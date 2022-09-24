Read full article on original website
Related
Parents Magazine
Black Birthing People Must Feel Empowered to Choose Doctors Who Support Them—Their Lives Depend on It
Despite being one of the richest and most developed countries in the world, the United States is the only developed country in the world where the maternal mortality rate increased since 1990. Blood clots, hypertension, and blood loss are the three leading causes of this phenomenon, but a panel of experts is still unsure of why this is happening. For Black women, the urge for more research and solutions is crucial, as they are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes and five times more likely to die from cardiomyopathy and blood pressure disorders than their white counterparts. Factors such as discriminatory practices in healthcare, health insurance coverage gaps, racism, and systemic barriers add to the disproportionate rate at which Black women are affected.
Chanel Porchia-Albert On Baby Dove’s New Doula Campaign, Improving Black Maternal Outcomes And Increasing Access To Care
NewsOne sat down with the Brooklyn-based maternal health advocate Chanel Porchia-Albert to learn more about the campaign and her journey in the doula industry. The post Chanel Porchia-Albert On Baby Dove’s New Doula Campaign, Improving Black Maternal Outcomes And Increasing Access To Care appeared first on NewsOne.
Comments / 0