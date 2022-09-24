Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Nebraska doctors fear the flu will make a comeback
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For two years, the flu seemed to nearly disappear as COVID raged around the world. This season influenza seems well-staged to make a comeback, especially as the demand for vaccinations has taken a dip. Health experts have feared a “twindemic” since the pandemic began: A surge...
1011now.com
CHI doctor warns of increased ragweed allergy symptoms
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’ve been dealing with allergy symptoms lately, there’s a reason for that. This time of year, ragweed is the common culprit and it could be causing a number of symptoms. Ragweed is a weed that grows this time of year, particularly in the...
WOWT
Irish nurses visit Methodist Women’s Hospital
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clare and Catherine are nurses from Ireland. They’re learning from Forensic Nurse Examiner Team Leader, Jen Tran, about how they care for patients in need. All three work closely with those who’ve experienced abuse. “When a patient comes in following sexual assault, domestic violence,...
WOWT
Omaha celebrates loved ones with Down syndrome at annual festival
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday afternoon, thousands from around the metro gathered at Werner Park to celebrate their family and friends who are touched by Down syndrome at the 21st annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk. “My youngest daughter is Ella, she is almost four years old, and we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
‘Quite worrisome’: Fremont Fire Department deals with applicant shortage
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - All across the U.S., fire departments wait for their next firefighter applicant to fulfill the current labor shortage. A shortage that rose since the start of the pandemic. Fremont Fire Department has only hired four to five applicants this year. “Twenty years ago we used to...
WOWT
Omaha doctors encourage everyone to be on top of their polio vaccinations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Polio hasn’t been in the news much for decades. However, it has become a hot topic again after doctors confirmed a case in New York. Many people are now asking if they got the polio vaccine as a kid, and if they’re still protected.
WOWT
EXCLUSIVE: Iowa vets reunite for first time since Korean War
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A reunion decades in the making. Old friends speak our language, even if it’s been a while since we talked. That sums up this walk for Rolland Thomas. He’s on his way to see a buddy who just moved in next door at The Heritage at Fox Run in Council Bluffs.
WOWT
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stuck horse rescued from Nebraska swamp
A horse that broke away from its owner in Nebraska ended up requiring help from firefighters to escape from a swampy area.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: UnitedHealthcare
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dave Webber talks to UnitedHealthcare about Open Enrollment. Make sure to double check when your open enrollment, because not all types of insurance have the same dates. Check out the UnitedHealthcare Open Enrollment page for more information!
WOWT
Hanson Park gazebo fire
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Omaha Police officer-involved shooting body-camera images. Police released body-camera images from a fatal officer-involved shooting Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, that left a man dead in southwest Omaha. Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery. Updated:...
1011now.com
Horse rescued from Omaha swamp
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A wild ride in northwest Omaha Sunday afternoon for a horse. The owner of Dakota had him saddled up near Cunningham Lake, but Dakota broke free. The horse galloped into a swampy area and got stuck. Four Nebraska Humane Society officers came to the rescue but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Neighbors react after Hanscom Park gazebo destroyed by arson
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire investigators are looking into what appears to have been an arson at Hanscom Park Monday morning. Three fires were set, one of them destroying the park’s beloved, decades-old gazebo. “It’s just heartbreaking because it’s such a beautiful thing, and it’s just sad we...
WOWT
Fire at Hanscom Park destroys gazebo
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. The fire happened around 6 a.m. and a video shows a pile of burned/blackened remnants. The gazebo is decades old and the scene of many wedding and graduation photos.
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo holding adult-only Halloween-themed Late Nights
Animal lovers will be able to get spooky during Late Nights at the Omaha Zoo this Halloween season.
WOWT
Tribute to late fire chief in Cedar Bluffs
His original works have been performed by the New York Youth Symphony and the Omaha symphony. It's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and we take this moment to raise awareness and look to the future of cancer treatment. Hispanic Heritage Month: New exhibit at El Museo Latino. Updated: 7 hours ago.
News Channel Nebraska
Douglas County inmate goes missing from Community Corrections Center
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old female inmate did not return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Sunday. According to authorities, 33-year-old Krista Foley disappeared after a preapproved visit to a church in the community. Foley is a 5'1'', 145 lbs. white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
WOWT
Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Omaha turned himself in
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the missing inmates that the Nebraska Department of Corrections reported last Friday turned himself him. Clifford Brown, 23, went to Omaha police and turned himself in on Monday according to the release. Brown was taken to the Douglas County Correctional Center. It’s reported Brown...
WOWT
La Vista police officer keeps kids busy with soccer
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman caught a fun interaction between a La Vista police officer and some neighborhood children last week. Viewer Alma Carter shared the video with WOWT 6 News. Four officers investigate the scene of a crash at 74th and Harrison in front of The Crestview...
WOWT
Authorities looking for missing Lincoln inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate went missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 33-year-old Krista Foley disappeared Sunday after she went to a preapproved church visit. At the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, inmates are allowed to attend school and religious services. They...
Comments / 2