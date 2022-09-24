Read full article on original website
Related
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Oil prices will head back toward $100 per barrel as a supply crunch returns to the energy market, JPMorgan says
Brent oil prices could head back toward $100 a barrel as supply grows tighter in the coming months, JPMorgan said. Analysts expect oil demand to rebound by about 1.5 million a barrels in the last quarter of this year. Meanwhile, releases from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve will stop, and...
Russia expected to ban men of military age from leaving the country as thousands try to flee Putin's call-up, report says
Russia is expected to stop men of military age from leaving the country, according to Meduza. The ban will likely come into effect on September 28, Meduza reported. Russian men have tried to flee the country since Vladimir Putin announced partial military mobilization. The Russian government is expected to stop...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysterious Sea Drone Surfaces in Crimea
A never before seen unmanned surface vessel (USV) washed up on a beach in the Black Sea this week. According to social media reports, open source intelligence, and local news reports, the USV appeared on a beach near the city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea, which is the home of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.
Iranian Americans are demonstrating across the US in support of protesters in Iran
Iranian Americans are staging demonstrations across the United States this weekend in solidarity with ongoing protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman who collapsed while in custody of morality police.
China is using a stealth fleet of fishing boats and ferries to boost its naval power, say military experts
Experts are concerned that China's use of civilian ships for military purposes can confuse the rules of engagement, reported AP.
Oil giant Shell is leading the way on this $4 trillion climate change solution some say won’t work
Shell operates the Quest CCS facility near Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, which a report by Global Witness claims has released more greenhouse gases than it has captured and stored. Shell says that is “simply wrong.”. Fossil fuel companies are leading the way when it comes to a climate change...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business Insider
The US military is getting a 2-for-1 replacement for its vaunted Hellfire missile
On August 30, the US Army approved the AGM-179 Joint Air-to-Ground Missile for full-rate production. The JAGM builds on the Hellfire's legacy by mashing multiple targeting systems into a single weapon. This results in one missile that can do the job of both Hellfire missiles currently in service. After nearly...
"We got our miracle": Americans captured while fighting in Ukraine return home to Alabama
Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russia arrived home to Alabama on Saturday, greeted by hugs, cheers and tears of joy at the state's main airport. Alex Drueke, 40, and Andy Huynh, 27, had gone missing June 9 in the Kharkiv...
Russia-Ukraine war: explosions reported near Nord Stream pipelines as gas leaks into Baltic Sea – live
Swedish seismologists says blasts detected near gas pipelines, which are leaking into Baltic sea
New Details On The Secretive Air Force Plan For Teaming Fighter Pilots With Drones
Lockheed MartinNeeding to balance solving unknowns about the Collaborative Combat Aircraft against demand for its disruptive abilities is driving decisions.
Vanuatu makes bold call for global treaty to phase out fossil fuels
The Pacific island of Vanuatu has called for a first-of-its-kind global treaty to phase out the use of fossil fuels in a bold public call at the UN general assembly. Speaking in New York on Saturday, Nikenike Vurobaravu, the Vanuatuan president, urged countries to join his country’s call for a fossil fuel nonproliferation treaty.
getnews.info
Severe Asthma Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2032) – Estimates DelveInsight | AstraZeneca (Tezspire/tezepelumab), GSK3511294 (Depemokimab), Novartis, Sanofi
As per DelveInsight, the Severe Asthma Market size was found to be USD 6,076 Million in 2021, which is expected to grow by 2032. The market is expected to grow owing to the expected launch of potential therapies, an increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of Severe Asthma, and rising demand for personalized therapies in the 7MM.
BBC
Russia's gas pipeline leaking into Baltic Sea - Denmark
Nord Stream 2 - the controversial gas pipeline from Russia - has begun leaking in the Baltic Sea, endangering naval traffic, Denmark has warned. It set up a prohibitive zone within five nautical miles (9km) of the pipeline near the Bornholm island. The Danish energy ministry said it had acted...
Daredevils walk slackline over active volcano for Guinness World Record
Guinness World Records shared video showing a pair of daredevils breaking the record for longest slackline walk over an active volcano.
Malala Goes Hollywood: How the ‘Stranger Things’-Loving Activist Wants to Shake Up TV
Malala Yousafzai is one of creative leaders honored for Variety’s 2022 Power of Women presented by Lifetime. For more, click here. Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is comparing herself to the monster from “Stranger Things” as she shows off her double-jointedness. “I am Vecna,” she declares while bending her fingers way back, emulating the slimy talons of Jamie Campbell Bower’s dastardly overlord of the Upside Down. Yousafzai may be a messenger of peace, globally recognized for her work campaigning for girls’ education, but she’s also lost a lot of sleep devouring the stunningly violent fourth season of the hit Netflix series,...
NPR
The Indicator from Planet Money
SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC SONG, "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") This is THE INDICATOR FROM PLANET MONEY. I'm Darian Woods. WOODS: For indicators of the week, we take three of the most revealing indicators throughout the economy, and we give you a little bit of a story behind them. So this week, for indicators of the week, we're joined by our colleague from Planet Money, Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi. Welcome to the show.
Silvio Berlusconi, 85, celebrates as girlfriend Marta Fascina, 32, wins parliamentary seat
It is a good week for Silvio Berlusconi.On Sunday he was part of the three-party alliance which won Italy’s general election, was elected to the Senate and he could even reappear in Italy’s cabinet.On Thursday, he will celebrate his 86th birthday.And, as good things are supposed to come in threes, it turns out his 32-year-old girlfriend, Marta Fascina, also has something to celebrate – she won a seat in the Italian parliament during this weekend’s elections, despite not showing up in the constituency during the campaign. Ms Fascina, 32, won the vote in the Sicilian town of Marsala, a town...
Germany secures more gas shipments as Scholz visits Gulf
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz planted a tree at a mangrove park in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, a token nod to environmentalism during a two-day visit to the Gulf region focused mainly on securing new fossil fuel supplies and forging fresh alliances against Russia. Germany...
Comments / 0