3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 4? Vote now.
We're four weeks into the high school football season, and this past week's slate of games again provided plenty of outstanding individual performances in the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to cast your vote for the top high school football player for Week 4. The poll will wrap up...
NOLA.com
Here’s why Edna Karr had to forfeit 3 football games, and what could come next
The first three wins for Edna Karr football got changed to forfeit losses after a routine transcript check by the LHSAA, athletic director Taurus Howard said Saturday. Speaking after a 49-7 victory over St. Augustine to begin District 9-5A play, Howard said the school learned Monday that it had one ineligible player who participated in those three games.
tigerdroppings.com
Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... Doesn’t go as far in this economy. And he appears to be burning thru it. 2 hours. but...
WDAM-TV
USM pulls even with Tulane after 3 quarters
NEW ORLEASNS, La. (WDAM) - A 37-yard touchdown pass Saturday night from freshman quarterback Zach Wilcke to Jakarius Caston pulled the University of Southern Mississippi even with unbeaten Tulane University, 17-17, after three quarters. Tulane had jumped on USM, running out to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
WDSU
University of New Orleans looking into adding football team and building new lakefront stadium
NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans is looking into building a new stadium on the lakefront and forming a football program at the school. The earliest those two things could happen would be 2025. In the meantime, the school needs to get students to approve a flat...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
bizneworleans.com
Dr. Ryan Mitchell Invests in Expanded Premier Injury Center in N.O. East
NEW ORLEANS – Dr. Ryan Mitchell, a New Orleans native and St. Augustine High School and Howard University alum, hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 23 at NOLA Premier Injury Center, 555 Lake Forest Boulevard in New Orleans East. Mitchell was joined by New Orleans City Councilmember Oliver Thomas and other officials and community leaders for the event celebrating his expanded healthcare practice.
NOLA.com
For 54 years, he taught English, advocated for Black students. Now his name goes on a library.
On the west bank of Jefferson Parish, Stanley Crosby is a household name. A beloved English teacher, he spent more than a half century educating generations of high school students. “I’ve taught students’ mothers and fathers and grandmothers and grandfathers,” Crosby, now 88 and retired, said. But...
Port NOLA gives update on progress in St. Bernard Parish
ARABI, La. (WGNO) — Saturday, the Save Our St. Bernard (SOS) organization held a fundraiser to help their fight against the Port of New Orleans’ plan to build a cargo port in Violet. “Every other city puts these terminals in highly industrialized areas of the city,” SOS President Robby Showalter said. “What they want to […]
theadvocate.com
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
WDSU
Man shot in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon. According to reports, a man was shot around 12:50 p.m. at North Rocheblave and New Orleans streets. No further information is available at this time.
NOLA.com
This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.
Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
uptownmessenger.com
New bus routes debut on Sunday, along with four days of free rides
The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will introduce its revamped New Links routes and schedule on Sunday (Sept. 25). To mark the occasion, it is offering a four-day free fare promotion from Sunday to Thursday (Sept. 28). The free fares will allow riders to adjust to RTA’s bus system redesign...
WDSU
Southern University Law Center holding expungement intake for Orleans and Jefferson parish residents
NEW ORLEANS — Southern Unversity Law Center, in conjunction with Delgado Community College, city of New Orleans, Jefferson Workforce Development, Louisiana Workforce Commission and Job1, is hosting an expungement intake session for residents of Orleans and Jefferson parish. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
NOLA.com
Chief Randy Fandal's big cook-off is back in Olde Towne Slidell
There’s more to Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal's Wild Game, Seafood and BBQ Cook-Off on Oct. 1 than good food. After a pandemic-imposed hiatus, the popular event returns this year to its original location in Olde Towne, where organizers hope to draw thousands to the family-friendly festival benefiting the Community Christian Concern.
pmq.com
PizzaForno Machines Are Now Popping Out Pies in New Orleans
PizzaForno’s automated pizzerias are now operating at the University of New Orleans, the LSU Medical Center and the New Orleans VA Medical Center. Each machine can hold up to 70 pizzas and bake and box a pie in under three minutes. There’s no shortage of amazing restaurants in New...
whereyat.com
Mandina’s Chef Robert Haten
When Robert Haten began his employment at Mandina's Restaurant thirty years ago, he never expected his ascent to head chef of the nearly century-old, Mid-City landmark. The pastel pink building on the corner of Canal Street and North Cortez was already a well-established, much-beloved neighborhood restaurant in Mid-City when Robert Haten walked in seeking a job over 30 years ago. He had been working as an overnight stocker at the Real Superstore on Airline Highway when it closed after being acquired by Schwegmann Giant Super Markets, Inc. At the unemployment office, a job placement service informed Haten of an opening at Mandina's Restaurant. "They sent me over there, and I've been there ever since," Haten laughed. "I would have never figured I'd be at this stage, and I can put my hand on the bible on that one."
texarkanafyi.com
Precautionary Boil Water Notice for Mandeville – 9/26/22
TWU has issued a precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for Mandeville residents. A Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for the residences in Mandeville,. This order is issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that. contaminated water may enter the distribution system as a result...
Man fatally shot inside Lafourche Parish home late Saturday night
A homicide investigation is underway in Lafourche Parish after detectives say a man was shot dead late Saturday night. According to the LPSO, the victim has been identified as 37-year-old Lorenzo Stuart of Lockport.
NOLA.com
Man injured in shooting on Interstate 10 at North Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Interstate 10 near North Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police said. At least 22 people have been shot on New Orleans interstates and highways as of Monday. Four of the shootings have been fatal. The shooting was reported to police at...
