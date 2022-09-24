ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

Here’s why Edna Karr had to forfeit 3 football games, and what could come next

The first three wins for Edna Karr football got changed to forfeit losses after a routine transcript check by the LHSAA, athletic director Taurus Howard said Saturday. Speaking after a 49-7 victory over St. Augustine to begin District 9-5A play, Howard said the school learned Monday that it had one ineligible player who participated in those three games.
WDAM-TV

USM pulls even with Tulane after 3 quarters

NEW ORLEASNS, La. (WDAM) - A 37-yard touchdown pass Saturday night from freshman quarterback Zach Wilcke to Jakarius Caston pulled the University of Southern Mississippi even with unbeaten Tulane University, 17-17, after three quarters. Tulane had jumped on USM, running out to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
New Orleans, LA
WAFB

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
bizneworleans.com

Dr. Ryan Mitchell Invests in Expanded Premier Injury Center in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – Dr. Ryan Mitchell, a New Orleans native and St. Augustine High School and Howard University alum, hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 23 at NOLA Premier Injury Center, 555 Lake Forest Boulevard in New Orleans East. Mitchell was joined by New Orleans City Councilmember Oliver Thomas and other officials and community leaders for the event celebrating his expanded healthcare practice.
WGNO

Port NOLA gives update on progress in St. Bernard Parish

ARABI, La. (WGNO) — Saturday, the Save Our St. Bernard (SOS) organization held a fundraiser to help their fight against the Port of New Orleans’ plan to build a cargo port in Violet. “Every other city puts these terminals in highly industrialized areas of the city,” SOS President Robby Showalter said. “What they want to […]
WDSU

Man shot in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon. According to reports, a man was shot around 12:50 p.m. at North Rocheblave and New Orleans streets. No further information is available at this time.
NOLA.com

This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.

Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
uptownmessenger.com

New bus routes debut on Sunday, along with four days of free rides

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will introduce its revamped New Links routes and schedule on Sunday (Sept. 25). To mark the occasion, it is offering a four-day free fare promotion from Sunday to Thursday (Sept. 28). The free fares will allow riders to adjust to RTA’s bus system redesign...
NOLA.com

Chief Randy Fandal's big cook-off is back in Olde Towne Slidell

There’s more to Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal's Wild Game, Seafood and BBQ Cook-Off on Oct. 1 than good food. After a pandemic-imposed hiatus, the popular event returns this year to its original location in Olde Towne, where organizers hope to draw thousands to the family-friendly festival benefiting the Community Christian Concern.
pmq.com

PizzaForno Machines Are Now Popping Out Pies in New Orleans

PizzaForno’s automated pizzerias are now operating at the University of New Orleans, the LSU Medical Center and the New Orleans VA Medical Center. Each machine can hold up to 70 pizzas and bake and box a pie in under three minutes. There’s no shortage of amazing restaurants in New...
whereyat.com

Mandina’s Chef Robert Haten

When Robert Haten began his employment at Mandina's Restaurant thirty years ago, he never expected his ascent to head chef of the nearly century-old, Mid-City landmark. The pastel pink building on the corner of Canal Street and North Cortez was already a well-established, much-beloved neighborhood restaurant in Mid-City when Robert Haten walked in seeking a job over 30 years ago. He had been working as an overnight stocker at the Real Superstore on Airline Highway when it closed after being acquired by Schwegmann Giant Super Markets, Inc. At the unemployment office, a job placement service informed Haten of an opening at Mandina's Restaurant. "They sent me over there, and I've been there ever since," Haten laughed. "I would have never figured I'd be at this stage, and I can put my hand on the bible on that one."
texarkanafyi.com

Precautionary Boil Water Notice for Mandeville – 9/26/22

TWU has issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for Mandeville residents. A Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for the residences in Mandeville,. This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that. contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result...
