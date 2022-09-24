When Robert Haten began his employment at Mandina's Restaurant thirty years ago, he never expected his ascent to head chef of the nearly century-old, Mid-City landmark. The pastel pink building on the corner of Canal Street and North Cortez was already a well-established, much-beloved neighborhood restaurant in Mid-City when Robert Haten walked in seeking a job over 30 years ago. He had been working as an overnight stocker at the Real Superstore on Airline Highway when it closed after being acquired by Schwegmann Giant Super Markets, Inc. At the unemployment office, a job placement service informed Haten of an opening at Mandina's Restaurant. "They sent me over there, and I've been there ever since," Haten laughed. "I would have never figured I'd be at this stage, and I can put my hand on the bible on that one."

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO