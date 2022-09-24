Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
According to DelveInsight, the T-Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia Market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032
“The increase in T-Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia Market size is a direct consequence of an increase in R& D activity, increasing prevalent population, expected commercial success of upcoming therapies in the 7MM”. The T-Cell Prolymphocytic Leukemia Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2032....
getnews.info
Bipolar Depression Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate by (2022-2032), States DelveInsight | Key Companies – Intra-Cellular Therapies,Otsuka, Lundbeck, Sunovion Pharma
DelveInsight’s “Bipolar Depression Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Bipolar Depression, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Bipolar Depression market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The Bipolar Depression...
getnews.info
Severe Asthma Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2032) – Estimates DelveInsight | AstraZeneca (Tezspire/tezepelumab), GSK3511294 (Depemokimab), Novartis, Sanofi
As per DelveInsight, the Severe Asthma Market size was found to be USD 6,076 Million in 2021, which is expected to grow by 2032. The market is expected to grow owing to the expected launch of potential therapies, an increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of Severe Asthma, and rising demand for personalized therapies in the 7MM.
Medagadget.com
At a CAGR of 6.90% | Radiotherapy Market Size is witnessed to reach USD 10.77 Million by 2028
Radiotherapy Market is valued at USD 6.75 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 10.77 Million by 2028 with the CAGR of 6.90% over the forecast period. Radiation therapy or radiotherapy is a therapy using ionizing radiation, generally as a part of cancer treatment to control malignant cells and normally derived by a linear accelerator. Radiation therapy may be curative in number of types of cancer if they are localized to one area of the body. It may also be used as a part of adjuvant therapy, to prevent tumor recurrence after surgery to remove a primary malignant tumor. Radiation therapy is combined with chemotherapy, and has been used before, during and after chemotherapy in susceptible cancers. It can also be used as a palliative treatment when eliminating the tumour is not possible, before surgery to help shrink the tumour, after surgery to treat any remaining cancer cells and in combination with chemotherapy treatment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
getnews.info
Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market to Witness Growth by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s “Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Anemia In Chronic Kidney Disease market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
CNBC
Eight states file enforcement actions against crypto-lending platform Nexo
Eight states announced individual cease-and-desist orders against the crypto-lending platform Nexo. The filings state the company offered investors interest-earning accounts without first registering them as securities. The orders prevent Nexo from offering this product to residents until it meets the necessary registration requirements. Eight states announced on Monday they're bringing...
The airports that travelers dread
A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tests positive for Covid-19 again
CNN — Albert Bourla, CEO of drugmaker Pfizer, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is “feeling well,” he said in a tweet Saturday. Bourla said he does not have any symptoms. “While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us,” he said. The...
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
MedPage Today
Pulmonary Artery Denervation Improves PAH Symptoms
BOSTON -- Pulmonary artery denervation improved symptoms in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a clinical trial from China showed. The radiofrequency ablation procedure increased 6-minute walk distance by 33.8 m more from baseline to 6 months compared with a sham procedure (P<0.001), reported Shao-Liang Chen, MD, PhD, of Nanjing First Hospital of Nanjing Medical University in China, during the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) meeting hosted by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation.
Nature.com
Allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation in patients with juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia in Korea: a report of the Korean Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Group
Juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML) is a life-threatening myeloproliferative neoplasm. This multicenter study evaluated the characteristics, outcomes, and prognostic factors of allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) in recipients with JMML who were diagnosed between 2000 and 2019 in Korea. Sixty-eight patients were retrospectively enrolled-28 patients (41.2%) received HCT during 2000"“2010 and 40 patients (58.8%) during 2011"“2020. The proportion of familial mismatched donors increased from 3.6 to 37.5%. The most common conditioning therapy was changed from Busulfan/Cyclophosphamide-based to Busulfan/Fludarabine-based therapy. The 5-year probabilities of event-free survival (EFS) and overall survival (OS) were 52.6% and 62.3%, respectively. The 5-year incidence of transplant-related mortality was 30.1%. Multivariate analysis revealed that the proportion of hemoglobin F"‰â‰¥"‰40%, abnormal cytogenetics, and matched sibling donors were independent risk factors for a higher relapse rate. Patients whose donor chimerism was below 99% had a significantly higher relapse rate. Better OS and lower treatment-related mortality were observed in patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), whereas grade III or IV acute GVHD was associated with worse EFS. In conclusion, the number of transplant increased along with the increase in alternative donor transplants, nevertheless, similar results were maintained. Alternative donor transplantation should be encouraged.
Nature.com
Diagnosis and management of immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated acute kidney injury
Since their introduction into clinical practice a decade ago, immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) have had an overwhelming impact on cancer treatment. Use of these agents in oncology continues to grow; however, the increased use of these agents has been associated with a parallel increase in ICI-associated immune-related adverse events, which can affect virtually any organ, including the kidneys. ICI-associated acute kidney injury (ICI-AKI) occurs in 2"“5% of patients treated with ICIs. Its occurrence can have important consequences, including the temporary or permanent discontinuation of ICIs or other concomitant anticancer therapies and the need for prolonged treatment with corticosteroids. Various mechanisms have been proposed to underlie the development of ICI-AKI, including loss of tolerance to self-antigens, reactivation of drug-specific effector T cells, and the production of kidney-specific autoantibodies. ICI-AKI most commonly manifests as acute tubulo-interstitial nephritis on kidney biopsy and generally shows a favourable response to early initiation of corticosteroids, with complete or partial remission achieved in most patients. The evaluation of patients with suspected ICI-AKI requires careful diagnostic work-up and kidney biopsy for patients with moderate-to-severe ICI-AKI to ensure accurate diagnosis and inform appropriate treatment.
pharmaceutical-technology.com
Abpro and Celltrion partner to develop antibody for cancer
Once Abpro completes in vitro studies, Celltrion will oversee the development of ABP 102. Abpro has entered a strategic collaboration with Celltrion for the global development and commercialisation of the former’s antibody therapy, a t-cell engager known as ABP 102. The cancer molecule will be developed for treating patients...
Euro, sterling plunge on soft business activity data, UK budget woes
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen soared across the board on Thursday after monetary authorities intervened in the foreign exchange market to boost the battered currency for the first time since 1998, although analysts said Japan may struggle to keep the yen strong.
Nature.com
Australian arm of the International Spinal Cord Injury (Aus-InSCI) community survey: 1. population-based design, methodology and cohort profile
To describe design and methods of Australian arm of International Spinal Cord Injury (Aus-InSCI) communityÂ survey, reporting on participation rates, potential non-response bias and cohort characteristics. Setting. Survey of community-dwelling people with SCI at least 12 months post-injury, recruited between March 2018 and January 2019, from state-wide SCI services,...
Digital Trends
E3 2023 returns in June with separate business and consumer days
E3 2023 will return as an in-person event from June 13 to June 16, 2023, as announced by ReedPop today. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) already revealed that E3 will return in 2023, but now we know exactly when the event will take place, along with several other key details. E3 will once again take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center after a four-year hiatus, but will incorporate separate days for industry professionals and general consumers.
TechCrunch
For Brazilian shareholders, Nubank’s IPO has a bitter aftertaste
Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. What does it mean?. Nubank is one of Latin America’s preeminent neobanks, so when its parent company, Nu...
infomeddnews.com
Prodeon Medical Announces Randomization in the Expander-2 Pivotal Clinical Trial Evaluating the Company’s Investigational Treatment for Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms Associated to Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
Prodeon Medical, Inc., a medical device company developing an investigational outpatient treatment for lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) attributed to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) today announced the randomization of the first patient in the EXPANDER-2 pivotal clinical trial (NCT: 05400980, A Multi-Center, Randomized, Blinded, Controlled Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of the Urocross™ Expander System and Retrieval Sheath).
Eight U.S. state regulators charge Nexo for failure to register interest account
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Eight U.S. state regulators on Monday charged cryptocurrency lender Nexo Group for allegedly failing to register its Earn Interest Product, as authorities crackdown on digital asset platforms rocked by a crypto winter in recent months.
Comments / 0