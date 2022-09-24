Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Capitals star Alex Ovechkin drops 100% truth bomb on chasing Gordie Howe
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin likely won’t be able to hide from the inevitable storylines this season. He is 21 goals shy of tying hockey legend Gordie Howe for second on the all-time leaderboard. However, while he cannot escape, he can focus his attention elsewhere. And that’s precisely what...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Revealed That Coming Out Of Retirement And Playing For The Wizards Was One Of The Biggest Mistakes He Made In Washington
Michael Jordan was a force of nature during his time with the Chicago Bulls as he won 5 MVPs and a record 10 scoring titles. He would also win 6 championships in the 1990s to firmly establish himself as the greatest player of all time. When you have had a...
Yardbarker
Adrian Wojnarowski Confirms That Ime Udoka's Career Is Not Over: "This Is Not Going To Be A Death Knell For Him..."
In the aftermath of a major scandal, Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing the possibility of his coaching career being over for good. With so much weight surrounding the crisis in Boston, it seems only a matter of time before his suspension turns into a full-blown exit. And while some...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
Yardbarker
Brennan Othmann lights up Broadway as Rangers take down Isles 4-1
The New York Rangers got off to a great start in their first of six preseason games on the schedule. The pace of play in this exhibition match was sharp and crisp for both teams, especially to open up the contest. Eventually, off the sticks of players fighting to make the team, the Rangers handily beat the rival New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden by a 4-1 final.
Yardbarker
Charles Leno perfectly summed up Commanders offense in loss to Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles defense was all over its former quarterback Carson Wentz during Sunday’s game. The Eagles sacked Wentz nine times en route to defeating the Washington Commanders 24-8. The game was dreadful for Wentz as the Commanders’ offense netted 153 passing yards. Washington didn’t have a glimpse of...
