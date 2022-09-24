FNF31: Sept. 23 Scores and Highlights
Friday Night Football is back bigger and better than ever for its 31st season! Check out scores and highlights from your local teams here and don’t forget to check out the action on Friday nights at 11 p.m. on NOLA38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.
FNF: Destrehan defeats rival Hahnville in 41-3 blowout
FNF: Undefeated Newman falls to Many 25-17
FNF: De La Salle tops St. Charles Catholic 27-14
FNF: Slidell takes down St. Paul’s 21-7
FNF: John Curtis defeats Jesuit 28-10 in Catholic League showdown
FNF: Mandeville defeats Northshore 41-20 in St. Tammany showdown
FNF: Warren Easton defeats Booker T. Washington 56-14
FNF: Brother Martin takes down Ouachita 38-20
FNF: Harlem Berry has big night in St. Martin’s victory over Abramson
FNF: Amite holds off Country Day for 26-24 victory
Assumption 7, St. James 33
East St. John 57, Thibodaux 26
Ponchatoula 7, Covington 12
Bonnabel 14, Shaw 41
Lakeshore 31, Washington-Marion 14
Vandebilt 7, Lutcher 42
Livingston Collegiate 28, Pine 35
E.D. White 26, Woodlawn-Baton Rouge 29
Sumner 42, East Feliciana 44
H.L. Bourgeois 16, Terrebonne 22
Franklin 56, Central Lafourche 37
Chalmette 36, Patterson 34
West Jefferson 0, McDonough 35 29
Salmen 30, Belle Chasse 35
Archbishop Hannan 21, Northlake Christian 7
Loranger 19, St. Thomas Aquinas 14
Kennedy 24, Helen Cox 25
Houma Christian 0, Riverside Academy 61
Fontainebleau 21, Hammond 22
Walker 19, Kentwood 20
Sarah Reed 13, South Plaquemines 40
Fisher 0, Albany 58
Jefferson Rise 0, Varnado 30
Follow us on social media!
|TikTok
|WGNO Sports
|@WGNOSports
|@WGNOSports
|@WGNOSports
|@WGNOSports
|Friday Night Football
|@FNFwgno
|@FNFwgno
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0