Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

OCPD Responds To Deadly Shooting In SE OKC

Oklahoma City Police responded to a shooting at around 6 p.m. Monday near South High Road and Southeast 43rd Street. Police said when they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds, who died at the scene. Police also said they were able to make an arrest in connection with...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Three Arrested After Video Shows Trio Beating Elderly Man

A video led to the arrests of three people accused of beating an elderly man in a Northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex. Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Dillon Quirk said at one point, the attackers threw the man to the floor and kicked him in the face. Police released the security...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Victim stabbed several times during attempted carjacking in OKC, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing early Monday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said a suspect approached a man shortly before 3 a.m. near Northwest 63rd Street and Meridian Avenue to ask for a ride. The victim refused, and police said the suspect stabbed him in the chest several times before running from the scene.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Suspect Accused In Edmond Officer-Involved Shooting Booked Into Jail

The suspect who crashed into an Edmond motorcycle police officer awaits charges behind bars. Police say Garrett Trammell critically injured Sgt. Joe Wells during a pursuit through Edmond and Oklahoma City on Friday. Court records show in the past, Garrett Trammell committed multiple traffic violations, including speeding, but those pale...
EDMOND, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

High Speed Stops In OKC Cause Concern For Residents

A woman who lost several loved ones in a crash is urging people to drive responsibly after police recently caught several motorists exceeding 100 miles per hour. On Sept. 19, the Oklahoma City Police Department clocked someone going 111 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 44 and Martin Luther King Avenue. Two days later, Oklahoma City Police clocked another driver going 108 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 40 and Western Avenue. The following day, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office ticketed someone for driving 108 mph eastbound on I-40 at Shields Boulevard.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Driver ejected in suspected DUI head-on crash

Two people were sent to Oklahoma City hospitals Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash. Guthrie EMS, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to S. Broadway and W. Seward Road at 12:09 p.m. According to OHP troopers, a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by 49-year-old Mary C....
GUTHRIE, OK
KOCO

Community gathers for prayer vigil outside at Edmond Police Department

EDMOND, Okla. — The community gathered for a prayer vigil outside of the Edmond Police Department. After two Edmond motorcycle officer accidents, the police department said it’s been a difficult few months. Now, they and some in the community are turning to prayer during these times. The vigil...
EDMOND, OK

