numberfire.com
Victor Caratini in Brewers' Sunday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Caratini for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.9...
numberfire.com
Ryan McMahon starting Saturday night for Colorado
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. McMahon is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. Our models project McMahon for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 10.2...
numberfire.com
Mauricio Dubon in lineup for Houston on Saturday
Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dubon is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. Our models project Dubon for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday
The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
numberfire.com
Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Saturday lineup
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. Our models project Chirinos for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.1...
numberfire.com
Freddie Freeman (illness) scratched Saturday for Dodgers; Miguel Vargas enters
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman has been scratched from the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Freeman is dealing with an illness. As a result, he has been removed from the lineup Saturday night. Miguel Vargas will take over at first base versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery.
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Pirates starter Johan Oviedo. Our models project Gomes for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 hoem runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan starting Sunday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donovan is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Donovan for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Kole Calhoun batting seventh for Rangers Sunday
The Texas Rangers will start Kole Calhoun at designated hitter in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Calhoun will bat seventh as the Rangers' designated hitter while Jonah Heim moves back to catcher and Sam Huff sits. Calhoun has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.6...
numberfire.com
Michael Toglia not in Rockies' lineup on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Michael Toglia is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Toglia is being replaced at first base by C.J. Cron versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. In 88 plate appearances this season, Toglia has a .220 batting average with a .700 OPS, 2 home...
numberfire.com
Tigers starting Jeimer Candelario at third base on Saturday
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario is batting seventh in Saturday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Candelario will man third base after Ryan Kreidler was rested against right-hander Davis Martin. numberFire's models project Candelario to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Miguel Vargas a late addition to Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Vargas is getting the nod at first base, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Vargas for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Ford Proctor recalled, starting for Giants on Saturday
San Francisco Giants catcher Ford Proctor is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Proctor was recalled from Triple-A, and now, he is starting Saturday. He'll get the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna in Braves' lineup Saturday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ozuna is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Ozuna for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.3...
numberfire.com
Nationals leave Alex Call off Monday lineup
The Washington Nationals did not list Alex Call in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will take the night off Monday while Cesar Hernandez starts in left field and bats fifth against the Braves. Call has made 104 plate appearances so far as a rookie, and...
numberfire.com
Brandon Nimmo in Mets' Sunday lineup
New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Nimmo is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Athletics starter JP Sears. Our models project Nimmo for 1.3 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 11.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Edward Olivares in lineup for Royals on Sunday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Olivares is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Olivares for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in lineup Saturday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. DeJong is getting the nod at shortstop, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. Our modles project DeJong for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Greg Allen in left field on Saturday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Allen will man left field after Jack Suwinski was left on the bench against left-hander Wade Miley. numberFire's models project Allen to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
