PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Principal Jeremon Woods announced officers arrested a 15-year-old boy for making the threat. He says the suspect doesn't go to the school. ORIGINAL: More than a dozen Prichard Police and Mobile County Deputy patrol cars dotted the campus at Blount High School, after a threat posted on line Sunday night, and shared with NBC 15 by a concerned parent. It was a warning that a shooting would take place Monday morning at 9 at Blount, and it would involve automatic weapons.

PRICHARD, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO