Indian River School District Board President under investigation for confrontation at football game

The new middle school in the Cape Henlopen School District has a name. The naming committee received over 100 name suggestions – and 48 of them were to name the school ‘Frederick D Thomas Middle School.’ The Cape Henlopen School Board during its Thursday (September 22) meeting discussed the recommended name and was in unanimous agreement that the new middle school will be the Frederick D. Thomas Middle School. The old Shields Elementary School is being demolished and the new middle school will go up on its footprint and is expected to be open for the 2024-2025 school year.

