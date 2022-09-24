Read full article on original website
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County to host public meeting on jail project opposed by Rockville officials
Montgomery County will host a public meeting on the proposed construction on the County detention center property at 1307 Seven Locks Road in Rockville on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM. The meeting will be held in the "first floor lecture hall" at the County Council building at 100 Maryland Avenue in Rockville, and is scheduled to conclude by 9:00 PM. There will be a virtual option to join the meeting online for those who can't attend in person; log-on instructions will be posted prior to the meeting at www.rockvillemd.gov/SevenLocksProject, once determined.
dbknews.com
Prince George’s County Council housing committee passes controversial zoning bill
The Prince George’s County Council’s planning, housing and economic development committee voted 3-2 in favor of CB-92 Sept. 15, a zoning ordinance that would limit the county council’s authority to appeal a development plan in its late stages. Currently, the council has the authority to subject development...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland GOP Lt. Governor candidate to appear in Montgomery County September 27
The Republican nominee for Maryland lieutenant governor, Gordana Schifanelli, will appear at a free event in Potomac tomorrow evening, September 27, 2022 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM. It will be held at the Old Anglers Inn at 10801 MacArthur Boulevard. While admission is free, RSVP online to attend. Schifanelli is...
Prince George’s County Schools Settle Discrimination Suit With Transgender Teacher
Jennifer Eller taught English at three schools in Prince George’s County between 2008 and 2017. A former Prince George’s County public school teacher has settled a discrimination lawsuit with the school system, alleging she suffered years of “pervasive and severe” verbal and physical threats and attacks because of her identity as transgender woman.
WJLA
'Delivering on a promise': Ground broken at Barry Farm redevelopment site in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) broke ground Monday on a project dedicated to restoring a beloved community to many longtime residents. Groundbreaking of The Asberry marks the first on-site building delivered at Barry Farm...
Bill To Give D.C. Residents $100 A Month For Metro Clears Council Committee
A D.C. Council committee on Monday advanced a bill that would give most D.C. residents up to $100 a month to be used for Metrorail and Metrobus, effectively making public transit free — or at least significantly cheaper — for many city-based users. The council’s five-person transportation committee...
nypressnews.com
GOP’s Reardon Sullivan makes Youngkin-style run for executive in deep-blue Montgomery County
Reardon Sullivan’s push to become the first Republican Montgomery County executive in over 40 years hinges on a platform that emphasizes public safety over the demonization of police, transparency around school curriculum, and a business climate that entices firms instead of scaring them off. He calls it a “common...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Washington Hebrew Congregation violated DC law, judge rules
A judge has ruled that Washington Hebrew Congregation violated the District’s consumer protection law when it failed to follow several child safety regulations while operating its preschool, the latest in an ongoing lawsuit between the city and the Northwest Washington synagogue. Other allegations laid out in the 2020 lawsuit...
bethesdamagazine.com
Opinion: Montgomery County’s big problem
Montgomery County has a big problem. The county, once the envy of the nation, is facing an exodus of people and businesses and that means bad news for current residents. While Montgomery County may have increased in net population from 2010 to 2020, this is not as a result of people moving to Montgomery County. In fact, just the opposite. Since 2010, the number of people leaving Montgomery County has rapidly increased, most notable since 2018. This means that while the population may be increasing, it is from in-county births. Not because people view Montgomery County as a re-location destination. Why would they? Virginia, and most notably, Fairfax and Loudon County, have 10 of the Fortune 500 companies, while Montgomery County has one and Maryland has six. Even neighboring Prince George’s County, once looked over as a failing county, has overtaken Montgomery County in job creation, even before the pandemic in 2020. The list is long. Boeing moves its headquarters to Virginia, passing over Maryland and Montgomery County. Amazon picks Virginia over Maryland and Montgomery County. When was the last time you read a headline that declared a major industry was moving to Montgomery County? I bet not in the last 10 years.
fox5dc.com
Man killed after shooting in Prince George's County
SUITLAND, Md. - A man is dead after a shooting on Sunday in the Suitland area of Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road around 12 p.m. on Sunday. The scene was located...
