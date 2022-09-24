Read full article on original website
KUTV
Two Utahns activated to Task Force to help in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two Unified Fire Authority firefighters are on their way to Florida to prepare for the impact of Hurricane Ian. 2,300 miles away, from his home in Salt Lake, a part of Bryan Case wishes he could be in Florida helping out. “We love this...
KUTV
Utah parents rally for better inclusion of students with intellectual disabilities
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Utah parents said some children are excluded from schools for their intellectual disabilities. A parent advocacy group told 2News the children are often bused to schools far from their neighborhoods, and that needs to change. To help educate and raise awareness, the non-profit group "We...
KUTV
KUTV
Silver alert canceled for 63-year-old dementia patient
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Officials have canceled the Silver Alert for Darrell George Gygi. ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old man suffering from dementia who went missing out of Utah County. Officials from the American Fork and Cedar Hills police departments said...
KUTV
New Florida residents brace for approaching Tropical Storm Ian: 'My very first experience'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Numbers show nearly 336,000 people switched their driver’s license to Florida after moving to the state this year. Emergency officials are warning all new Florida residents to take the approaching Tropical Storm Ian–a potential hurricane–seriously. “This will be my very...
KUTV
Hurricane Ian heading to Cuba on track to strike Florida as Category 4 storm
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR/WPEC) — Hurricane Ian continued to rapidly intensify on Monday as it approaches western Cuba and is forecast to emerge into the southeast Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as a major hurricane. State media reports in Cuba say authorities are evacuating people in Pinar del Rio province,...
KUTV
Students upset after nearly 60 girls kicked out of homecoming dance over dress code
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Students who attend a charter school in Spanish Fork said around 60 students were not allowed into their homecoming dance over the dress code. Natalia and Isabella are seniors at American Leadership Academy, which hosted the dance Saturday night. Both girls were not allowed in the dance due to their dresses.
KUTV
Roads riddled with serious, fatal crashes along Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A car vs. school bus crash on Redwood Road in Saratoga Springs on Monday left one person dead and another in critical condition, authorities said. It was the first of multiple serious incidents on highways along the Wasatch Front that happened in just over an hour.
KUTV
Brumfield helps UNLV get rare win over Utah State, 34-24
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Doug Brumfield threw for one touchdown and ran for two more as UNLV opened Mountain West Conference play with its first win over Utah State since 2008, taking a 34-24 decision Saturday night. The defense played a big role, intercepting Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner four...
