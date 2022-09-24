Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
ARMED FEMALE ARRESTED NEAR BUSINESS OFF KENTUCKY 770 AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING IN AREA TOWARD A HOTEL AND INTERSTATE 75 IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Travis Napier along with K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler with assistance from the Kentucky State Police arrested Kendra Bain age 29 of Corbin on Thursday night September 22, 2022 at approximately 8:32 PM. The arrest occurred in...
clayconews.com
FELONY ARREST ON OLD KENTUCKY 30 OF EAST BERNSTADT MAN THAT DROVE OFF DURING TRAFFIC STOP IN LAUREL COUNTY WHILE DETECTIVE WAS STRUGGLING WITH STILL SOUGHT WANTED SUSPECT INSIDE VEHICLE
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel conducted a traffic stop on Old Crab Orchard Road with 2 occupants in a 2013 Hyundai on Wednesday night September 21st, 2022. During the stop, Detective McDaniel determined the passenger, Trevor Burkhart had out...
WKYT 27
Police investigate fatal crash
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash reported Sunday afternoon. Sheriff John Root says the crash happened around 2 p.m. on Slate Lick Church Road a few miles east of London. Investigators report that a Kia Soul left the roadway...
WBKO
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Russell County
RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (September 26, 2022) – A traffic stop by Kentucky State Police in Russell Springs on Sunday night leads to drug trafficking arrest. At 10:57 p.m. on September 25, 2022 , a KSP Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier on Rose Street in Russell Springs. The Trooper observed a passenger in the vehicle not wearing a seat belt.
z93country.com
Drug Trafficking Arrest Made
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a drug investigation conducted by Wayne County Deputy James Barnett has resulted in the arrest of a Monticello man on a drug trafficking charge. Deputy Barnett’s investigation led him to believe that at least an ounce of methamphetamine would be coming into Wayne...
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY CLAIMS LIFE OF EAST BERNSTADT MAN IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Wes Brown along with Deputy Dustin Saylor are investigating a single vehicle fatal traffic crash which occurred on Slate Lick Church Road approximately 4 miles east of London on Sunday afternoon September 25, 2022 at approximately 2:00 PM.
clayconews.com
Marijuana Odor during Traffic Stop on Interstate 75 near Exit for KY 80 in London results in Cocaine & Heroin Seizure and Conspiracy Arrest of a Lexington, Kentucky Man
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France along with Detective Jake Miller arrested David Hale age 45 of Harmon Way, Lexington, KY on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM. The arrest occurred on I–75 near the intersection...
WKYT 27
Missing Powell County teen located
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The teens mother tells WKYT he has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Powell County Sheriff’s Department has been trying to locate a missing teen. 17-year-old Hunter Collins has been missing for over 48 hours as of Saturday morning. According to relatives, he was...
clayconews.com
DRUG BUST-SEIZURE: Mayfield, Kentucky Duo charged in Laurel County after K-9 conducting a Free Air Search around Vehicle during Traffic Stop alerts on Narcotics
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Brian France arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning September 21, 2022 at approximately 5:02 AM. The arrests occurred on West Cumberland Gap Parkway approximately 10 miles South of London after Deputy France observed a gray...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man killed in Monday evening wreck
WJRS NEWS has learned that a two-vehicle crash at East Highway 80 and Foley Road on Monday evening claimed the life of a Russell Springs man, according to Russell County Coroner Mark Coots. Edward L. Robertson, age 70, was pronounced dead at the Russell County Hospital Emergency Room shortly after...
Another overturned semi shuts down ramp in Perry County
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Drivers beware — deputies say the entrance ramp to I-64 eastbound off State Road 37 is closed after an accident. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a semi flipped onto its side while taking the ramp. The sheriff’s office posted about the accident on social media Saturday afternoon shortly […]
WBKO
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
1450wlaf.com
Barn total loss in Sunday lunch time fire
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Black smoke billowed from a big barn that was on fire today on Skyview Drive in east La Follette not far from Big O’s Git-n-Go. One witness said you could see smoke all the way from Cumberland Avenue, a few miles from the fire.
Claiborne County sheriff taking safety measures ahead of planned KKK rally
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Claiborne County community members have voiced concerns about a flyer that has been circulating around that area and on social media. The flyer states that a rally hosted by a Ku Klux Klan group will take place on private property in Claiborne County. Local law enforcement had a meeting Wednesday to talk about […]
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man sentenced in cockfighting scheme
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - A Southern Kentucky man has been sentenced to two months in jail after being convicted of running a cockfighting pit, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader. 55-year-old Rickie D. Johnson of Laurel County was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom on...
WKYT 27
Man dead after being ejected from truck in Madison Co. crash
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says a man was killed in a crash in Madison County on Tuesday. We’re told it happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Boonesboro Road (KY-627) in Madison County. KSP said 69-year-old Glen D. Wagoner was traveling northbound when he went off the...
2 arrested in Laurel County meth bust
Two people were arrested Friday night after a large drug bust in Laurel County.
wymt.com
Bridge maintenance scheduled on I-75 in Whitley County, traffic delays possible
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Bridge maintenance could lead to traffic delays on I-75 in Whitley County next week. The maintenance is scheduled for Tuesday, September 27. On Tuesday, the right lane of I-75 Northbound will be closed at mile marker 14.5 (Goldbug Bridge) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
WTVQ
World Chicken Festival continues in Laurel County
LONDON, Ky (WTVQ)- Hundreds of thousands of people continued to pour in to the annual World Chicken Festival Saturday. The festival began Thursday near downtown London. The festival honors the legacy of the first original Kentucky Fried Chicken Restaurant, which was established in the 1940’s in Laurel County. The...
wymt.com
Guest Weather at the 2022 World Chicken Festival
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather was absolutely gorgeous for Day 2 of the World Chicken Festival in downtown London!. People decided to try their hand at forecasting with First Alert Meteorologist Evan Hatter.
