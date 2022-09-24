Read full article on original website
Why Your Electric Bill Will Be More Expensive, and Soon
Depending on where you live in the US, your electricity bill has likely risen at a rate higher than at the same time in 2021. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, electricity bills rise 15.8% in August, 2022 compared to August, 2021. Natural gas bills rose even higher in August, at a 33% clip compared to the same period in 2021.
Credit Suisse aims for stronger franchise from global review
HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) top two executives have told staff the bank is working to establish a stronger franchise in the longer term, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Saturday, amid uncertainty over a global review of its operations.
CNBC
What Kroger, Walmart, Target learned from China's Alibaba about grocery's future
Omnichannel retail is now critical for all the major players in the consumer sector, from grocers like Kroger to Target and Walmart. For supermarkets, a big digital prod came before Amazon's Whole Food Markets acquisition in 2017, and it came from China. Jack Ma, founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba coined...
Russia's ramped-up gas squeeze means an even deeper recession for Europe — and a sharp winter will pile on the pain, Deutsche Bank warns
Europe will suffer an even deeper recession than Deutsche Bank predicted, its strategists said. Russia's indefinite shut-off of a key natural gas pipeline has intensified Europe's energy crisis. That bodes ill for Europe's economy, and a very cold winter will make things worse, they said. The recession facing Europe will...
Bank of America Always Expected a Big Year From Its Loan Business. Now, It Might Be Even Better
Rising interest rates increase the yields on many loans and securities at banks. Bank of America likely has not been expecting the federal funds rate to rise so aggressively. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
FOXBusiness
Plant-based meat sales declining, industry possibly suffering 'perception problem'
Plant-based meats are no longer all the rage they were just a few years ago, according to Deloitte Consulting LLP. After once enjoying double-digit growth, sales are declining, possibly due to saturation of the U.S. market, Bloomberg reports. "Sales of refrigerated meat alternatives at retailers are down 10.5% by volume...
Treasury Yields Jump After Weak $43 Billion 2-Year Auction, Sliding Foreign Demand
Treasury bond yields moved higher again Monday following a weaker-than-expected auction of 2-year notes that fading demand from overseas investors and a massive jump in borrowing costs for the U.S. government. The Treasury sold $43 billion in 2-year notes at an auction-high yield of 4.29%, up nearly a full percentage...
getnews.info
Severe Asthma Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2032) – Estimates DelveInsight | AstraZeneca (Tezspire/tezepelumab), GSK3511294 (Depemokimab), Novartis, Sanofi
As per DelveInsight, the Severe Asthma Market size was found to be USD 6,076 Million in 2021, which is expected to grow by 2032. The market is expected to grow owing to the expected launch of potential therapies, an increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of Severe Asthma, and rising demand for personalized therapies in the 7MM.
CoinDesk
California, New York Join Several States Ordering Crypto Lender Nexo to Halt Yield Product
California, New York and six other states are suing cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo for offering unregistered securities in the form of accounts that pay interest for cryptocurrency deposits, the states said in statements on Monday. New York's action specifically accused Nexo of misrepresenting its registration status. “Nexo violated the law...
TechCrunch
3 ways to implement a product-led sales motion to unleash PLG’s revenue potential
But developing and launching a product through this model doesn’t guarantee success. The traditional top-down enterprise sales model just doesn’t work with the self-serve, freemium user bases of PLG, which can see thousands of sign-ups per day. Blanket email or marketing campaigns aren’t targeted enough, and a 1:1 sales approach just won’t scale.
FOXBusiness
Market turbulence, inflation, geopolitical uncertainty prompt dip in fintech investment: KPMG
Global investment in fintech tumbled in the first half of 2022 as investors contended with geopolitical uncertainty, turbulence in the public markets, scorching hot inflation and rising interest rates. According to KPMG's Pulse of Fintech report released in September, total fintech investment fell from $111.2 billion in the second half...
TechCrunch
For Brazilian shareholders, Nubank’s IPO has a bitter aftertaste
Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. What does it mean?. Nubank is one of Latin America’s preeminent neobanks, so when its parent company, Nu...
Crowd of dollar bulls raises risk of violent pullback
NEW YORK, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Some investors are growing concerned the dollar's meteoric rise is setting the stage for a rapid reversal, which would bruise those who have sought refuge in the U.S. currency in recent months.
