Tapestry Inc. and its Kate Spade New York brand have introduced a new three-year partnership with Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR). The new multiyear mentorship program is part of HFR’s annual HBCU Fashion Summit, which aims to transform the art and fashion programs at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across America by providing students with direct design expertise from industry experts. According to Kate Spade, the new partnership will offer students at Bowie State University — Maryland’s oldest HBCU — access to engage with the brand’s team of executive leaders and designers. As part of the Fashion Summit, students will learn from Kate...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO