FNF31: Sept. 23 Scores and Highlights

FNF: Destrehan defeats rival Hahnville in 41-3 blowout

FNF: Undefeated Newman falls to Many 25-17

FNF: De La Salle tops St. Charles Catholic 27-14

FNF: Slidell takes down St. Paul’s 21-7

FNF: John Curtis defeats Jesuit 28-10 in Catholic League showdown

FNF: Mandeville defeats Northshore 41-20 in St. Tammany showdown

FNF: Warren Easton defeats Booker T. Washington 56-14

FNF: Brother Martin takes down Ouachita 38-20

FNF: Harlem Berry has big night in St. Martin’s victory over Abramson

FNF: Amite holds off Country Day for 26-24 victory

Assumption 7, St. James 33

East St. John 57, Thibodaux 26

Ponchatoula 7, Covington 12

Bonnabel 14, Shaw 41

Lakeshore 31, Washington-Marion 14

Vandebilt 7, Lutcher 42

Livingston Collegiate 28, Pine 35

E.D. White 26, Woodlawn-Baton Rouge 29

Sumner 42, East Feliciana 44

H.L. Bourgeois 16, Terrebonne 22

Franklin 56, Central Lafourche 37

Chalmette 36, Patterson 34

West Jefferson 0, McDonough 35 29

Salmen 30, Belle Chasse 35

Archbishop Hannan 21, Northlake Christian 7

Loranger 19, St. Thomas Aquinas 14

Kennedy 24, Helen Cox 25

Houma Christian 0, Riverside Academy 61

Fontainebleau 21, Hammond 22

Walker 19, Kentwood 20

Sarah Reed 13, South Plaquemines 40

Fisher 0, Albany 58

Jefferson Rise 0, Varnado 30

