Escondido, CA

Motorcyclist killed in North County crash

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday in an Escondido neighborhood, authorities said.

The collision occurred around 4:35 p.m. on Bear Valley Parkway at Birch Avenue, Officer Hunter Gerber with the California Highway Patrol stated in a news release Friday.

A 41-year-old man from Valley Center was riding a black Harley Davidson Street Glide in the northbound lane of Bear Valley Parkway, when the motorcycle struck a silver Hyundai Sonata, driven by a 43-year-old woman, in the middle of the intersection of Birch Avenue, according to the CHP official. The impact of the crash caused the motorcyclist to collide with an unoccupied parked Hyundai Accent and two pedestrians north of Birch Avenue.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, Gerber confirmed. The two pedestrians, a 33-year-old woman and 45-year-old man, suffered minor injures while the driver of the Hyundai Sonata was unhurt.

The crash affected traffic for about three hours as authorities investigated the scene.

Alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be factors in the collision.

CHP is asking anyone who may have information or may have witnessed this incident to contact the California Highway Patrol Oceanside Area office at (760) 643-3400.

