Read full article on original website
Related
MPD: Man arrested for assault involving knife
(WEHT) - A Madisonville man was charged on Friday after police say he assaulted a woman with a knife.
14news.com
Man arrested, accused of stabbing woman in Madisonville
Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch recognized as Dispatchers of the Year. Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch recognized as Dispatchers of the Year. KYTC: Road closure planned along KY 2181 in Hancock Co. Updated: 20 hours ago. KYTC: Road closure planned along KY 2181 in Hancock Co.
k105.com
Daviess Co. deputy shoots man who attacked woman, juvenile with hammer
A Daviess County deputy has shot a man who assaulted a woman and juvenile with a hammer. Kentucky State Police said deputies responded Friday morning at approximately 11:00 to the 9000 block of Hwy 60 in Owensboro “regarding a man with a hammer breaking into homes.”. Deputy Alex Cooms...
14news.com
Daviess Co. inmate assaulted inside jail, police say
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County Jail inmate was injured after police say he was assaulted inside the jail. Jailer Art Maglinger says medical staff treated the inmate. Maglinger says currently, three other inmates have been identified as being involved. Criminal charges are pending the investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Warning: Video shows man throwing dog in Evansville
Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch recognized as Dispatchers of the Year. Vanderburgh Co. Dispatch recognized as Dispatchers of the Year.
clayconews.com
KSP INVESTIGATING OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN DAVIESS COUNTY, KENTUCKY
OWENSBORO, KY - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 16, Henderson was notified by Daviess County Sheriff’s Department around 11 AM on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, to investigate a shooting involving a Daviess County Sheriff’s deputy and a burglary suspect. The preliminary investigation reveals Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies responded...
14news.com
EPD: 2 women arrested after argument leads to stabbing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two women are in custody after police say an argument led to a stabbing incident early Sunday morning. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers responded to a report of battery on Richardt Avenue, right behind Libby & Mom’s Cafe at around midnight. Police say...
KFVS12
Stolen vehicle under investigation in Lyon County
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two vehicles. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, he interviewed a suspect in connection with the investigation on Tuesday, September 20 after one of the vehicles was recovered last week in Caldwell County. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motorcycle rider dies in Perry County semi crash
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County sheriff says a Michigan man lost his life over the weekend during a semi accident along State Road 66. According to Sheriff Alan Malone, dispatch received reports of a serious crash at the intersection of Dexter Magnet Road and SR 66 shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. The […]
k105.com
Caneyville man with lengthy arrest history nabbed by Morgantown PD riding motorcycle stolen from Grayson Co.
A Caneyville man with a lengthy arrest history has been nabbed in Morgantown riding a motorcycle stolen from Grayson County. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Wednesday night, Morgantown officers conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle, being driven by 40-year-old Jody E. Embry, near the intersection of South Tyler Street and Porter Street.
wevv.com
Sheriff: Break-in suspect shot by deputy in Daviess County, Kentucky
Authorities were at the scene of an deputy-involved shooting in Daviess County, Kentucky on Friday morning. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says authorities were called to the 9000 block of US 60 West around 10:45 a.m. Friday after a person was reportedly running down the middle the road with a hammer, screaming and breaking several windows.
14news.com
One taken to hospital after Lloyd Expressway crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital following a crash on the Lloyd Expressway. This was near the Schnucks on the west side around 7:30 Monday night. Police tell us two cars were involved. We’ll be checking in with authorities for updates on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
Family asking for public’s help finding Henderson woman missing for 16 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Henderson is working to uncover what happened to their mother, who disappeared more than 16 years ago. It’s a cold case we’ve been following since 2006. Tiffany Phelps’s family says they last saw her in January of 2006. Her kids were...
vincennespbs.org
Man arrested for possession of Marijuana
An out of state man was jailed in Jasper for Possession of Marijuana and other charges. Jasper police responded to reports Sunday, September 25, at 10:10 PM of a reckless driver. Numerous callers said there was a Dodge Ram hitting curbs, and almost hitting a building. Police found the vehicle...
Missing Cattle found by Sheriff’s Office
The cows are loose and the Dubois County Sheriff's Office found them!
wslmradio.com
State Police Investigating Death of Petersburg Man
Indiana State Police detectives are investigating the death of Tim Gregory, 68, of Petersburg. On Tuesday, September 20, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Petersburg Police responded to his apartment at 611 Main Street to check on his welfare. When police arrived, they found Gregory dead inside his apartment. An autopsy was...
14news.com
Section of southbound Hwy 41 reopened after morning wreck
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville dispatchers say southbound Highway 41 at Petersburg Road was shut down for a while after a three-car wreck Tuesday morning. We’re told one of them rolled over. The call came in as an injury crash. That area is now clear. We will be checking...
14news.com
Firefighters investigating 2 Muhlenberg Co. fires
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters with the Greenville Fire Department were called to a house fire Saturday. They say it happened on Ash Street just inside the Central City limits. Greenville fire officials say they were called out to help. Officials say it started as a grease fire and...
14news.com
PCSO: 17-year-old juvenile arrested at football game
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for an incident at a football game Friday night, according to the Posey County Sheriff’s Office. According to a social media post, that incident occurred at a North Posey football game. Officials with the sheriff’s office say the juvenile...
Comments / 0