Teddy Bridgewater, Miami Dolphins quarterback, draws up a play for his old high school team

By Mike Swanson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

The 9-year NFL veteran says he wants to coach at his alma mater, Miami Northwestern, when his playing days are over

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Teddy Bridgewater is playing his first NFL season with his hometown team, the Miami Dolphins, and his high school alma mater reaped the benefits Thursday night.

The nine-year NFL veteran drew up a play for Miami Northwestern , and from the chatter you have to assume "Elijah" would be featured prominently:

Here's a look at how the play was drawn up:

Bridgewater was a four-star recruit at Northwestern who went on to star for Louisville in college and then become a first-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings.

He bounced back from a potentially catastrophic knee injury suffered in 2016 and has gone on to play for five NFL teams.

He's backing up Tua Tagovailoa for the Dolphins this season, but don't be surprised to see Bridgewater patrolling the Miami Northwestern sidelines again in the future:

No word on whether the "Elijah" play worked, but Columbus scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter and then held on to beat Northwestern 23-19.

