Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
Ford Has Some Bad News for Car Buyers and the Economy
The news feels like a cold shower for the many consumers who have been waiting many months to receive the vehicles they ordered. As for those who have just placed orders for new vehicles, the news also renders the delivery schedules for their cars uncertain. Ford Motor (F) has just...
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
electrek.co
World’s largest auto parts supplier moves to support the industry’s transition to EVs
Bosch, the world’s largest auto parts supplier, revealed a series of new solutions to support the auto industry’s transition to electric. The German manufacturing giant seems to be lightening up to the idea of EVs as the future of mobility. Since its beginnings in 1886, Bosch has grown...
GM Hummer EV Demand Overwhelms Production Capacity
Forget about inflation, interest rates and a possible recession: people want General Motors' (GM) new all-electric Hummer, badly. The problem is that GM can’t keep up. The auto giant on Thursday said it has stopped taking reservations for the GMC-branded Hummer EV due to limited capacity to build them.
insideevs.com
General Motors Exec Says Nikola Badger Pickup Only Had GM Parts
Nikola’s deal with General Motors to have the industrial giant manufacture its Badger electric pickup truck has fallen through, and now one of the startup’s founders, Trevor Milton, is being accused of having vastly oversold how much Nikola was going to be in these GM-made trucks. In fact, according to a GM exec, there was going to be hardly any Nikola in these trucks, as the startup’s contribution was literally just skin-deep, ending with the design of the truck.
gmauthority.com
Corvette Parts Supplier Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
A Michigan-based supplier that produces tube assemblies and transmission components for the Chevy Corvette has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to a recent report from Crain’s Detroit Business, Erin Industries Inc. recently filed for Subchapter V of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company experienced a downturn over the course of the last two years as a result of rising material costs and supply chain disruptions.
CNBC
Convertibles drive into the sunset as automakers invest in electric vehicles
Convertibles – once a sign of open-air freedom and summer adventures – are increasingly fading away as companies shift to EVs and SUVs. Sales of traditional drop-tops such as the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang as well as roadsters like the Mazda Miata have plummeted in the U.S. to less than 100,000 vehicles annually.
gmauthority.com
GM Appoints Jack Uppal As President Of GM Africa And Middle East
General Motors has appointed Jack Uppal as the new President and Managing Director of GM Africa & Middle East. The appointment is effective November 2022. Uppal has experience with electrification, which is critical for GM as it pivots toward a future lineup of all-electric vehicles. He has held several leadership roles within GM in the past, including in sales, marketing and strategic planning in China, India, Singapore, the Middle East and his native country Canada. Uppal specifically focused on leading the way as Chevrolet transitions to an all-electric lineup in China, supporting vehicle distribution channels as well as product development and design. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors) from University of Toronto with an emphasis in Finance and Marketing.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 Teased
GM just revealed the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, and with it, a teaser for the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2. GM Authority first reported on the new Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 in March, later spotting a prototype model on the road in May, followed by a chassis mule in June. Unsurprisingly given the name, the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 will incorporate a wealth of enhancements to make the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD even more capable off-road, including greater ground clearance and more traction on loose surfaces.
gmauthority.com
Refreshed 2023 Chevy Blazer Officially Arrives In Mexico
Seven months after the refreshed 2023 Chevy Blazer’s debut, General Motors has just officially announced the arrival of the updated midsize crossover in Mexico – the country where the Blazer is manufactured for North America and other regions of the world. The Mexican subsidiary announced that it will...
gmauthority.com
Corvette Z06, Hummer EV, Escalade-V Ownership Requirement: No Exceptions To Six-Month Policy, Says GM
Customers who purchase a new C8 Corvette Z06, GMC Hummer EV, or Cadillac Escalade-V will be required to own their vehicle for at least six month in order to transfer existing warranties to a new buyer, regardless of whether that new buyer is a private party or a dealership. For...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac CT4-V, CT4-V Blackwing Configurator Live
Fans and customers interested in speccing the latest 2023 Cadillac CT4-V and 2023 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing can now do exactly that via the official online configurator at Cadillac’s website. Now in its fourth model year, the (non-Blackwing) 2023 Cadillac CT4-V is offered exclusively with the turbocharged 2.7L I4 L3B...
Ford's electric drive reinvents historic Michigan factory
Construction crews are back at Dearborn, remaking Ford's century-old industrial complex once again, this time for a post-petroleum era that is finally beginning to feel possible. - Storied history - The Lightning marks the latest reinvention of the Dearborn Rouge industrial complex south of Detroit near the Rouge River.
insideevs.com
Acura VP Says NSX Likely To Return With All-Electric Propulsion
The Acura NSX has always been the brand's technological flagship, whether we're talking about the first-generation model with an all-aluminum body, chassis and V6 engine featuring Honda's VTEC system or the current NSX featuring a tri-motor gas-electric hybrid system. As the second-generation model has been discontinued this year with the...
gmauthority.com
BrightDrop Zevo 600 Receives Fast Company 2022 Innovation By Design Recognition
As part of its push toward a portfolio comprised exclusively of battery electric vehicles, General Motors is planning to offer EVs for all walks of life, including passenger vehicles, trucks, and commercial vehicles. The BrightDrop Zevo 600 delivery van has made waves as a zero-emission transporter, and it was recently recognized as one of the honorable mentions in the Automotive category of the 2022 Innovation by Design Award by Fast Company.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac CT5 Discount Offers Up To $2,000 Off In September 2022
In September 2022, a Cadillac CT5 discount offers up to $2,000 cash back in select regions when leasing 2022 CT5 models, including the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V. Low-interest financing for up to 60 months is available as well on the 2022 and 2023 Cadillac CT5. However, the above offers are not...
gmauthority.com
Chevrolet Chile Sales Down 16 Percent In August 2022
Chevrolet Chile sales decreased 16 percent to 3,345 units in August 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the country’s best-selling automobile brand during the month. Chilean auto sales figures are limited since reporting only shows the best-selling models in each segment. As such, no sales data is available for vehicles that sell in lower volumes. Nevertheless, individual Chevy model sales performance (for models for which sales data is available) was as follows:
