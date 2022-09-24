ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Wagoner County deputies searching for missing teenager

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County deputies are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. Deputies say Kenzie R. Stephens possibly ran away from the Broken Arrow area on Sept. 25 around 5 p.m. Deputies say her phone was last pinged near 71st and Garnett at 8 p.m. Stephens is...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KTUL

1 dead, 2 children in critical condition after crash with asphalt truck

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police responded to a crash at the intersection of East 46th Street North and North Lewis Avenue at 2:30 p.m. Monday. Police say bystanders were helping push a disabled 2000 Jeep Cherokee down the roadway. When the Jeep approached the red light, the bystanders...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Nearly 500 food inspections to be conducted during Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Health Department is working closely with the Tulsa State Fair to ensure fair-goers can indulge in all their deep-fried favorites without fear of contracting a foodborne illness. This year, inspectors will conduct almost 500 food inspections on the roughly 220 booths during the...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owasso, OK
Owasso, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KTUL

Fentanyl on the rise, becoming a bigger problem in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While opiate deaths are plateauing across Oklahoma, fentanyl overdoses are on the rise. The Drug Enforcement Agency calls it the deadliest drug threat to our country. “This is an extremely deadly drug and many of the people that are ingesting it don’t even know that...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County burn ban set to expire, could be extended again

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County burn ban is set to expire Monday. It's been in place for over a month due to the area experiencing its fourth driest summer on record. The Tulsa County Commissioners have voted to extend the burn ban multiple times since it was put in place back in early August.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Gov. Stitt joins Sen. Haste for ceremonial bill signing at Tulsa Police Memorial

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday, the Tulsa Police Department hosted a ceremonial bill signing of Senate Bill 968 at the Tulsa Memorial. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, State Senator John Haste, and Governor Kevin Stitt were all in attendance. Stitt officially signed the bill...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Police#The Owasso Post Office#Opd
KTUL

Adopters plan playdate for Poodles rescued from puppy mill

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A few recently rescued and adopted poodle and doodles were reunited for a playdate in Owasso on Sunday. In July, about 70 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Pontotoc County. The Tulsa SPCA and the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals took the dogs to help rehabilitate, foster and adopt out to loving families.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow festival shut down as it began

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow food and music festival was shut down just as it began Saturday. Officials said 3,000 people were turned away from “Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival.” 2,000 attendees were already through the gates. Broken Arrow police arrived en...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Blue Whale of Catoosa celebrates 50th birthday

CATOOSA, Okla. — It was a big day for one Oklahoma's most well known and loved Route 66 icons. Fifty years ago, a man named Hugh Davis built the Blue Whale of Catoosa as an anniversary present for his beloved wife Zelta. Today, they cut the cake and celebrated...
CATOOSA, OK
KTUL

MONDAY FORECAST: Sunshine and pleasant temperatures

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Thanks to the weekend cold front, it'll feel pretty nice across Green Country to start the work week. A few clouds here and there are possible, but the skies remain mostly sunny. High temperatures reach the low to mid 80s. The air is quite dry,...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTUL

SUNDAY FORECAST: Cooler and breezy behind the front

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A cold front moving through Green Country will bring fall-like weather back to the area. Breezy north winds around 20 mph should keep high temperatures down north of Tulsa. Highs will range from the lower 80s to the lower 90s, with the highest temperatures south...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

SATURDAY FORECAST: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today will be partly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Some areas could see showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon. South winds will become west in the afternoon with gusts as high as 20 mph. After the clouds move out tonight, it will...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy