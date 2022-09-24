Radiotherapy Market is valued at USD 6.75 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 10.77 Million by 2028 with the CAGR of 6.90% over the forecast period. Radiation therapy or radiotherapy is a therapy using ionizing radiation, generally as a part of cancer treatment to control malignant cells and normally derived by a linear accelerator. Radiation therapy may be curative in number of types of cancer if they are localized to one area of the body. It may also be used as a part of adjuvant therapy, to prevent tumor recurrence after surgery to remove a primary malignant tumor. Radiation therapy is combined with chemotherapy, and has been used before, during and after chemotherapy in susceptible cancers. It can also be used as a palliative treatment when eliminating the tumour is not possible, before surgery to help shrink the tumour, after surgery to treat any remaining cancer cells and in combination with chemotherapy treatment.

CANCER ・ 11 HOURS AGO