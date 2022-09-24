ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

China is planning to probe Uranus in a unique new way

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fjICO_0i873qaI00

China has announced new plans for a Uranus probe. The new probe will be a part of China’s Tianwen 4 mission. It’s set to launch for the distant planet in 2030. Probing Uranus has become a top priority for scientists in recent years. In fact, one community even came up with names for a possible probe mission from NASA. Now, China has a special mission planned to send a spacecraft to Uranus.

On top of targeting Uranus, there’s something else that makes this mission unique. Most probe missions thus far have focused on carrying spacecraft for a singular mission. However, when Tianwen 4 kicks off in 2030, it will actually carry two probes into space – one probe for Jupiter and China’s first Uranus probe.

Astronomers have been studying Uranus for decades. However, no space agency has yet to send a probe to the distant planet. As the third-largest planet in our Solar System, many have been intrigued to learn more about this beautiful and icy planet. China’s push for a Uranus probe isn’t likely to be the last we’ll see, either.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpJxB_0i873qaI00

China plans to launch its Uranus probe on a Long March 5 rocket. It will be situated next to a larger spacecraft destined for Jupiter. China has yet to share details of the scientific goals for these missions, Space.com reports. But, learning anything new about Uranus is going to be a big plus for astronomers.

With NASA steadily building back towards putting humans on the Moon and even planning a manned mission to Mars, these probing Uranus and Jupiter might not seem that important. But, missions like China’s Uranus probe are still just as important as it has always been, especially if we want to understand what object devastated Uranus so long ago.

We’ll have to wait and see what China’s Uranus probe mission will entail. With a little luck, we’ll hear more about a NASA-driven mission soon, too.

Comments / 12

Related
The Verge

NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen

A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

China is building a robot army – here’s the video

The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
TECHNOLOGY
Fatherly

The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See

When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Planet#Uranus#Solar System#Space Com
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
The Independent

Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World

AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
BGR.com

BGR.com

342K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy