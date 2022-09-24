ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mustang, OK

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Malcolm checks out the Take It Off Oklahoma Event

Malcolm Tubbs is at Earlywine Park YMCA to kick off the Take It Off Oklahoma Event. This event is a three month weight loss challenge to help Oklahomans lose weight. For more information about the event visit https://www.occhd.org/TakeItOffOklahoma.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Silver Alert cancelled for 94-year-old man last seen in Moore on Monday

MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE:. Anderson has been reunited with his family. A Silver Alert was issued for a 94-year-old man last seen in Moore. James Anderson was last seen there around 5:30 p.m. Monday. He was wearing a pink dress shirt and blue jeans. Anderson was last driving...
MOORE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Mustang, OK
Mustang, OK
Sports
City
Yukon, OK
Yukon, OK
Sports
okcfox.com

Fox 25 Fights Cancer and gives Hope

Each Monday, FOX25 shines the spotlight on cancer awareness. Giving Hope one basket at a time. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RAY THE PAINTER, RTP CONCRETE COATINGS, OLD SCHOOL BAGEL CAFE, DAVID STANLEY CHEVROLET OKLAHOMA CITY, ARMOR & SHIELD PEST CONTROL, AND A&T MECHANICAL HEAT & AIR SERVICES, INC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OG&E crews deploy to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian

SHAWNEE (KOKH) - OG&E has deployed 95 line restoration personnel to Florida on Monday to assist with power restoration as Hurricane Ian approaches the United States. On Monday morning, over 60 OG&E trucks carrying 95 linemen and support staff departed from a staging area in Shawnee. The group will travel to Jackson, Mississippi, and then to a designated staging area in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday in preparation for expected power outages due to the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
okcfox.com

Oklahoma animal rescue is saving dogs and cats from rural shelters

Safe Haven Animal Rescue went to the Chickasha Animal Shelter Sunday.The rescue goes out to rural shelters, like the Chickasha shelter to help get dogs and cats adopted that have been there for months.Rural shelters like the Chickasha shelter have fewer resources and public attention than city shelters."We are here to show what an impact it makes for rural shelters to come in and pull dogs from them," said Safe Haven Animal Rescue Vice President, Courtney Gibbs.Some of the dogs at the Chickasha shelter have been there for over a year, and the rescue is giving them the exposure they need to find a home,"They're only going to get so much attention from the community that's local to here. So pulling them into a foster organization where I mean you can have highly adoptable animals sitting out here that just aren't ever going to be seen by the public eye," Gibbs said, "Usually some of these dogs have been here for months."Fosters with the rescue gathered today to take some dogs and cats from Chickasha and bring them to bigger cities."We do adoption events all over the OKC metro so we're usually in Edmond, Norman, Yukon, Oklahoma City," Gibbs said, "So every weekend we're somewhere so that gets these dogs a lot more attention than just sitting in a rural community."The rescue saved 11 dogs and five cats today and will have an adoption event next weekend at the Mathis Brothers on Reno.If you would like to add a furry friend to your family click here.If you would like to donate or become a foster at Safe Haven Animal Rescue click here.
CHICKASHA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile
okcfox.com

First Christian Church demolished in Oklahoma City on Monday morning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — First Christian Church was demolished on Monday morning. The building was located near Northwest 36th Street and I-235. First Christian Church, often referred to as “The Egg” because of its unique shape, opened in 1956. Families of victims gathered there after the Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Edmond police officer injured in Friday pursuit put on 'maximum life support'

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond police officer who was injured during a police chase on Friday has been placed on maximum life support. Sergeant Joseph 'Joe' Wells was involved in a pursuit on his motorcycle on Friday that ended with him getting hit by the vehicle, driven by 24-year-old Garrett Trammell.
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

One person stabbed overnight at nightclub in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person in the hospital on Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Officials say the incident occurred at a nightclub near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. One person was reportedly stabbed and taken to the hospital. There...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
okcfox.com

Norman Police Department looking for missing man last seen on Sept. 14

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department is looking for a missing 28-year-old man. Timothy Girkin was last seen on September 14. Norman police said Girkin is 5-foot-6 and weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. If you see him, police ask you call 911 immediately.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested on a murder complaint after a fatal shooting in Oklahoma City on Monday. Police said officers responded to SE 43rd Street and High for a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. Officers found the victim, Felipe Palacios, dead from a gunshot wound...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy