Murphys, CA — Around 325 classic cars and other vehicles were on display at the Ironstone Concours d’ Elegance in Murphys. The founder of the event, Gail Kautz welcomed everyone during a Friday evening “Cars And Stars” opening ceremony and dinner. Many local Calaveras wineries were also on hand pouring complimentary tastings. Kautz announced that over the decades, the annual car show has raised over $1-million for youth 4H and FFA style programs. It is one of the signature youth ag fundraisers throughout all of California.

MURPHYS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO