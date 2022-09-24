ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Vice

Mysterious Sea Drone Surfaces in Crimea

A never before seen unmanned surface vessel (USV) washed up on a beach in the Black Sea this week. According to social media reports, open source intelligence, and local news reports, the USV appeared on a beach near the city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea, which is the home of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.
TECHNOLOGY
getnews.info

Severe Asthma Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2032) – Estimates DelveInsight | AstraZeneca (Tezspire/tezepelumab), GSK3511294 (Depemokimab), Novartis, Sanofi

As per DelveInsight, the Severe Asthma Market size was found to be USD 6,076 Million in 2021, which is expected to grow by 2032. The market is expected to grow owing to the expected launch of potential therapies, an increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of Severe Asthma, and rising demand for personalized therapies in the 7MM.
HEALTH
BBC

Russia's gas pipeline leaking into Baltic Sea - Denmark

Nord Stream 2 - the controversial gas pipeline from Russia - has begun leaking in the Baltic Sea, endangering naval traffic, Denmark has warned. It set up a prohibitive zone within five nautical miles (9km) of the pipeline near the Bornholm island. The Danish energy ministry said it had acted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Variety

Malala Goes Hollywood: How the ‘Stranger Things’-Loving Activist Wants to Shake Up TV

Malala Yousafzai is one of creative leaders honored for Variety’s 2022 Power of Women presented by Lifetime. For more, click here. Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is comparing herself to the monster from “Stranger Things” as she shows off her double-jointedness. “I am Vecna,” she declares while bending her fingers way back, emulating the slimy talons of Jamie Campbell Bower’s dastardly overlord of the Upside Down. Yousafzai may be a messenger of peace, globally recognized for her work campaigning for girls’ education, but she’s also lost a lot of sleep devouring the stunningly violent fourth season of the hit Netflix series,...
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

The Indicator from Planet Money

SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC SONG, "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") This is THE INDICATOR FROM PLANET MONEY. I'm Darian Woods. WOODS: For indicators of the week, we take three of the most revealing indicators throughout the economy, and we give you a little bit of a story behind them. So this week, for indicators of the week, we're joined by our colleague from Planet Money, Alexi Horowitz-Ghazi. Welcome to the show.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Silvio Berlusconi, 85, celebrates as girlfriend Marta Fascina, 32, wins parliamentary seat

It is a good week for Silvio Berlusconi.On Sunday he was part of the three-party alliance which won Italy’s general election, was elected to the Senate and he could even reappear in Italy’s cabinet.On Thursday, he will celebrate his 86th birthday.And, as good things are supposed to come in threes, it turns out his 32-year-old girlfriend, Marta Fascina, also has something to celebrate – she won a seat in the Italian parliament during this weekend’s elections, despite not showing up in the constituency during the campaign. Ms Fascina, 32, won the vote in the Sicilian town of Marsala, a town...
EUROPE

