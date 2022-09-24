ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Prince George’s County zoning bill raises concerns

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Some neighbors in Prince George’s County say not all growth is good. They’re worried a new zoning bill could pave the way to more congestion and not enough resources. For decades zoning hearings gave people in the county a chance to express their concerns but with this new bill […]
LARGO, MD
Montgomery County to host public meeting on jail project opposed by Rockville officials

Montgomery County will host a public meeting on the proposed construction on the County detention center property at 1307 Seven Locks Road in Rockville on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM. The meeting will be held in the "first floor lecture hall" at the County Council building at 100 Maryland Avenue in Rockville, and is scheduled to conclude by 9:00 PM. There will be a virtual option to join the meeting online for those who can't attend in person; log-on instructions will be posted prior to the meeting at www.rockvillemd.gov/SevenLocksProject, once determined.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Washington Hebrew Congregation violated DC law, judge rules

A judge has ruled that Washington Hebrew Congregation violated the District’s consumer protection law when it failed to follow several child safety regulations while operating its preschool, the latest in an ongoing lawsuit between the city and the Northwest Washington synagogue. Other allegations laid out in the 2020 lawsuit...
WASHINGTON, DC
Opinion: Montgomery County’s big problem

Montgomery County has a big problem. The county, once the envy of the nation, is facing an exodus of people and businesses and that means bad news for current residents. While Montgomery County may have increased in net population from 2010 to 2020, this is not as a result of people moving to Montgomery County. In fact, just the opposite. Since 2010, the number of people leaving Montgomery County has rapidly increased, most notable since 2018. This means that while the population may be increasing, it is from in-county births. Not because people view Montgomery County as a re-location destination. Why would they? Virginia, and most notably, Fairfax and Loudon County, have 10 of the Fortune 500 companies, while Montgomery County has one and Maryland has six. Even neighboring Prince George’s County, once looked over as a failing county, has overtaken Montgomery County in job creation, even before the pandemic in 2020. The list is long. Boeing moves its headquarters to Virginia, passing over Maryland and Montgomery County. Amazon picks Virginia over Maryland and Montgomery County. When was the last time you read a headline that declared a major industry was moving to Montgomery County? I bet not in the last 10 years.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Man killed after shooting in Prince George's County

SUITLAND, Md. - A man is dead after a shooting on Sunday in the Suitland area of Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road around 12 p.m. on Sunday. The scene was located...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Virginia Students Protest Youngkin's School Transgender Policy

Crowds of students have begun to walk out of Northern Virginia schools on Tuesday in protest of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed restrictions on transgender students’ rights. More than 90 schools are set to participate, including 59 in Northern Virginia, and thousands of students are expected to join the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Chevy Chase hotel mogul Stewart Bainum Jr. plunges into the local news business

The view of the Inner Harbor is spectacular from the Fells Point conference room in the fourth-floor offices of The Baltimore Banner, the news nonprofit that Stewart Bainum Jr. hopes will shift the very foundation of how local journalism is conducted and consumed in this country. But Bainum, the Montgomery County hotel magnate and philanthropist who founded the enterprise and has committed to bankrolling it to the tune of $50 million, isn’t gazing out the window and admiring the gleaming National Aquarium or the iconic Domino Sugars sign in the distance. Rather, he’s looking inward, contemplating a future for his startup, for which there is no blueprint.
BALTIMORE, MD
Longer Winter Break? No School the Week of Thanksgiving? MCPS Asks Public to Provide Input on the 2023-2024 School Calendar

Montgomery Public Schools released a survey this week asking the public to provide input on the 2023-2024 school year calendar. According to MCPS, “This survey seeks to gauge the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) community’s interests as the calendar scenarios are developed for school year (SY) 2023–2024. Prior to presenting the calendar scenarios for discussion at the Board of Education Meeting on October 25, 2022, MCPS is providing an opportunity for the public to provide input. Please share your SY 2023–2024 calendar interests by Thursday, October 13, 2022.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

