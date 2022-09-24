Read full article on original website
News On 6
Police Searching For Suspect In Connection With Attempted Carjacking, Stabbing At NW OKC Apartment
A meetup through a phone app on Monday turned into a brutal stabbing on the city's northwest side, according to Oklahoma City police officials. Officers found the 23-year-old victim around 3 a.m. barely conscious and bleeding in front of an OnCue store on the Northwest Expressway near Portland Avenue. The...
Police: Oklahoma City man stabbed by attempted robber met through online dating app
Looking for love online ends with an attempted robbery, and the victim stabbed multiple times.
KOCO
Man accused of peeping through Edmond teenager’s window admits he was on camera
EDMOND, Okla. — The man accused of peeping through a teenager’s window in Edmond earlier this month admitted to officers he was the man on camera. Brian Rich told police he did nothing wrong, but they said it’s not the only accusation against him. According to the...
Police: One in custody after fatal shooting in SE OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department is now investigating a homicide after an apparent shooting turned deadly on the city's southeast side Monday evening.
News On 6
OCPD Responds To Deadly Shooting In SE OKC
Oklahoma City Police responded to a shooting at around 6 p.m. Monday near South High Road and Southeast 43rd Street. Police said when they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds, who died at the scene. Police also said they were able to make an arrest in connection with...
okcfox.com
Man robs pawn shop in NW OKC at gunpoint, police asking for help in identifying suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who robbed a pawn shop at gunpoint. Police say this man pictured robbed a pawn shop in NW Oklahoma City at gunpoint. If anyone recognizes him, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300, or...
Edmond motorcycle officer fighting for life after being hit in pursuit
Police said Sergeant Joseph Wells, a 16-year veteran of the Edmond Police Department, was assisting with a pursuit involving a suspected drunk driver who had caused multiple wrecks in the city limits of Edmond.
News On 6
Three Arrested After Video Shows Trio Beating Elderly Man
A video led to the arrests of three people accused of beating an elderly man in a Northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex. Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Dillon Quirk said at one point, the attackers threw the man to the floor and kicked him in the face. Police released the security...
KOCO
Victim stabbed several times during attempted carjacking in OKC, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing early Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said a suspect approached a man shortly before 3 a.m. near Northwest 63rd Street and Meridian Avenue to ask for a ride. The victim refused, and police said the suspect stabbed him in the chest several times before running from the scene.
Police investigate stabbing in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating after a man was found stabbed at an Oklahoma City gas station.
Stillwater Officer Injured In Bar Fight
A Stillwater officer is recovering after police said he was hurt in a scuffle with two people outside a bar at around 2 a.m. Thursday. Stillwater Police shared body camera footage of the encounter. Police said they got a call about a woman who was kicked out of a bar,...
News On 6
Suspect Accused In Edmond Officer-Involved Shooting Booked Into Jail
The suspect who crashed into an Edmond motorcycle police officer awaits charges behind bars. Police say Garrett Trammell critically injured Sgt. Joe Wells during a pursuit through Edmond and Oklahoma City on Friday. Court records show in the past, Garrett Trammell committed multiple traffic violations, including speeding, but those pale...
okcfox.com
Police seeking suspect that pulled gun on employee in northwest OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a robbery in northwest Oklahoma City on Friday afternoon. Officials say a man pointed a gun and threatened an Auto Zone employee as he was stealing merchandise from the store. Reports say the incident occurred near NW 10th St and Rockwell Ave. If...
High Speed Stops In OKC Cause Concern For Residents
A woman who lost several loved ones in a crash is urging people to drive responsibly after police recently caught several motorists exceeding 100 miles per hour. On Sept. 19, the Oklahoma City Police Department clocked someone going 111 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 44 and Martin Luther King Avenue. Two days later, Oklahoma City Police clocked another driver going 108 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 40 and Western Avenue. The following day, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office ticketed someone for driving 108 mph eastbound on I-40 at Shields Boulevard.
guthrienewspage.com
Driver ejected in suspected DUI head-on crash
Two people were sent to Oklahoma City hospitals Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash. Guthrie EMS, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to S. Broadway and W. Seward Road at 12:09 p.m. According to OHP troopers, a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by 49-year-old Mary C....
Local Dog Owner Reunited With Stolen Dog
An Oklahoma dog owner has been reunited with her pet after it was stolen and then found when a man took the dog to a veterinarian for a vaccine check-up, according to Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputies. That man, Tristen Aimes, was arrested on suspicion of dog-nabbing, deputies said. According...
Edmond PD: Sergeant Joseph Wells in critical condition after pursuit and wreck
Edmond Police have now identified the motorcycle officer who was critically injured during a police pursuit near Boulevard and Memorial just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.
KOCO
Norman police search for missing 28-year-old man last seen in mid-September
NORMAN, Okla. — The Norman Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 28-year-old man last seen in mid-September. Police said Timothy Girkin was last seen on Sept. 14. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Man, horse injured in hit-and-run crash
Officials say a man and a horse were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Community gathers for prayer vigil outside at Edmond Police Department
EDMOND, Okla. — The community gathered for a prayer vigil outside of the Edmond Police Department. After two Edmond motorcycle officer accidents, the police department said it’s been a difficult few months. Now, they and some in the community are turning to prayer during these times. The vigil...
