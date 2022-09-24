ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theodore, AL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Former Daphne Police captain charged with indecent exposure

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Daphne Police Department have confirmed that a former Captain with the department has been arrested for a second time after an incident last week. Danny Bell was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after the alleged incident. According to officials, two women identified Bell as the man who […]
DAPHNE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Mobile County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Theodore, AL
Theodore, AL
Crime & Safety
Mobile County, AL
Crime & Safety
utv44.com

Threat of school shooting at Blount H.S. brings swift reaction from local law enforcement

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Principal Jeremon Woods announced officers arrested a 15-year-old boy for making the threat. He says the suspect doesn't go to the school. ORIGINAL: More than a dozen Prichard Police and Mobile County Deputy patrol cars dotted the campus at Blount High School, after a threat posted on line Sunday night, and shared with NBC 15 by a concerned parent. It was a warning that a shooting would take place Monday morning at 9 at Blount, and it would involve automatic weapons.
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating shooting on Marshall Alley

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed that their officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Marshall Alley. Officials said the victim was shot by a man they did not know. Their injuries are not life-threatening. This occurred just after 10 a.m. No other information is available at this time. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Adam Ayers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Adam Ayers, who Marshals say could be in the Daphne area. Adam Lee Ayers is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating homicide at M&M Food Mart

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24. Officials said around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to M&M Food Mart after receiving reports that one person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Fentanyl#Distributor#Toys#Mcso#Russian
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating two deaths that happened on Sept. 24. Deputies said they responded to Jardine Road and Rowland Court after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man who was dead from a gunshot wound. Investigations revealed […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Atmore Advance

Atmore women arrested on drug, obstruction charges

Arrest stemmed from APD officers pulling over vehicle with busted out windshield. Two women were arrested Sept. 21 on drug and obstruction charges, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Zenetreciaa Dailey, 30, of Atmore, and Cenkrystal Roberts, 38, also...
ATMORE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ALA
Country
Russia
WKRG News 5

Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Locally known runner killed in car crash on Rangeline Road

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A well-known runner in the Mobile community has died after being involved in a car crash on Rangeline Road, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Victor Birch, 61, was killed when his vehicle and another vehicle collided head-on. The crash happened at 6:29 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Monday marks 2 months since ShotSpotter system went fully live in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Monday marks two months since Mobile's ShotSpotter system went fully live. Since July 26, there have been 196 incidents of gunfire detected through ShotSpotter and roughly 600 rounds were fired. While there were 196 incidents, there were only three 9-1-1 calls. "I think there's many...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy