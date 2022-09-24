Read full article on original website
KTUL
Wagoner County deputies searching for missing teenager
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County deputies are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. Deputies say Kenzie R. Stephens possibly ran away from the Broken Arrow area on Sept. 25 around 5 p.m. Deputies say her phone was last pinged near 71st and Garnett at 8 p.m. Stephens is...
KTUL
1 dead, 2 children in critical condition after crash with asphalt truck
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police responded to a crash at the intersection of East 46th Street North and North Lewis Avenue at 2:30 p.m. Monday. Police say bystanders were helping push a disabled 2000 Jeep Cherokee down the roadway. When the Jeep approached the red light, the bystanders...
KTUL
Family of man killed leaving Tulsa State Fair reacts to improvements made at crosswalk
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Potentially life-saving improvements are now in place on a midtown street neighbors have called dangerous. The upgrades were made after a driver hit and killed Jose Luis Calzada Gutierrez last October as he was leaving the Tulsa State Fair. At the time, police said he...
KTUL
Nearly 500 food inspections to be conducted during Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Health Department is working closely with the Tulsa State Fair to ensure fair-goers can indulge in all their deep-fried favorites without fear of contracting a foodborne illness. This year, inspectors will conduct almost 500 food inspections on the roughly 220 booths during the...
KTUL
Homeowner's flag prompts Skiatook police to discuss protected forms of speech
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "Unfortunately, we live in times right now when politics get people's emotions high, I guess that's the best way I can put it," said Skiatook Police Chief Billy Wakefield. Wakefield is commenting on a flag that has the town talking. It has profanity on it,...
KTUL
Fentanyl on the rise, becoming a bigger problem in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While opiate deaths are plateauing across Oklahoma, fentanyl overdoses are on the rise. The Drug Enforcement Agency calls it the deadliest drug threat to our country. “This is an extremely deadly drug and many of the people that are ingesting it don’t even know that...
KTUL
Tulsa County burn ban set to expire, could be extended again
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County burn ban is set to expire Monday. It's been in place for over a month due to the area experiencing its fourth driest summer on record. The Tulsa County Commissioners have voted to extend the burn ban multiple times since it was put in place back in early August.
KTUL
Gov. Stitt joins Sen. Haste for ceremonial bill signing at Tulsa Police Memorial
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday, the Tulsa Police Department hosted a ceremonial bill signing of Senate Bill 968 at the Tulsa Memorial. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, State Senator John Haste, and Governor Kevin Stitt were all in attendance. Stitt officially signed the bill...
KTUL
Adopters plan playdate for Poodles rescued from puppy mill
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A few recently rescued and adopted poodle and doodles were reunited for a playdate in Owasso on Sunday. In July, about 70 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Pontotoc County. The Tulsa SPCA and the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals took the dogs to help rehabilitate, foster and adopt out to loving families.
KTUL
Broken Arrow festival shut down as it began
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow food and music festival was shut down just as it began Saturday. Officials said 3,000 people were turned away from “Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival.” 2,000 attendees were already through the gates. Broken Arrow police arrived en...
KTUL
Blue Whale of Catoosa celebrates 50th birthday
CATOOSA, Okla. — It was a big day for one Oklahoma's most well known and loved Route 66 icons. Fifty years ago, a man named Hugh Davis built the Blue Whale of Catoosa as an anniversary present for his beloved wife Zelta. Today, they cut the cake and celebrated...
KTUL
MONDAY FORECAST: Sunshine and pleasant temperatures
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thanks to the weekend cold front, it'll feel pretty nice across Green Country to start the work week. A few clouds here and there are possible, but the skies remain mostly sunny. High temperatures reach the low to mid 80s. The air is quite dry,...
KTUL
Students chalk Tulsa schools with messages of hope for Suicide Prevention Month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The number of Oklahomans committing suicide has been growing the past few years. On Saturday, students and volunteers left messages of hope and encouragement to try and save lives. It's all part of Suicide Prevention Month. They left chalk art on the sidewalks of several...
KTUL
'The Moth Pop-Up Porch' tour launches in Tulsa; searching for compelling stories
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Moth is on the hunt for interesting stories. The non-profit organization is seeking to uncover diverse stories in cities across the south and bring them to a larger audience, ultimately, the listeners of the The Moth Radio Hour and The Moth Podcast. The Moth...
KTUL
American Airlines hosting career fair to recruit talent, inspire diverse youth to join
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hundreds of students are set to attend American Airlines' career fair Monday at the Greenwood Cultural Center. The fair aims to recruit "the best and brightest local talent and to inspire the next generation of Tulsans to join the team at American," according to a press release.
KTUL
SUNDAY FORECAST: Cooler and breezy behind the front
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A cold front moving through Green Country will bring fall-like weather back to the area. Breezy north winds around 20 mph should keep high temperatures down north of Tulsa. Highs will range from the lower 80s to the lower 90s, with the highest temperatures south...
KTUL
SATURDAY FORECAST: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today will be partly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Some areas could see showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. South winds will become west in the afternoon with gusts as high as 20 mph. After the clouds move out tonight, it will...