Nature.com
Role of oceanic abiotic carbonate precipitation in future atmospheric CO regulation
The oceans play a major role in the earth's climate by regulating atmospheric CO2. While oceanic primary productivity and organic carbon burial sequesters CO2 from the atmosphere, precipitation of CaCO3 in the sea returns CO2 to the atmosphere. Abiotic CaCO3 precipitation in the form of aragonite is potentially an important feedback mechanism for the global carbon cycle, but this process has not been fully quantified. In a sediment-trap study conducted in the southeastern Mediterranean Sea, one of the fastest warming and most oligotrophic regions in the ocean, we quantify for the first time the flux of inorganic aragonite in the water column. We show that this process is kinetically induced by the warming of surface water and prolonged stratification resulting in a high aragonite saturation state (Î©Ar"‰â‰¥"‰4). Based on these relations, we estimate that abiotic aragonite calcification may account for 15"‰Â±"‰3% of the previously reported CO2 efflux from the sea surface to the atmosphere in the southeastern Mediterranean. Modelled predictions of sea surface temperature and Î©Ar suggest that this process may weaken in the future ocean, resulting in increased alkalinity and buffering capacity of atmospheric CO2.
Kaohsiung Global Smart Harbors Forum Launched to Foster International Tie-ups
The southern city of Kaohsiung, known as the Maritime Capital and the Harbor Capital of Taiwan, serves as the best base for Taiwan to venture into marine technology. In recent years, with time evolution and industrial changes, the City Government has been striving to promote the transformation of the Port of Kaohsiung from an industrial harbor to a people-oriented hub, while implementing strategic intelligence solutions in the advanced semiconductor industry and 5G-enabled applications and services with the aim of meeting the needs of future industrial transformation and achieving technological leadership in various fields. This press release features multimedia. View the...
European Arthouses Bracing for Energy Price Shock
The lasting effects of the pandemic and skyrocketing energy prices in Europe mean continued hardship for arthouse cinemas in Europe, but some theater chains are finding new ways to survive and prosper, particular when the movies work their magic. That was the takeaway at Zurich Summit discussion between Christian Bräuer, managing director of Berlin-based Yorck Kinogruppe; David Laub, acquistions and distribution executive at New York City-based A24; Stephanie Candinas, co-managing director of Zurich’s Arthouse Commercio Movie AG; and Sierra/Affinity’s Kirsten Figeroid. “The short-term perspective is about gas prices – that threatens us the most,” said Bräuer. “In Europe most theaters survived [the...
Stocks fall on recession fears; Dow slips into bear territory
NEW YORK — A broad slide on Wall Street extended the major indexes’ losing streak to a fifth day Monday, deepening a steep market slump amid growing fears of a global recession. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.1%, becoming the last of the major U.S. stock indexes...
BBC
Japan's push into 'deep tech' innovation
Imagine if you could put an ultra-thin, transparent solar sheet on your window to generate energy, not just from sunlight but also artificial lights from inside your room?. Seen as the most promising next-generation solar cell, this technology, called perovskite, is exactly what Japanese start-up Enecoat Technologies is trying to develop.
Nature.com
Confrontation of AlphaFold models with experimental structures enlightens conformational dynamics supporting CYP102A1 functions
Conformational dynamics plays a critical role for the function of multidomain electron transfer complexes. While crystallographic or NMR approaches allow detailed insight into structures, lower resolution methods like cryo-electron microscopy can provide more information on dynamics. In silico structure modelling using AlphaFold was recently successfully extended to the prediction of protein complexes but its capability to address large conformational changes involved in catalysis remained obscure. We used bacterial CYP102A1 monooxygenase homodimer as a test case to design a competitive modelling approach (CMA) for assessing alternate conformations of multi-domain complexes. Predictions were confronted with published crystallographic and cryo-EM data, evidencing consistencies but also permitting some reinterpretation of experimental data. Structural determinants stabilising the new type of domain connectivity evidenced in this bacterial self-sufficient monooxygenase were analysed by CMA and used for in silico retro-engineering applied to its eukaryotic bi-component counterparts.
Amazon to hold mid-October sale to capture more holiday spending
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Sunday announced an expected sale for its loyalty-club shoppers, an event like its Prime Day summer marketing blitz that aims to boost holiday revenue and appeal to cost-conscious buyers facing economic turbulence.
