PGE provides six new electric buses to five Portland-area school districts
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland General Electric will be providing six more electric school buses to five metro area school districts. The utility company announced Tuesday that Beaverton, Gresham-Barlow, Portland, Salem-Keizer and Tigard-Tualatin school districts were the recipients of the new buses as part of the 2022 Electric School Bus Fund.
Oregon byway makes list of 7 scenic drives for fall foliage in U.S.
Hardy, coniferous trees are an icon of Central Oregon, but the region gets its fair share of fall color -- just like western parts of the state.
Oregon Emergency Board sends $5-million to Klamath County, part of several disbursements
KLAMATH COUNTY & SALEM, Ore. -- A Klamath County state representative says this weekend he has $5-million routed to the County's residents "suffering from failed domestic wells due to drought." Representative E. Werner Reschke says he secured the emergency funding for Klamath County residents when the Oregon Emergency Board convened...
High Toxins in Razor Clams Will Delay Digging on Oregon and Washington Beaches
Increasing domoic acid levels in razor clams will delay the reopening of Oregon’s most popular beds in Clatsop County Oct. 1 and shut down this week’s scheduled digging on southwest Washington beaches. The Oregon closure extends from the Washington border south to Cascade Head north of Lincoln City.
Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
Merkley, Wyden announce $100 million in awards for Oregon climate-smart commodities, rural projects
WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Monday four Oregon-based organizations will be receiving awards totaling $100 million to foster partnerships around Oregon to support the production and marketing of climate-smart commodities. These projects are intended to expand markets for commodities that are produced with smaller...
Oregon sees 63% drop in wildfire acres burned in 2022
As the 2022 wildfire season in Oregon nears its end, it seems fair to say this season has been decidedly different than recent years
Monday in Oregon: Borrowing the summer heat for another day
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is working with one of the warmest Septembers on record and we will keep it going Monday afternoon as temperatures once again push the upper 80s. High pressure keeps conditions warm, dry and clear in the Willamette Valley. We only will have a few...
COVID still circulating in Oregon; omicron boosters ready
Even though COVID-19 cases have dropped dramatically in recent months, the omicron variant is still circulating. People are still being hospitalized from the coronavirus and dying.
OHSU report reveals shortfalls in Oregon’s addiction recovery system
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University are revealing major shortfalls in the state’s addiction recovery system. The report released by OHSU last week shows the state needs 4,900 addiction counselors, but only has 2,800. It also says the state should have 470 residential treatment facilities, but it only has 187.
Oregon's EMS provider shortage reaches breaking point
At a meeting of the House Interim Committee On Veterans and Emergency Management on Thursday, EMS leaders laid out the crisis occurring in their industry. "The agencies that are in Southern Oregon are experiencing unprecedented workforce shortages and struggling to be able to provide services in a timely manner for our communities that we serve," said Sheila Clough, CEO of Mercy Flights, a non-profit ambulance organization based in Medford.
Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner campaigning for Oregon’s 5th District
Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a small business owner, former city manager and school board member from Central Oregon, returned to Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss her campaign.
That Magical, Intense Scenic Oregon Coast Drive You Don't Know
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One little road, so many spectacles. There's one somewhat short scenic drive on the central Oregon coast that is jam-packed with unforgettable sights and panoramas, lying just below Highway 101 between Newport and Depoe Bay, and tucked out of sight. It was once an actual loop, but a series of landslides eventually turned it into a one way road – which, in all honesty, may disappear one day because of the geologic instabilities here. (Above: one of the few accessible cliffs along the road, all photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WATER WORRIES: Farmers, regulators struggle to address nitrate contamination
HERMISTON - It started last January with a multimillion-dollar fine levied by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality against the Port of Morrow. The port, situated along the Columbia River in northeastern Oregon, has for years collected nitrogen-rich wastewater from food processors and other businesses at its industrial park near Boardman and used it to irrigate neighboring farmland under a permit from DEQ.
2022 Portland Regional Gem & Mineral Show in Hillsboro | Featuring 70+ Dealers, Rocks, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry, Beads & More!
Wingspan Event and Conference Center at the Westside Commons. (across from the Hillsboro airport) During this year’s show we will be hosting the annual meeting of the Northwest Federation of Mineralogical Societies. 70+ Dealers selling rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry, beads, faceted gems, and lapidary supplies. Many exhibits of a...
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
Rare Quake, Sept. 26
A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
More than 300 people walk through downtown Portland calling for an end to state’s addiction crisis
An organizer for the fifth annual Portland Walk for Recovery asked the approximately 350 people gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday morning: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lost someone to addiction?”. More than half of the crowd lifted their arms high. The rally...
Despite improvements in portions of Oregon’s economy, hospitality industry is still short thousands of jobs and workers
Oregon’s economy has recovered all the jobs it lost to the pandemic, bouncing back from record layoffs at a much faster pace than in prior recessions. But the comeback has been much slower in some industries — especially in the hospitality sector. Hotels, restaurants and bars still have...
To Fill The Housing Gap, Oregon Needs Thousands Of Construction And Government Workers
Oregon’s housing crisis is worse than before the Covid epidemic; a state economist told lawmakers Wednesday. Oregon has one of the highest homeless rates in the U.S., with 14,600 people seeking secure homes in 2020, or 2.5%. According to the Interagency Council on Homeless, only Washington, California, Texas, Florida, and New York had more excellent rates.
