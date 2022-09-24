Read full article on original website
Credit Suisse aims for stronger franchise from global review
HONG KONG, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse's (CSGN.S) top two executives have told staff the bank is working to establish a stronger franchise in the longer term, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Saturday, amid uncertainty over a global review of its operations.
getnews.info
Walter Shields Data Academy Is Giving Workers The Crucial Tools They Need To Stand Out
The SQL Zero to Hero Accelerator program by Walter Shields Data Academy is a must-take class for any business professional. This two-week online course is sure to improve anyone’s data skills. Data is essential for any business. Whether it be sales data, market trends, or employee performance, data significantly...
Adtech and Search Executive Bill Michels Joins Moloco as GM of Retail Media
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Moloco, a machine learning company, today announced that advertising and search product executive Bill Michels has been appointed General Manager of Moloco’s Retail Media business unit. Prior to joining Moloco, Bill Michels was the Executive Vice President of Product at The Trade Desk. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005804/en/ Bill Michels, General Manager of Moloco’s Retail Media business unit (Photo: Business Wire)
Chain Reaction: How Cargomatic Offers Data-Driven Solutions to Improve Supply Chain Processes
Chain Reaction is Sourcing Journal’s discussion series with industry executives to get their take on today’s logistics challenges and learn about ways their company is working to keep the flow of goods moving. Here, Weston LaBar, chief strategy officer of Cargomatic, discusses how Cargomatic is ramping up solutions as the needs of retailers, shippers and e-commerce companies continue to rapidly change. Name: Weston LaBar Title: Chief Strategy Officer Company: Cargomatic How does Cargomatic contribute to the local trucking marketplace? Cargomatic is a digital freight solutions company for local trucking. Our local trucking marketplace offers multimodal (drayage, intermodal, LTL, FTL, etc.) trucking solutions from the time...
US News and World Report
Instacart Cuts Staff, Curbs Hiring Before IPO, the Information Reports
(Reuters) - Grocery delivery app Instacart Inc has been letting go staff, slowing hiring and curbing other expenses as it heads toward a public listing, the Information reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter. Instacart in May said it had confidentially filed with the U.S. securities regulator to...
Kaohsiung Global Smart Harbors Forum Launched to Foster International Tie-ups
The southern city of Kaohsiung, known as the Maritime Capital and the Harbor Capital of Taiwan, serves as the best base for Taiwan to venture into marine technology. In recent years, with time evolution and industrial changes, the City Government has been striving to promote the transformation of the Port of Kaohsiung from an industrial harbor to a people-oriented hub, while implementing strategic intelligence solutions in the advanced semiconductor industry and 5G-enabled applications and services with the aim of meeting the needs of future industrial transformation and achieving technological leadership in various fields. This press release features multimedia. View the...
TechCrunch
Hugging Face and ServiceNow launch BigCode, a project to open source code-generating AI systems
In a bid to change that, AI startup Hugging Face and ServiceNow Research, ServiceNow’s R&D division, today launched BigCode, a new project that aims to develop “state-of-the-art” AI systems for code in an “open and responsible” way. The goal is to eventually release a dataset large enough to train a code-generating system, which will then be used to create a prototype — a 15-billion-parameter model, larger in size than Codex (12 billion parameters) but smaller than AlphaCode (~41.4 billion parameters) — using ServiceNow’s in-house graphics card cluster. In machine learning, parameters are the parts of an AI system learned from historical training data and essentially define the skill of the system on a problem, such as generating code.
US News and World Report
Siemens Automates Design Process for Testing New Chips With Advanced Packaging
(Reuters) - Siemens Digital Industries Software, a unit of Siemens AG, on Monday said it launched new software called Tessent Multi-die that automates a design process for testing chips made with advanced packaging. While chips have traditionally been packaged with one silicon tile inside, as the industry faces challenges making...
US News and World Report
Grab Sees No Big Layoffs Despite Weak Market
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Grab, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, does not envisage having to undertake mass layoffs as some rivals have done, and is selectively hiring, while reining in its financial service ambitions. Chief Operating Officer Alex Hungate said that earlier in the year, Grab had been worried...
D.C. has begun a push to bring identity to DeFi
A surprise regulatory order last week signals Washington has run out of patience with decentralized finance's skirting of rules around tying customer identity to transactions. Why it matters: The crypto industry has been, from its earliest days, a protest against the rules tying all financial transactions to real identities. Such rules became the norm after 9/11, but fans of bitcoin and subsequent technologies have been partly motivated by seeing how far they could push them.
