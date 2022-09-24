Even if you never heard of San Francisco's newest music festival, you likely heard about it over the weekend. A pounding bass thumped across parts of San Francisco and the East Bay during the two-day Portola Festival at Pier 80 in Bayview, which drove some residents to complain the music was driving them crazy. And then there was this viral video of festivalgoers climbing fences to enter a warehouse stage, which became one of the weekend's biggest stories. AEG — the parent company of Goldenvoice, which produced the festival — even issued a statement about that incident on Sunday. After reflecting on his two days at the festival, SFGATE culture editor Dan Gentile says the music wasn't the issue.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO