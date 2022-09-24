ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, NC

Asheville Middle School's newly-designed gym floor fixes mistake

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Middle School's gymnasium floor has been redesigned to bring it up to state athletic standards. When the school was built in 2016, an error led to incorrect dimensions for the school’s basketball court. Because of the issue, the court did not meet North Carolina High School Athletic Association requirements.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Prices at the pump climb across nation, but decrease in Asheville area

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gas prices are climbing once again across the nation, except for some spots in Western North Carolina. Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen one cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 24.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 54.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Authorities confirm two people were killed, and multiple others transported to the hospital with serious injuries, after a two-vehicle collision Sunday in McDowell County. The McDowell County Emergency Services Director says the crash happened on East Court Street at around 5:20 p.m. After additional strengthening overnight, Ian...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Schools make changes to football schedule ahead of Hurricane Ian

WLOS — With the uncertainty around Hurricane Ian later this week, several local high school football teams have made schedule changes for their matchups due to potential impacts. These are the games that have been changed. (This list will be updated as changes are made) Games to be played...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Blue Ridge Pride Festival makes a comeback following two-year hiatus

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a two-year hiatus, the Blue Ridge Pride Festival was back up and running Saturday in downtown Asheville. Pack Square Park was packed with pride on Saturday, Sept. 24. Festivities included live music, 200+ vendors, food and colorful costumes for as far as the eye could see.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville man gets more than 5 years for stabbing death

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man charged with second-degree murder in a 2018 stabbing death pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Monday. Cecil Ambroise Thorpe, 57, was sentenced to 5.6 to 7.75 years (67-93 months) in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to the Buncombe County district attorney's Twitter page. Thorpe was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Justin Digiacomo, 39, by stabbing him in the chest after a fight at Pisgah View Apartments on Jan. 21, 2018.
ASHEVILLE, NC
2 dead at scene in vehicle crash involving 7 people in Marion, officials say

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of two people Sunday evening, Sept. 25, in Marion, McDowell County officials said. On Sunday at 5:17 p.m., two cars collided on Highway 70 in Marion near Old Highway 10, in the 1600 block of East Court Street, a spokesperson for the Marion Police Department said.
MARION, NC
Missing: Authorities ask for help finding missing teenager

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Jaylne Fox, 16, is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. She typically wears black clothing and silver jewelry. She had half-black and half-neon pink hair when she was last seen.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Rosman head JV football coach holds unique place in school history

Rosman — (WLOS) Maybe the most popular coach at Rosman High School is Tyrea Allen. "The kids think he walks on water," joked head football coach Dusty Robinson. "And it's because he thinks the same about them." Allen is the head Junior Varsity football coach for the Tigers, a...
ROSMAN, NC

