrests Felon for Alleged Weapons Violation

Originally Published By: Porterville Police Department Facebook Page. “On September 15, 2022 at approximately 7:55 A.M., Detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 Block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on 24 year-old Porterville resident Isaiah Miranda, who is on active CDCR Parole. During a search of Miranda’s residence, Detectives located a loaded 9 millimeter handgun.
Porterville Recorder

PPD: Major gang and firearm manufacturing ring broken up

Porterville Police announced the arrest of six adults and one juvenile in what it described as a major gang arrest on Friday night. Fernando Moreno, 22, Luis Moreno, 27, Agustin Diaz, 20, Angel Ledesma, 27, Lisa Mendoza, 55, all of Porterville, Jose Garcia, 41, of Bakersfield and a juvenile were all arrested.
PORTERVILLE, CA

