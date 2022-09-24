Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio State breaks records in diversity, academics for fourth-consecutive yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Ohio State lineman Miller reflects on mental health journey in keynote speech at 13th Faces of Resilience EventThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
COVID-19 bivalent boosters now available for Buckeyes on and off-campusThe LanternWorthington, OH
Related
theozone.net
First chance to post since the game. I was awestruck at the level of OSU's play on all levels, but the OL... Wow (m)
[In reply to "How about this O line? They were mauling people. Now rank 7th in the country at 5.94 ypc, and that's without any real" by JK's Jump Cut, posted at 11:50:12 09/26/22]. We sat in row 6 right behind the Wisconsin bench. At the field level I was...
theozone.net
Not to jump more on bashing #8, but he is getting a lot of PT and not showing out much (m)
[In reply to "Per NCAA D stats: OSU is ranked 51st for sacks and 17th for Tackle for loss" by JimO, posted at 18:40:51 09/26/22]. I agree the coaches grade film and see something we are not, but have to think more production could come from his position. There are some very talented players like JTT and Curry that need more playing time. Have a hunch you would see more QB Sacks with that one change.
theozone.net
I really hate the idea of playing the same team twice, esp when the first go was a win
[In reply to "Way too early question to ask: If OSU made the B1G CC game, would you rather play UW again or Minnesota? " by JBUCK, posted at 09:48:27 09/27/22]. Someone posted the stats few years ago when OSU rematched Wisc in the BTCCG, the team that lost the first one wins the second one more often than not. I think it’s because the losing team has that extra chip to prove it. They end up doing something new because what they did last time didn’t work, and the other team does the same game plan because what they did last time did work.
theozone.net
Dude is amazing. Several players stood out to me on D Saturday, but Tommy (m)
[In reply to "Tommy Eichenberg Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week*" by Anotherbuck, posted at 11:25:16 09/26/22]. is playing like a combo of lil Animal but with the mean streak and intensity of Chris Spielman. Take him out of the game and Braelon Allen has a much bigger game....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theozone.net
Luke is WAY BETTER than his OSU critics have said he is. Likewise so is UC (m)
[In reply to "Luke Fickell -Be grateful Notre Dame didn’t get him. Cincinatti is a legit program now . Ohio has " by NortonBuckeye, posted at 12:18:05 09/26/22]. Said it last year that Luke has UC trending up to the point they would be a legit contender in the B1G West. The B1G West is a trash show this year outside of Minnesota.
Eleven Warriors
Keon Keeley's Decision Could Be Down to Ohio State and Alabama, Four-star 2024 TE Damarion Witten Enjoyed His Visit to OSU, 2025 OL Jake Cook to Visit Columbus Saturday
After two visits this month to Columbus, Ohio State has to feel good about where it stands with five-star 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley. While it should be noted no commitment appears imminent, and Keeley likely fully intends to make his scheduled official visit to Alabama on Oct. 8, the talented pass rusher and his family wouldn’t have made a trip to OSU on their own dime if the Buckeyes weren’t in clear consideration for the 6-foot-6, 242-pound standout.
theozone.net
Way too early question to ask: If OSU made the B1G CC game, would you rather play UW again or Minnesota?
Could ask the same question after Iowa, I suppose. I don't think NW is sneaking in this year. I generally don't like playing teams twice, but Minnesota looks like the tougher match up at this point. Follow Ups:. Minnehaha. Badgers would be a 2-loss team at best* - longtimebuckeyesfan [11:14:41...
theozone.net
Please. Many on this Board want to see more of Styles and raved about his play the previous week. Top 20 freshman (m)
[In reply to "I didn't look at everyone who was in there, but Stokes is a 3rd team safety, I'd say. *" by Purgatory Buck, posted at 14:42:57 09/26/22]. who might be first team by the end of the year. Braelon Allen is only 18 and skipped his senior year...
IN THIS ARTICLE
landgrantholyland.com
Update on Ohio State five-star defensive end target
Ohio State’s dominating performance Saturday versus Wisconsin caught many eyes from around the college football landscape. While many of the headlines following the victory will revolve around this current roster, the Buckeyes continue to also make the recruiting headlines. Keon Keeley update. It is not news that Ohio State...
WILX-TV
Kick Time Set For Ohio State Game
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s next home football game, Saturday, October 8th, will kick off at 4pm. ABC will televise. The Spartans play at Maryland this Saturday at 3:30pm. Ohio State hosts Rutgers this Saturday. Ohio State won last year’s game 56-7 in Columbus after leading 49-0 at halftime.
theozone.net
My wife is a band girl (not OSU) & my sons grew up with me playing the band cd leading up to kickoff...
[In reply to "Saturday night seen thru different eyes ....." by jharp, posted at 16:32:25 09/26/22]. they both expect it no matter what. Youngest son ended up huge marching band kid as well and played on the sidelines with the trumpet line at the Oregon game last year. All that...
landgrantholyland.com
Film Review: The Justin Frye effect, how Jim Knowles’ game plan stifled Wisconsin’s offense
The Ohio State Buckeyes dismantled the visiting Wisconsin Badgers 52-21, and the game was truly never in doubt. Offensively, the Buckeyes came out of the gate swinging, getting out to a 28-0 lead before the Badgers could even blink. Ryan Day completely committed to balance as a play-caller, and the players made explosive plays when the opportunities were presented.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
Should Ohio State football be ranked as the No. 1 team in the country?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On a weekend where many teams around the country were either getting a taste of reality or not playing up to standard, the Ohio State football team handled its business against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes walked away with a convincing 52-21 win over the Badgers to open up...
College Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Mascot Video
Ohio State had quite a night in Columbus. The Buckeyes stomped the Wisconsin Badgers out of town in a 52-21 blowout. Unfortunately, Brutus the Buckeye didn't have the best night. During the game, Brutus was knocked on its butt during an activity in the end-zone this Saturday night. You can...
theozone.net
The starting O put up 45 on Bucky's D in 3 quarters. No need to risk injury. They subbed on D before O. (m)
[In reply to "A lot of posts about why starters play so long. It really is simple......" by jharp, posted at 04:30:43 09/25/22]. I really think Day keeping the starting O in longer was due to Wisonsin leaving in their starting O against pur third team D. He wanted us to keep scoring points on O since Wiscinson wasn't subbing.
landgrantholyland.com
Irrational Overreactions(?): Ohio State beats Wisconsin, becomes best team in the country
Ohio State fans live in the extremes, whether good or bad. As they say, we have no chill. So, I am going to give voice to those passionate opinions by running through my completely level-headed, not-at-all over-the-top, 100% unbiased takeaways from Saturday’s 52-21 win over the Wisconsin Badgers. Ohio...
theozone.net
Any team that goes underfunded the B1G will be favored in at least one or two of their playoff games -
[In reply to "Only to get railed by other conference teams " by AkronBuckJF, posted at 10:22:21 09/25/22]. and depending on how their season went (SoS, quality of wins, down year for other conferences, etc) they could be favored to win in every post season game. I don’t think OSU...
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight
It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD
No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
Comments / 0