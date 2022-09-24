Read full article on original website
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Prop 123 seeks funding fix to ease Colorado’s affordable housing crisis
The cost of housing has skyrocketed in Colorado since the beginning of the pandemic, making Colorado unaffordable for many residents; Proposition 123 aims to solve that problem statewide. “The real challenge here is we need more supply of housing,” said Mike Johnston, campaign backer and former member of the Colorado...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Candidates say growth is top of mind for voters in County Commissioner race
Both candidates vying for an open Routt County Commissioner seat say they know the Steamboat Springs district they would be elected to represent well. But while they need to live within District 3, which is entirely within Steamboat’s city limits, voters in all parts of Routt County will decide who they want to join Democrats Tim Corrigan and Tim Redmond at the helm of the county in January.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Sharon’s was a local staple that fed Steamboat
We recently flew back to Steamboat Springs and headed to our favorite lunch spot, Sharon’s, for a quick bite, only to find it permanently closed. We got ahold of a copy of the Steamboat Pilot & Today to see that her building was planning to triple her rent. Support...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
PHOTOS: Downtown bear banquet gets attention
To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Access to Care: Though Summit County’s oncology services have evolved over the years, barriers and limitations remain
This story is part of the 2022 Longevity series. View all stories here. When Joel Wexler learned he would have to travel to Edwards to receive his radiation therapy treatments, he was just relieved that the drive would be made in the fall and not on icy winter roads. The...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Lower taxes, fewer regulations are the best way to deliver affordable housing
Do climate policies and affordability issues conflict? I believe they absolutely do. The cost of building in Routt County has risen significantly and regulations from local governments are a major cause. I cringe when I read articles on the city of Steamboat Springs’ proposed short term rental tax. Even...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Dry start to week before wet September ends with more rain chances
Steamboat Springs will continue to see clear skies and slightly above average temperatures to start the week, before more chances for rain close out the week. A measurement site near Steamboat Springs High School has recorded some amount of precipitation 10 of the last 11 days, and the amount of rainfall seen so far this month is nearly a half-inch above average.
Summit Daily News
Could major upcoming rain storm in Colorado mountains impact leaf-peeping season?
With aspen trees just starting to turn in northern Colorado, this week’s major rain event in the mountains could threaten the quality of leaf-peeping this fall. Early autumn storms can impact fall colors, especially if they are associated with high winds that can blow the leaves off trees. Forecasters predicted 1-2 inches of rain with flash flood potential Tuesday through Thursday. Then comes wind as the low-pressure trough, which has tropical origins, moves out.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: William Juska
Living the dream between Estero, Florida and Steamboat Springs, Colorado, William (Bill) Juska, 81, passed away September 14th at his home in Steamboat Springs, Colorado after a long battle with Chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Bill was always a pleasant and calming person, so it was quite fitting he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones. He loved to play golf and only recently retired his skis, He was a constant reminder of strength, perseverance, and living life to the fullest.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: The property manager at Flour Mill apartments has earned my respect
In regards to the recent article “Why are we even still here?” I would like to share part of my experience living at the Flour Mill apartments. While I strongly disagree with the rent increase under Birge & Held when considering Jon Sanders’ and B&H’s statements in an article about this property being workforce housing, I do consider the current on-property manager to be capable as compared to a recent assessment “… he’s not capable, he can’t keep up,” in the article published Sept. 18.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Planning Commission approves employee housing development
The Steamboat Springs Planning Commission unanimously approved a two-story workforce housing structure on the south side of the La Quinta Inn on Ingles Drive during a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22. During the same meeting, Resort Group successfully received a conditional use change for the Inn at Steamboat on Columbine...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Steamboat should fund nonprofits instead of destination management and marketing
The Steamboat Chamber of Commerce would like our City Council to give them $975,000 for destination management and marketing. Really?. First, let’s talk about destinations management. Those of us that live here do it every day with friends and visitors and the visitors we meet in our different activities. Then there’s too many nonprofits to list that are already doing it as well.
KKTV
Child returned to father after parental abduction in Colorado
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A child was safely returned to his father on Wednesday after allegedly being kidnapped by his mother and taken across state lines. Brian Dean reported to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday that his ex-wife, Rebecca Perkins, had taken their nine-year-old son and was potentially fleeing to Mexico with her current boyfriend.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Short-term rental records request swamps city attorney’s office
The City Attorney for Steamboat Springs, Dan Foote, and his legal department have been busy. About a week ago, Brownstein Hyatt’s Denver-based law office made an open records request to the City of Steamboat Springs for a broad scope of documents relating to short-term rentals. “(It’s) just about every...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Monday Medical: How to deal with heavy menses
Heavy periods may be more common than you think. They affect more than 20% of women in their mid-thirties and up. But they don’t have to be endured. “It can interrupt your life – some women won’t go out during their cycles, they miss work, girls may miss school and stay home,” said Dr. Laurie LeBleu Vaszily, an obstetrician and gynecologist with UCHealth Women’s Care Clinic in Steamboat Springs and Craig. “Sometimes women will get anxiety about their period coming.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Vacation destinations market themselves on social media nowadays
Last winter we visited Finland and had a wonderful time. Our pictures were posted on Facebook and Instagram. I still get comments from friends about how much they enjoyed the pictures and how much they would like to visit. When City Council contemplates how much funding to allocate to Steamboat...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
SSWSC high school mountain bike team takes 7 podiums at home race
Steamboat Spring’s high school mountain bike team saw a season-record seven racers take the podium at the Showdown in the Boat mountain bike race on Saturday, Sept. 24. Steamboat hosted hundreds of athletes from all over western Colorado in a race around Emerald Mountain for the third event of the Colorado High School Cycling Series.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Man shot, sent to Grand Junction for medical treatment after Rifle police respond to disturbance
A Rifle man was taken to Grand Junction for medical treatment after he was shot by officers responding to a disturbance in the 400 block of Munro Avenue early Saturday morning, Police Chief Deb Funston said. Funston said the disturbance was caused by some type of an argument taking place...
