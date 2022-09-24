ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gas prices are climbing once again across the nation, except for some spots in Western North Carolina. Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen one cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 24.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 54.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO