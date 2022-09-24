Read full article on original website
Related
Malcolm checks out the Take It Off Oklahoma Event
Malcolm Tubbs is at Earlywine Park YMCA to kick off the Take It Off Oklahoma Event. This event is a three month weight loss challenge to help Oklahomans lose weight. For more information about the event visit https://www.occhd.org/TakeItOffOklahoma.
Oklahoma City police looking for man seen stealing a Dallas Cowboys garden flag
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who stole a garden flag. Police said the theft happened at a home in the 3800 block of NW 50th Street. While a garden flag isn't a high-profile item, police said it's still a case worth solving.
Silver Alert cancelled for 94-year-old man last seen in Moore on Monday
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE:. Anderson has been reunited with his family. A Silver Alert was issued for a 94-year-old man last seen in Moore. James Anderson was last seen there around 5:30 p.m. Monday. He was wearing a pink dress shirt and blue jeans. Anderson was last driving...
Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns honored at concert featuring Beach Boys and John Stamos
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Injured Oklahoma County deputy Mark Johns was honored Saturday during a concert at the Civic Center Music Hall featuring the Beach Boys, actor John Stamos, and Dean Torrence of Jan and Dean. Johns was injured last month when he used his body to shield Sgt....
Fox 25 Fights Cancer and gives Hope
Each Monday, FOX25 shines the spotlight on cancer awareness. Giving Hope one basket at a time. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RAY THE PAINTER, RTP CONCRETE COATINGS, OLD SCHOOL BAGEL CAFE, DAVID STANLEY CHEVROLET OKLAHOMA CITY, ARMOR & SHIELD PEST CONTROL, AND A&T MECHANICAL HEAT & AIR SERVICES, INC.
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OG&E crews deploy to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian
SHAWNEE (KOKH) - OG&E has deployed 95 line restoration personnel to Florida on Monday to assist with power restoration as Hurricane Ian approaches the United States. On Monday morning, over 60 OG&E trucks carrying 95 linemen and support staff departed from a staging area in Shawnee. The group will travel to Jackson, Mississippi, and then to a designated staging area in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday in preparation for expected power outages due to the storm.
Oklahoma animal rescue is saving dogs and cats from rural shelters
Safe Haven Animal Rescue went to the Chickasha Animal Shelter Sunday.The rescue goes out to rural shelters, like the Chickasha shelter to help get dogs and cats adopted that have been there for months.Rural shelters like the Chickasha shelter have fewer resources and public attention than city shelters."We are here to show what an impact it makes for rural shelters to come in and pull dogs from them," said Safe Haven Animal Rescue Vice President, Courtney Gibbs.Some of the dogs at the Chickasha shelter have been there for over a year, and the rescue is giving them the exposure they need to find a home,"They're only going to get so much attention from the community that's local to here. So pulling them into a foster organization where I mean you can have highly adoptable animals sitting out here that just aren't ever going to be seen by the public eye," Gibbs said, "Usually some of these dogs have been here for months."Fosters with the rescue gathered today to take some dogs and cats from Chickasha and bring them to bigger cities."We do adoption events all over the OKC metro so we're usually in Edmond, Norman, Yukon, Oklahoma City," Gibbs said, "So every weekend we're somewhere so that gets these dogs a lot more attention than just sitting in a rural community."The rescue saved 11 dogs and five cats today and will have an adoption event next weekend at the Mathis Brothers on Reno.If you would like to add a furry friend to your family click here.If you would like to donate or become a foster at Safe Haven Animal Rescue click here.
First Christian Church demolished in Oklahoma City on Monday morning
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — First Christian Church was demolished on Monday morning. The building was located near Northwest 36th Street and I-235. First Christian Church, often referred to as “The Egg” because of its unique shape, opened in 1956. Families of victims gathered there after the Oklahoma...
Edmond police officer injured in Friday pursuit put on 'maximum life support'
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond police officer who was injured during a police chase on Friday has been placed on maximum life support. Sergeant Joseph 'Joe' Wells was involved in a pursuit on his motorcycle on Friday that ended with him getting hit by the vehicle, driven by 24-year-old Garrett Trammell.
Person shot, killed in southeast Oklahoma City, suspect in custody
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southeast Oklahoma City that left one person dead. Officials say police arrived near S High Ave and SE 43rd St and found a person dead. One suspect is reportedly in custody. This is a developing story. For more local news...
One person stabbed overnight at nightclub in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a stabbing that left one person in the hospital on Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Officials say the incident occurred at a nightclub near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. One person was reportedly stabbed and taken to the hospital. There...
3 arrested in connection to apartment attack in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police have arrested three suspects in connection to a attack on an elderly man in northeast Oklahoma City. Reports say the the incident was caught on a security camera near Northeast 4th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Officials say the attack happened in August, but thanks...
Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly beating dog with pole in Walmart parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man was arrested for animal cruelty after allegedly beating a dog at a Walmart parking lot. Police said they responded to Walmart on E. I-240 Service Road shortly after 11 p.m. on September 22. Police said witnesses told them Robert Gilley was...
Addicted Oklahoma: Mother shares her battle with addiction in hopes to help others
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma mother is sharing her battle with drug addiction, in hopes to save as many women as possible. Red Rock Jordan's Crossing is a safe haven for many women. It can accommodate 82 women battling addiction. Photographs capture the beautiful, and not-so-easy times. Erika...
Norman Police Department looking for missing man last seen on Sept. 14
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department is looking for a missing 28-year-old man. Timothy Girkin was last seen on September 14. Norman police said Girkin is 5-foot-6 and weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. If you see him, police ask you call 911 immediately.
Police seeking suspect that pulled gun on employee in northwest OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a robbery in northwest Oklahoma City on Friday afternoon. Officials say a man pointed a gun and threatened an Auto Zone employee as he was stealing merchandise from the store. Reports say the incident occurred near NW 10th St and Rockwell Ave. If...
Oklahoma City police: Stabbing victim found bleeding profusely at OnCue
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to OU Medical Center. Police responded to OnCue at 3901 NW Expressway just before 3 a.m. Monday. Officers said the victim was sitting against the front of the store and bleeding profusely. Officers found...
Officials responding to crash on I-44 involving motorcyclist
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a pickup in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday morning. Officials say the crash occurred near I-44 and Northwest 23rd Street. Injuries are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested on a murder complaint after a fatal shooting in Oklahoma City on Monday. Police said officers responded to SE 43rd Street and High for a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. Officers found the victim, Felipe Palacios, dead from a gunshot wound...
