BBC
Chris Davidson: Former pro-surfer dies after punch outside Australian pub
Former Australian surfing star Chris Davidson has died after being punched outside a pub north of Sydney. The 45-year-old was hit in the face and fell, striking his head on the pavement, police said. He was treated at the scene but died in hospital a short time later. A man,...
BBC
England v Germany: Police make four arrests after Wembley trouble
Police made four arrests after a group of about 100 men assaulted customers at a pub near Wembley Stadium before England's match with Germany on Monday. A number wore England hats and scarves but the Metropolitan Police says they are "believed to be German fans". The group, many of who...
tatler.com
King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’
King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
BBC
Mathieu van der Poel arrested before World Championships road race
Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel was arrested and charged with assaulting two teenagers in Sydney the night before the men's World Championship road race. The 27-year-old, a Tour de France stage winner, was among the favourites to win Sunday's race in Wollongong. He was charged with two counts of...
BBC
Adventure charity founder dies in Mont Blanc accident
The founder of a Christian adventure charity died in an accident on Mont Blanc, an inquest has concluded. Andrew Wilkinson, who was 45 and from Fownhope, Herefordshire, was described by Dynamis Adventures as a man who "loved people and the outdoors in equally massive measure". He fell on 11 September...
BBC
Prince and Princess of Wales to visit nation for first time
The Prince and Princess of Wales will make their first visit to the nation since they were given the titles. The royal couple will visit Anglesey, where they lived for three years after they first married. It comes as Kensington Palace said there were no plans for Prince William to...
BBC
Medieval woman's 3D animation tells Whithorn Priory's story
Talking 3D digital reconstructions of a 14th Century woman and a cleric with a cleft palate are helping to tell the story of a south of Scotland priory. An event at Wigtown Book Festival will let people go face to face with the individuals buried at Whithorn. The animations are...