Corrections Officer From Upper Marlboro Accused Of Scheme To Smuggle Drugs To Inmates: DOJ
A corrections officer from Maryland, an inmate, and a drug supplier are facing federal charges for allegedly running an elaborate scheme to smuggle contraband inside a DC detention center, the Department of Justice announced. Federal officials announced on Monday, Sept. 26 that a District of Columbia Department of Corrections (DOC)...
US Marshals Join Search For DC Man Wanted For Prince George's County Murder
The US Marshals Service has joined the search for a Washington, DC man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at a Maryland mall over the summer. Stephon Edwards Jones, 33, has been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Hyattsville Darrion Herring in a shooting in the food court of the Mall at Prince George’s, according to police.
Prince George's County Police Corporal Indicted, Suspended For Theft And Misconduct: Officials
A veteran police officer in Maryland has been suspended and indicted for alleged theft and misconduct offenses while he was in office. Prince George’s County Police Cpl. Travis Fowble, a 24-year veteran of the force, has been accused of conducting unauthorized activities while on duty, dating back to 2018, his employer announced.
WTOP
‘Our Streets, Our Future’ anti-crime rally held in Temple Hills, Md.
Residents of a Temple Hills, Maryland, neighborhood turned out for a noontime anti-crime rally sponsored by Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy on Saturday. The ‘Our Streets, Our Future’ rally, held outside of the Carriage Hill apartment complex, featured games for kids, food trucks and a live...
NBC Washington
Virginia Students Protest Youngkin's School Transgender Policy
Crowds of students have begun to walk out of Northern Virginia schools on Tuesday in protest of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed restrictions on transgender students’ rights. More than 90 schools are set to participate, including 59 in Northern Virginia, and thousands of students are expected to join the...
WUSA
2 weeks since the Prince George's curfew began; So far there's been two violations
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — In the two weeks since the Prince George's County Executive announced a curfew for those under 17, there have been two violations, according to county police. A spokesperson for the Prince George's County Police Department reported the following incidents:. On Monday, Sept. 12, around 10:35...
bethesdamagazine.com
Chevy Chase hotel mogul Stewart Bainum Jr. plunges into the local news business
The view of the Inner Harbor is spectacular from the Fells Point conference room in the fourth-floor offices of The Baltimore Banner, the news nonprofit that Stewart Bainum Jr. hopes will shift the very foundation of how local journalism is conducted and consumed in this country. But Bainum, the Montgomery County hotel magnate and philanthropist who founded the enterprise and has committed to bankrolling it to the tune of $50 million, isn’t gazing out the window and admiring the gleaming National Aquarium or the iconic Domino Sugars sign in the distance. Rather, he’s looking inward, contemplating a future for his startup, for which there is no blueprint.
mocoshow.com
Longer Winter Break? No School the Week of Thanksgiving? MCPS Asks Public to Provide Input on the 2023-2024 School Calendar
Montgomery Public Schools released a survey this week asking the public to provide input on the 2023-2024 school year calendar. According to MCPS, “This survey seeks to gauge the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) community’s interests as the calendar scenarios are developed for school year (SY) 2023–2024. Prior to presenting the calendar scenarios for discussion at the Board of Education Meeting on October 25, 2022, MCPS is providing an opportunity for the public to provide input. Please share your SY 2023–2024 calendar interests by Thursday, October 13, 2022.”
Washington Examiner
Fairfax teacher asks students to walk out in protest of Youngkin transgender policy
A teacher in Fairfax County Public Schools is urging students to walk out of school next week in protest of new statewide policies for transgender students from Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The teacher, a history and social studies instructor at West Potomac High School in Alexandria, Virginia, said in an...
