Astoria, OR

kptv.com

PGE provides six new electric buses to five Portland-area school districts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland General Electric will be providing six more electric school buses to five metro area school districts. The utility company announced Tuesday that Beaverton, Gresham-Barlow, Portland, Salem-Keizer and Tigard-Tualatin school districts were the recipients of the new buses as part of the 2022 Electric School Bus Fund.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Education
Oregon Government
Timber, OR
The Oregonian

Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’

Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Monday in Oregon: Borrowing the summer heat for another day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is working with one of the warmest Septembers on record and we will keep it going Monday afternoon as temperatures once again push the upper 80s. High pressure keeps conditions warm, dry and clear in the Willamette Valley. We only will have a few...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

OHSU report reveals shortfalls in Oregon’s addiction recovery system

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Researchers at Oregon Health & Science University are revealing major shortfalls in the state’s addiction recovery system. The report released by OHSU last week shows the state needs 4,900 addiction counselors, but only has 2,800. It also says the state should have 470 residential treatment facilities, but it only has 187.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon's EMS provider shortage reaches breaking point

At a meeting of the House Interim Committee On Veterans and Emergency Management on Thursday, EMS leaders laid out the crisis occurring in their industry. "The agencies that are in Southern Oregon are experiencing unprecedented workforce shortages and struggling to be able to provide services in a timely manner for our communities that we serve," said Sheila Clough, CEO of Mercy Flights, a non-profit ambulance organization based in Medford.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

That Magical, Intense Scenic Oregon Coast Drive You Don't Know

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One little road, so many spectacles. There's one somewhat short scenic drive on the central Oregon coast that is jam-packed with unforgettable sights and panoramas, lying just below Highway 101 between Newport and Depoe Bay, and tucked out of sight. It was once an actual loop, but a series of landslides eventually turned it into a one way road – which, in all honesty, may disappear one day because of the geologic instabilities here. (Above: one of the few accessible cliffs along the road, all photos copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
DEPOE BAY, OR
Big Country News

WATER WORRIES: Farmers, regulators struggle to address nitrate contamination

HERMISTON - It started last January with a multimillion-dollar fine levied by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality against the Port of Morrow. The port, situated along the Columbia River in northeastern Oregon, has for years collected nitrogen-rich wastewater from food processors and other businesses at its industrial park near Boardman and used it to irrigate neighboring farmland under a permit from DEQ.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
pdxpipeline.com

2022 Portland Regional Gem & Mineral Show in Hillsboro | Featuring 70+ Dealers, Rocks, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry, Beads & More!

Wingspan Event and Conference Center at the Westside Commons. (across from the Hillsboro airport) During this year’s show we will be hosting the annual meeting of the Northwest Federation of Mineralogical Societies. 70+ Dealers selling rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry, beads, faceted gems, and lapidary supplies. Many exhibits of a...
HILLSBORO, OR
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Rare Quake, Sept. 26

A rare on-land 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded early Saturday morning on the North Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south to southwest of Tillamook, Oregon.
TILLAMOOK, OR
focushillsboro.com

To Fill The Housing Gap, Oregon Needs Thousands Of Construction And Government Workers

Oregon’s housing crisis is worse than before the Covid epidemic; a state economist told lawmakers Wednesday. Oregon has one of the highest homeless rates in the U.S., with 14,600 people seeking secure homes in 2020, or 2.5%. According to the Interagency Council on Homeless, only Washington, California, Texas, Florida, and New York had more excellent rates.
OREGON STATE

