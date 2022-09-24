Read full article on original website
Thomas's Ham and Eggery Diner set to reopen on Saturday
The Long Island landmark was badly damaged by a fire earlier in September
Bronx bodega brings new experience to shoppers
One Bronx bodega used technology and a fresh outlook to keep business booming as business owners across the city were forced to adjust in order to keep their stores afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mostly sunny, breezy for the workweek in New York City
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Mike Rizzo says today will be mostly sunny, cool and breezy in New York City.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Smithtown family concerned by stranger caught looking into house twice
A Suffolk County family is concerned for the safety of their children and neighborhood after their security cameras caught a man looking into their home over the weekend.
Bridgeport woman works to reunite with son still in Jamaica
A woman in Bridgeport is trying to reunite with her 12-year-old son in Jamaica.
Infestation: Neighbors say rodents have fallen from ceiling at Bridgeport Commons apartments
Neighbors at a Bridgeport apartment complex say they are living with a major rodent infestation, and are receiving little help alleviating the issue.
NJ residents, hit hard by Ida in 2021, stay positive as Ian heads north
Residents in Bound Brook, a New Jersey community hit hard by Hurricane Ida in 2021, are staying positive as they prepare for the possibility that Hurricane Ian could somehow turn into a similar situation.
Port Chester paints directional arrows at accident-prone intersection
The Village of Port Chester put into place new safety measures aimed at preventing car accidents.
Woman falls out of vehicle, gets hit by another car in Brooklyn
A woman has died after getting hit by an SUV in Brooklyn early Sunday morning.
Line of severe storms causes damage in West Islip
A line of severe storms swept across Long Island Sunday night, causing some damage in West Islip.
Alert Center: 13-year-old boy from Brooklyn missing since Saturday
A 13-year-old boy from Brooklyn has been missing since Saturday, according to authorities.
Brooklyn home in Sheepshead Bay suffers damaging fire
Fire crews are on the scene of a fire that tore through a Brooklyn home in Sheepshead Bay Monday morning.
Police: Gun found near Wright Tech and Scalzi Park
Police say it was found Sunday night in a cardboard box on the border of the park and the school.
Some flee back to Long Island as Ian nears Florida; others worry and wait
Long Islanders with ties to Florida are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian's track. Jim Calderone left his house in the Orlando area behind on a last-minute flight to MacArthur Airport, as the hurricane crept closer to the Gulf Coast on Monday. "I decided to fly out a day...
Bay Shore's Boulton Center marquee collapses in busy Main Street; no injuries reported
No one was hurt but it fell down right when witnesses said numerous people were walking on busy Main Street.
Family says Bergen County man was caught on video desecrating their late mother's grave
Michael Murphy said his late mother, Linda Torello, is the man's ex-wife.
Mother: Missing Orange County teen found safe
News 12 has confirmed Amayalise Perez, 14, has been found according to her mother, Carie Rodriguez Gonzalez.
Police: Bronx MTA worker punched in the face while on the job
A Metropolitan Transportation Authority worker was randomly attacked while on the job, according to the NYPD.
Authorities: Woman killed in weekend house fire in Somerville
The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office says a 68-year-old woman was killed in a fire over the weekend.
Authorities: Restaurant owner pleads guilty to role in 2017 fire that destroyed own establishment
Authorities say an Orange County restaurant owner was convicted Monday of an arson that destroyed his restaurant in 2017. Zef Gjurashaj, 60, had been charged with arson and conspiracy. Prosecutors said he conspired with his nephew’s wife, 38-year-old Marina Gjurashaj, in setting the fire to Andiamo’s Restaurant in Newburgh. She...
