ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

San Francisco welcomes wave of new tourists

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It was a busy week in San Francisco. From Dreamforce to Portola, a huge number of people traveled to the city. The influx of tourism started last week with the start of Dreamforce. The conference, parties and expos brought in around 40,000 people from out of town. “That was a good […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-26-22 The good, bad and very ugly of SF’s Portola music fest

Even if you never heard of San Francisco's newest music festival, you likely heard about it over the weekend. A pounding bass thumped across parts of San Francisco and the East Bay during the two-day Portola Festival at Pier 80 in Bayview, which drove some residents to complain the music was driving them crazy. And then there was this viral video of festivalgoers climbing fences to enter a warehouse stage, which became one of the weekend's biggest stories. AEG — the parent company of Goldenvoice, which produced the festival — even issued a statement about that incident on Sunday. After reflecting on his two days at the festival, SFGATE culture editor Dan Gentile says the music wasn't the issue.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
KRON4 News

Goodbye Karl: why SF’s fog is disappearing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The morning fog will be chilling the morning air of San Francisco less and less over the next decades, as it is already disappearing, according to a UC Berkeley scientist and government records. Last week, KRON4 reported on why the City By The Bay’s fog is named Karl in the first […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Feinstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Humanitarian Aid#San Francisco Fleet Week#Blue Angels
KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022

Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
KTVU FOX 2

Thousands of motorcycling mourners honor Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger

STOCKTON, Calif. - Despite warnings not to gather, thousands gathered over the weekend to honor the life of Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger. The motorcycling mourners came from all over the state for the six-hour funeral service at Stockton's 99 Speedway. "History happening in Stockton for a Bay Area legend,...
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down

The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco firefighter wears "Lets go Brandon" shirt while on duty

A San Francisco firefighter wore a shirt with the conservative phrase "Lets Go Brandon" written across the back while on duty Saturday morning. The phrase has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: "F—- Joe Biden." It’s all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy