REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Moloco, a machine learning company, today announced that advertising and search product executive Bill Michels has been appointed General Manager of Moloco’s Retail Media business unit. Prior to joining Moloco, Bill Michels was the Executive Vice President of Product at The Trade Desk. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005804/en/ Bill Michels, General Manager of Moloco’s Retail Media business unit (Photo: Business Wire)

