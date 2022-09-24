Read full article on original website
Related
Dear Penny: Should I Buy a $3M Annuity So I Never Worry About Money Again?
Please help me evaluate a tantalizing temptation. I am a 58-year-old single gay white male college graduate with no dependents. I worked hard, prospered, lived frugally and saved for over 30 years. In my early 50s, I was promoted beyond my skills and abilities and consequently floundered professionally. Currently, I...
12tomatoes.com
CVS Announced It’s Closing Doors For Good
Not all that long ago, we would get in our car and drive to the store if we needed to buy something. That changed in recent years, partly due to new technology and partly due to the pandemic. More than likely, you have gotten caught up in the convenience of...
Credit card company to pay out $3million to Americans – see if you’re eligible for cash
CREDIT card users will get a payout of nearly $3million. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has released a statement revealing that Credit Karma was "deploying dark patterns" as a way to get customers to believe they were pre-approved for credit card offers. The FTC claimed that the consumers were deceived...
Suze Orman Warns That Homeowners Are 'Setting Themselves Up for Heartache' if They Don't Make This Smart Insurance Move
Don't risk ending up with a financial disaster if something goes wrong at home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
JOBS・
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
Top Purchases You Should Always Make With a Credit Card
Some financial advisors suggest that consumers should never buy anything with a credit card and should only use cash for purchases. The philosophy behind this advice does have some merit, but for...
Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam
The post Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam appeared first on Seniors Guide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Car Rental Mistake Almost Cost Me $250
I got a crash course in why taking before photos of a rental car is so important.
ValueWalk
A Quick Guide on How to Find Your Bank Routing Number [With or Without a Check]
A routing number is necessary for electronic transactions such as bill payments, fund transfers, direct deposits, and digital checks. But what exactly does a Routing Number represents?. A Routing Number is a unique nine-digit code representing your bank’s address. Financial institutions use it in electronic transactions to track your individual...
How Can I Recover Money From a Scammer?
Every year, more and more people fall prey to scams. Data from the Federal Trade Commission shows that in 2021, consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud. That's a 70% increase from...
'Free doobie on your pillow!': Cannabis friendly vacation rentals are becoming more popular
The Bud and Breakfast is taking off as more people are booking marijuana friendly vacation rentals when they travel to places where its legal.
Suze Orman Is Worth Millions and Still Uses Coupons -- and You Should, Too
It really is worth your time. Financial expert Suze Orman believes you shouldn't pay more than you have to for any given item. She uses coupons regularly, even though she doesn't need the money. It's easy to find and use coupons, and the savings can add up. Financial guru Suze...
I’m a car repair boss – four ‘tricks’ used by ‘shady’ mechanics and how to avoid getting ripped off
MECHANIC mistrust is rampant as drivers fear they’ll be ripped off without knowing they’re being tricked. Fortunately, car repair boss Janelle Gonzalez can help you identify and avoid mechanic sales traps with her years of industry experience. Janelle Gonzalez owns Blue Toro, Australia’s first national mechanic franchise.
CARS・
ValueWalk
Debit Card for Teens: How Old Do You Have to Be to Get a Debit Card?
A child becomes eligible to open a joint account with the parents or legal guardians. This is an excellent opportunity for kids to learn good financing habits at a young age; however, if you’re a minor and want to get a debit card without your parents’ consent. It...
Couple Splurges on Lavish Vacation After Bank Mistakenly Deposits Millions Into Account
In April 2009, Hui "Leo" Gao and his then-girlfriend Kara Hurring became a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde after Gao's bank accidentally deposited millions of dollars into his account. According to the The Mirror, the bank error happened after Gao was approved for nearly $60,000 in overdraft protection for his struggling...
How To Transfer Money From One Bank Account To Another?
You can transfer money between bank accounts in many ways, including online, through a mobile app, or by a bank branch. The best way to send money depends on how soon you need it and why you're sending it.
Real Estate Terms Homebuyers Should Get Familiar With
Purchasing a home is a direct process, even if it doesn't feel that way at times. So, here are a few real estate terms homebuyers should get familiar with.
Why Buying Property in These International Vacation Destinations Could Be a Terrible Investment
White sandy beaches, rich cultural histories, and exotic foods. When you consider purchasing an international vacation property to rent to fellow tourists, these all make it sound like an easy...
Detroit News
COVID’s legacy is the end of good service
The wreckage from COVID continues to litter our lives. We work differently, play differently and are entertained differently. For all I know, romance isn’t how it was. How can it be? So many fell in love, or just into dating, at work. When Zooming at home, that doesn’t quite cut it.
Comments / 0