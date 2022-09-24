Where Hawaii children are experiencing food insecurity

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Food insecurity is a nationwide issue that varies by states, counties, ages, ethnic groups, among other factors. The nonprofit Feeding America estimates that 1 in 6 children across the U.S. may experience food insecurity. In Hawaii, more than 50,000 children in 2020 fell in this group, according to the nonprofit’s latest report. The average cost per meal was $3.79.

The 2020 estimates of food insecurity for the overall population and children in different counties include state and local data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This list ranks Hawaii counties by highest percent of children with food insecurity in 2020. It also includes the overall food insecurity rate, annual food budget shortfall and cost per meal.

#1. Maui County

Child food insecurity rate: 27.2% (9,890 total)

Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6% (25,980 total)

Annual food budget shortfall: $18,403,000

Cost per meal: $4.40

#2. Hawaii County

Child food insecurity rate: 25.7% (11,110 total)

Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5% (29,120 total)

Annual food budget shortfall: $19,910,000

Cost per meal: $4.25

#3. Kauai County

Child food insecurity rate: 25.7% (4,030 total)

Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2% (10,250 total)

Annual food budget shortfall: $6,375,000

Cost per meal: $3.86

#4. Kalawao County

Child food insecurity rate: 21.4% (0 total)

Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4% (60 total)

Annual food budget shortfall: $43,000

Cost per meal: $4.40

#5. Honolulu County

Child food insecurity rate: 21.2% (43,860 total)

Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2% (119,100 total)

Annual food budget shortfall: $76,255,000

Cost per meal: $3.98

Feeding America is a nonprofit based in the U.S. and serves as a network of more than 200 food banks that feed more than 46 million people. Since 2011, they have conducted an annual Map the Meal Gap study to understand food insecurity and food costs at the local level.