Tuolumne County Investigating Alternatives To Pallet Shelter Plan
Sonora, CA — Officials in Tuolumne County have been moving toward opening a pallet shelter community in Jamestown for homeless residents, but it is not a “done deal.”. The county has been investigating what it may cost to hire a company to manage and provide security at the site, 24/7. CAO Tracie Riggs reported on Mother Lode Views over the weekend that the initial numbers have been “sticker shock.”
Crews battle fire at mill in Tuolumne County
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Tuolumne County Fire Department responded to a log deck on fire at the Chinese Camp SPI Mill Monday morning, the fire department said. The Sonora City Fire Department also responded to the fire, which happened on Perricone Road. The fire department said the...
Update: Motorcyclist Killed In Yosemite Junction Crash
Update at 11:15am: The CHP has now released the name of the Turlock motorcyclist who was killed in Sunday’s crash at the Highway 108/120 Yosemite Junction. He is 59-year-old Ruben Prusso. The earlier story can be found below:. Original story posted at 11am: Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP...
Ungala Celebrates Haughtons And Benefits AHS Digestive Health Center
Angels Camp, CA — Around $250,000 was raised at an Ungala event held Sunday evening for Adventist Health Sonora’s planned new Digestive Health Center. The Ungala, a more laidback and unconventional twist on the traditional gala, was held at the Niemeth Manor on Dogtown Road outside of Angels Camp.
California woman shoots, kills drunken intruder to protect husband, deputies say
PATTERSON, Calif. — A California woman fatally shot an intoxicated home intruder over the weekend to protect her husband, deputies said. According to KCRA and KTVU, the incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Ashwood Lane in Patterson. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said Patterson Police Services responded to a report of a shooting and arrived to find Angelo Santana, 22, of Patterson, dead near the home’s entrance.
Ironstone’s Concours d’Elegance Raises Money For Youth Ag Programs
Murphys, CA — Around 325 classic cars and other vehicles were on display at the Ironstone Concours d’ Elegance in Murphys. The founder of the event, Gail Kautz welcomed everyone during a Friday evening “Cars And Stars” opening ceremony and dinner. Many local Calaveras wineries were also on hand pouring complimentary tastings. Kautz announced that over the decades, the annual car show has raised over $1-million for youth 4H and FFA style programs. It is one of the signature youth ag fundraisers throughout all of California.
California homeowner shoots, kills intoxicated intruder fighting with her husband, authorities say
A California homeowner shot and killed an intruder Saturday to protect her husband, who was busy fighting the suspect off, authorities said. Deputies with the Patterson Police Services, a part of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, received a called around 10:20 p.m. about shots fired in the 500 block of Ashwood Lane. The caller said they received a call from a female speaking Mandarian who said she had just shot and killed an intruder.
Fall Uses Of Wood Stoves Brings CAL Fire Warning
Sonora, CA — As the weather cools, many people in the Mother Lode light wood stoves, but do you know how to properly dispose of the ashes?. CAL Fire warns that unintended wildland fires occur every year in the Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit from improper ash disposal. They added, “Some forethought and a few simple steps such as disposal container type and placement can prevent a catastrophic wildfire.”
Stanislaus County homeowner shoots, kills drunk intruder
PATTERSON, Calif. — A homeowner in Patterson shot and killed a drunk intruder who was trying to break into their home and was fighting with her husband, authorities said. The shooting happened on Saturday around 10:20 p.m. on Ashwood Lane, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said. Officers arrived to...
Body found in Modesto could be missing Ceres woman
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman reported missing in Ceres has potentially been found dead around 3 pm in Modesto Saturday. While checking the area of Maze Blvd. and Carpenter Road, Modesto Police and Ceres Police located a woman in a parked vehicle in an area parking lot. According to the Modesto Police Department, The […]
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
Bear dies after being struck by car in Southern California
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A black bear died after being struck by a car on a remote highway in Southern California, authorities said. The collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on State Route 178 near Lake Isabella at the southern end of the Sierra Nevada, the Kern County Fire Department said.
Sheriff: El Dorado Hills student sent home after ‘suspicious statements’
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — A John Adams Academy student was sent home Thursday after making “suspicious statements,” the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said their Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) contacted the student’s parents and determined that the student did not have access to a firearm.
Sonora Man Arrested For Deadly Weapon Assault
Sonora, CA – A Sonora man was handcuffed for assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies responded to the area of Lower Sunset Drive in Sonora for a report of a disturbance recently, where the caller stated they could hear an argument between a male and a female. While deputies headed to the scene, the victim, whose name is not being released, called and reported her boyfriend, 30-year-old Michael Souza, was throwing bricks at her.
Pregnant woman died after being stabbed in Lodi
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning a pregnant woman died after being found with a stab wound, according to the Lodi Police Department. According to police, just after midnight officers received a call where a woman was reported to have been either stabbed or shot. When officers arrived on the scene they found a […]
Law enforcement on standby during Hells Angels funeral
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL), The sheriff of San Joaquin County says law enforcement prepared for the Hells Angels funeral service for weeks. Hells Angels Oakland chapter founder Sonny Barger died in June due to cancer; he was being remembered Saturday. Sheriff Patrick Withrow says they had contingency plans in place if things were to […]
Family identifies woman found dead outside of Modesto church
MODESTO, Calif. — Family members have identified to KCRA 3 the woman found dead in Modesto on Saturday as Northern California mother Erika Lopez. Lopez was found at the 1200 block of Maze Boulevard near Carpenter Road on Saturday, the Modesto Police Department said. Officers had been helping the...
Neighbors unnerved after pregnant woman stabbed to death in Lodi
LODI, Calif. — The deadly stabbing of a pregnant woman in a Lodi neighborhood leaves families on edge. Police said the stabbing happened just after midnight Sunday near Eagle Place and Century Boulevard. “We came home last night and saw about six cop cars and were like ‘what the...
Woman found dead in Modesto church parking lot
MODESTO, Calif. — A woman was found dead in a car parked outside of a Modesto church, according to officials. Modesto police say they received a call around 3 p.m. about a body found in a church parking lot. The woman has not yet been identified pending notifying the...
Deceased In HWY 120 Fatality From Jamestown
Keystone, CA – New details have been released on yesterday afternoon’s deadly crash on Highway 120, but the identity of the individual was not included. The CHP reports the deceased is a 73-year-old Jamestown man. As this is an ongoing investigation, spokesperson Officer Steve Machado stated, “The driver’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.”
