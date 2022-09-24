Read full article on original website
Bitmain Founder Jihan Wu Setting Up $250M Fund to Buy Distressed Bitcoin Mining Assets: Report
Crypto billionaire Jihan Wu – the founder of bitcoin mining rig maker Bitmain – is setting up a $250 million fund to purchase distressed assets from mining firms, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Wu founded Bitmain in 2013 but left the company in early 2021 to lead its spin-off, Bitdeer...
Crypto Custody Firm Anchorage Digital to Be Preferred Custodian for Layer 1 Blockchain Aptos Labs
Cryptocurrency custody firm Anchorage Digital is set to become a preferred institutional custodian for Aptos Labs at their mainnet launch, the firm announced Tuesday. Anchorage, the first federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S., will support the layer 1 blockchain by allowing institutions to build on Aptos, including via non-fungible tokens (NFT), decentralized finance (DeFi) and social media as well as other Web3 projects.
Jack Mallers’ Crypto Payment Firm Strike Raises $80M
Strike, a Chicago-based bitcoin payment provider run by crypto entrepreneur Jack Mallers, raised $80 million in a Series B funding round that was led by Ten31, according to a press release on Tuesday. Other participants included Washington University in St. Louis, the University of Wyoming and previous investors. The fresh...
File-Sharing Crypto Project Filecoin Reports Strong Fundamental Growth Ahead of FVM Launch
Decentralized file sharing protocol Filecoin saw a nearly sevenfold growth of data suppliers since the start of 2022, ahead of plans for a major upgrade in early 2023. At the FIL Singapore event on Monday, attended by CoinDesk, Colin Evran, co-lead at Filecoin development lab Protocol Labs, said the network’s storage providers were increasing at a rate of 20% each month, with most activity in North America, Korea and Hong Kong. Evran said that some 7,000 new developers were currently building applications on the Filecoin blockchain.
S. Korean Authorities Look to Freeze $67M Bitcoin Tied to Terra's Do Kwon
Authorities in South Korea have requested crypto exchanges OKX and KuCoin to freeze some 3313 bitcoin (BTC), worth around $67 million, tied to Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, CoinDesk Korea reported on Tuesday. The bitcoin was transferred to digital wallets of the exchanges shortly after an arrest warrant was issued...
Crypto Lender Nexo Acquires Minority Stake in OCC-Regulated Summit National Bank
Cryptocurrency lender Nexo has acquired a minority stake in Summit National Bank, a financial institution regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The deal will enable Nexo to open bank accounts with Summit National Bank as well as enhancing its lending and card products, according to an announcement on Tuesday.
Bank of America Says Cryptocurrencies Continue to Act as Risk Assets
Digital assets continue to act as risk assets, falling as global interest rates rise, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report Friday. Still, positive signs of an eventual recovery include stablecoin inflows. Stablecoins are a type of cryptocurrency whose value is pegged to another asset, such as the U.S. dollar or gold.
FTX Wins Bid to Buy Crypto Lender Voyager Digital's Assets Out of Bankruptcy
Exchange giant FTX won the bidding war to buy the assets of bankrupt Voyager Digital, Voyager said in a press release late Monday Eastern time. FTX was bidding against Wave Financial, a digital-asset investment firm. Voyager Token (VGX) rose after the announcement, gaining 3.76% as of 04:17 UTC, trading around...
Robo-Advisor Betterment Partners With Crypto Exchange Gemini to Offer Customized Crypto Portfolios
Investment robo-advisor Betterment has partnered with crypto exchange Gemini to launch a crypto investing portfolio service for its customers. The partnership will allow Betterment's 730,000 customers to access customized crypto investment plans based on their risk profiles and interests, starting next month. The curated crypto portfolios will be constructed from digital assets listed on Gemini, with the exchange serving as the custodian for the cryptocurrencies.
Galaxy Digital Offers Crypto Price Data on Chain Via Chainlink
Financial services firm Galaxy Digital (GLXY.TO) has teamed up with Chainlink Labs to bring crypto pricing data to blockchains. The initiative will utilize Chainlink’s oracle network, and the data will be directly distributed to multiple blockchain applications including those in the DeFi ecosystem. “Blockchains don’t come preloaded with external...
Bitcoin Tops $20K as Stock Futures Rise, Dollar Rally Stalls
Bitcoin firmed up early Tuesday, having remained rock steady during the recent crash of fiat currencies against the U.S. dollar. The top cryptocurrency by market value rose over 5% to $20,350, according to CoinDesk data. Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency, rose 4% to $1,390. The uptick follows a period of...
Web3 Native Social Contextual Revolution
At the peak of the 2021 bull market, GameFi, a blockchain-based combination of gaming and finance, arose as one of the biggest winners in the Web3 market. One of the greatest champions of the GameFi sector was the play-to-earn (P2E) game Axie Infinity. Only three years after its initial funding, the game’s AXS token skyrocketed to a total market cap of $43.2 billion and reached a daily revenue of over $17.5 million.
London-Based Asset Manager Fasanara Capital Establishes $350M Crypto VC Fund
London-based asset manager Fasanara Capital has established a new $350 million venture capitalist fund focused on fintech and Web3, according to a press release. The firm has more than $3.5 billion assets under management and also has a team dedicated to digital assets arbitrage trading and lending. Founded in 2011,...
Bitcoin Mining's Sustainable Electricity Mix May Be Declining, Says Cambridge University Research Organization
Cambridge University's Centre for Alternative Finance's (CCAF) latest research into bitcoin mining suggests the mix of sustainable electricity used is in decline. The CCAF, which is part of the Cambridge Judge Business School, uses publicly available data to run a theoretical model to estimate the environmental footprint of bitcoin mining. It does this by breaking down its electricity mix and calculating its greenhouse gas CO2 emission intensity per kilowatt-hour (gCO2e/kWh).
Co-Founder of Failed Crypto Exchange QuadrigaCX Starts DeFi Protocol UwU Lend
Michael Patryn the co-founder of failed Canadian crypto exchange QuadrigaCX who goes by the moniker "Sifu," has started UwU Lend, a decentralized-finance (DeFi) platform that is a fork of the Aave blockchain. The project went live on Sep. 21 and has already secured $57.5 million in total value locked, according...
Japan to Toughen Remittance Rules to Fight Money Laundering Using Crypto: Report
The Japanese government is planning to introduce new rules for remittances directed at stopping criminals from using cryptocurrency exchanges to launder money, according to a Nikkei report. The rules will require exchanges to share customer information – including customers' names and addresses – when they transfer crypto between platforms....
