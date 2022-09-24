Read full article on original website
Asheville Middle School's newly-designed gym floor fixes mistake
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Middle School's gymnasium floor has been redesigned to bring it up to state athletic standards. When the school was built in 2016, an error led to incorrect dimensions for the school’s basketball court. Because of the issue, the court did not meet North Carolina High School Athletic Association requirements.
Speak up: Mills River seeks public input on what to do with remaining COVID relief funding
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River is looking for help from the community. Town officials want the public’s input on what they should do with the remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. In total, Mills River received more than $2.3 million over a...
East Henderson High custodian to retire after unexpected 43 years on the job
EAST FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — Nancy Harris first walked through the doors of East Henderson High School in 1979. The veteran custodian said she never expected to be on the job for more than five years. “After five years, I thought, well a little bit longer because I...
Winner winner! Buncombe County woman buys $30 scratch-off ticker, wins $3 million
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Elizabeth Rathburn of Candler tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize. Rathburn bought her lucky Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler. When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect...
Welcome to Bakersville! New visitor's center highlights area businesses, festivals & more
BAKERSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Bakersville is rolling out the welcome mat with a brand new visitor's center. The Bakersville Area Welcome Center is located in the middle of town on Mitchell Avenue. It offers a one-stop guide to area businesses, events and festivals. The center features...
Student's artwork one of two designs under consideration for new Mountaineers logo
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The mountaineer mascot has been around for years for Tuscola High School. But Appalachian State University said the logo is virtually identical to its copyrighted version and wanted to see changes made to Tuscola's. There are two designs on the table to help solve the...
Prices at the pump climb across nation, but decrease in Asheville area
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gas prices are climbing once again across the nation, except for some spots in Western North Carolina. Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen one cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 24.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 54.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
'Please help me find my my buddy:' Search underway for man's best friend of 10 years
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a night like any other for Nick, who's mostly been on the road for the past year, until he couldn't find his best friend. Now, a community in Western North Carolina is coming together to help find his beloved dog. Nick says...
Asheville community leader writes city officials, demands more police patrols
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A community leader has written an open letter to Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer and city council members, calling on them to do more to address violent crime in the Livingston Street neighborhood, just south of the River Arts District. “Over the last few years, this...
"I don't think it's too much to ask" Parent creates petition to walk daughter to school
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A Black Mountain mom is taking on her child's school system by petitioning for the right to walk her daughter to school. “This is really important to me,” says Kaycee Eckhardt. “The ability to walk my child to school in a safe community is a value for me.”
Johnson City man accused of kicking officer at Tennessee Volunteers football game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man accused of kicking an officer at Saturday's Tennessee-Florida game in Knoxville was arrested, according to a police report. Authorities said 30-year-old Ryan Michael Gambino was charged with public intoxication and assault on a first responder.
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Authorities confirm two people were killed, and multiple others transported to the hospital with serious injuries, after a two-vehicle collision Sunday in McDowell County. The McDowell County Emergency Services Director says the crash happened on East Court Street at around 5:20 p.m. After additional strengthening overnight, Ian...
Schools make changes to football schedule ahead of Hurricane Ian
WLOS — With the uncertainty around Hurricane Ian later this week, several local high school football teams have made schedule changes for their matchups due to potential impacts. These are the games that have been changed. (This list will be updated as changes are made) Games to be played...
Blue Ridge Pride Festival makes a comeback following two-year hiatus
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a two-year hiatus, the Blue Ridge Pride Festival was back up and running Saturday in downtown Asheville. Pack Square Park was packed with pride on Saturday, Sept. 24. Festivities included live music, 200+ vendors, food and colorful costumes for as far as the eye could see.
Asheville man gets more than 5 years for stabbing death
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man charged with second-degree murder in a 2018 stabbing death pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Monday. Cecil Ambroise Thorpe, 57, was sentenced to 5.6 to 7.75 years (67-93 months) in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to the Buncombe County district attorney's Twitter page. Thorpe was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Justin Digiacomo, 39, by stabbing him in the chest after a fight at Pisgah View Apartments on Jan. 21, 2018.
Swain's Noland Brown living "nothing short of a dream" as walk-on for UNC football
Chapel Hill — (WLOS) A spot on an ACC football team usually comes more than a decade into an athletes playing career. Swain County product Noland Brown did not take the usual journey. "It's honestly been nothing short of a dream for me," the North Carolina walk-on offensive lineman...
2 dead at scene in vehicle crash involving 7 people in Marion, officials say
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of two people Sunday evening, Sept. 25, in Marion, McDowell County officials said. On Sunday at 5:17 p.m., two cars collided on Highway 70 in Marion near Old Highway 10, in the 1600 block of East Court Street, a spokesperson for the Marion Police Department said.
Missing: Authorities ask for help finding missing teenager
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Jaylne Fox, 16, is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. She typically wears black clothing and silver jewelry. She had half-black and half-neon pink hair when she was last seen.
Rosman head JV football coach holds unique place in school history
Rosman — (WLOS) Maybe the most popular coach at Rosman High School is Tyrea Allen. "The kids think he walks on water," joked head football coach Dusty Robinson. "And it's because he thinks the same about them." Allen is the head Junior Varsity football coach for the Tigers, a...
Electric vehicle show sees sizeable turnout as interest in EV technology grows
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An electric vehicle event took place in Asheville Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25. Spectators headed to the Asheville Outlets for Drive Electric Asheville, an event that aims to give the public a chance to see all the latest electric cars, e-bikes and scooters on the market.
